RV Daily Tips. Monday, January 10, 2022

Issue 1771

Today’s thought

“Rather than love, than money, than fame, give me truth.” ―Henry David Thoreau

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Save The Eagles Day!

On this day in history: 1901 – New York: Automobile Club of America installs signs on major highways.

Tip of the Day

You’ll be surprised by these 19 unusual uses for wax paper

By Gail Marsh

It was in use long before the plastic, zipper-type sandwich bags made their appearance. It had its own designated place of honor, right inside the kitchen drawer, proudly positioned right next to the box of “tin foil.” I’m talking about wax paper, of course. I first remember using wax paper during recess at school. My friends and I would dutifully rub wax paper over the entire surface of our playground slide to make it “slicker.” Boy, did it work great! We practically flew down that waxed slide.

You might be surprised at the other ways this special kitchen staple can be used. Here are several ideas…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Airstream International 25FB. This Airstream has wonderful aerodynamics and many options to add on, including a desk and a rear hatch door. Pretty neat, eh? Check it out and see what Tony thinks.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What maintainer do you recommend for my RV’s batteries?

Dear Dave,

I would like to get a solar battery trickle charger. There are lots of options for maintainers, and lots of opinions by RVers. What is a good system to charge two group 27 lead acid batteries? I also live where we get a fair amount of snow and have some gray sky days. —Franklin

Read Dave’s response.

Can I connect my 30-amp RV to a 240-volt generator?

Dear Mike,

I am helping my brother with an issue where his Cat RP5500 generator trips a GFCI breaker on the generator when he plugs in his travel trailer. When he plugs the trailer into shore power (his home), it powers up and everything will run without issue. He is borrowing the Cat generator from a friend. The instant he plugs in his TT into a 120-volt 20-amp outlet the GFCI breaker trips on the generator. … Read the rest of the question and Mike’s response here.

Mike’s Saturday column: How much energy do you need to power RV appliances? Part 2

This video could save you from danger during a tire blowout

Chad and Tara of Changing Lanes take wonderful care of their tires. They protect them with UV spray, they check to make sure they’re properly inflated, they constantly check the tread wear and the dates, they don’t drive fast, and they have a TPMS installed… yet they still had a tire blowout. Watch the video for important safety tips.

Towable owners: Did you buy a vehicle to tow your present RV?

Do you level your RV?

That’s a question repeatedly posted on RV forums, regarding leveling an RV when stopping at the end of the day. Here’s a typical response: “I try to get it relatively close unless it’s just for an overnight stop – in which case I don’t bother.” Unless it’s an overnight stop? ALWAYS level your RV. Another comment tells you why: “I’m on my second Dometic 4-door. I level meticulously every time I stop to camp and I check level every morning. I refuse to go through all that replacement again.” RV refrigerators need to be level to work properly, and to prevent damage. No absorption-type RV refrigerator has ever read the fine print that says, “Don’t count the damage caused by operating off-level if it’s only overnight.” Seriously, damage to an RV cooling unit is cumulative, and every “only overnight” adds up. Can’t level? Shut off the fridge.

From Rick Sorrenti

2018 Newmar Ventana 4369

This is our second Class A coach and the quality of our latest is impressive. Interior appointments are outstanding with all the conveniences of our sticks and bricks home. The ease of maneuvering a 43’ coach couldn’t be easier with its Comfort Steer. All this aside, the ability to pick up and travel this wonderful country, explore its beauty, meet people from all walks of life and have opportunities to be away from the daily stress has reinforced us that our decision was correct.

Soak Your Winter Blues Away in America’s Most Beautiful Natural Hot Springs

If eyes could drool they would at all these photos. We want to go to all these hot springs!

Scalloped Potatoes with Smoked Sausage

by Amy Alusa from Chico, CA

No cheese? No problem! These easy potatoes have all the creaminess you’ve come to expect from scalloped potatoes without using a bit of cheese. (Oh, and the addition of smoked sausage is de-lish!)

The addition of smoked sausage to scalloped potatoes? Brilliant! Get the recipe.

The Prohibition-era’s most successful enforcement officers made their arrests posing as… What? Police officers! Yup! Izzy Einstein and Moe Smith were the most successful Prohibition-era enforcement officers. They were responsible for nearly 5,000 arrests between 1920 and 1925. Their secret? Honesty! They’d walk right up to speakeasies and announce they were police officers looking for a drink. Bouncers and bartenders thought it was a gag. After all, what kind of officer would walk right up and announce themselves like that? The two officers would walk in, order a round of drinks, take a sip, and sneak the rest of the drink into bottles in their overcoats to serve later as evidence. Done deal!

“Koda is our Husky. He’s been full-timing for four years. He’s a great traveler and loves to be outside in any weather.” —Paul Jacobs

Words of wisdom from this book:

Youth’s biggest mistake is its lack of originality.

