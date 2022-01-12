RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Issue 1773

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).



√ DID YOU KNOW? RVtravel.com is the most popular RV lifestyle website in the world! —SOURCE: ALEXA.COM

Today’s thought

“Do not fear to be eccentric in opinion, for every opinion now accepted was once eccentric.” ―Bertrand Russell

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Curried Chicken Day! (How about making a recipe by our own Nanci Dixon, Spicy Chicken Curry Soup?)

On this day in history: 1998 – Nineteen European nations agree to forbid human cloning. (Whew!)

Tip of the Day

Why communication is so important while RVing, and how to improve it

By Gail Marsh

If you’re ever locked out of your RV, start talking to your lock, calmly and clearly. After all, good communication is the key! Yes, this old joke qualifies as a “groaner,” but communicating clearly and calmly are very important while RVing. Everything you consider—from where to travel, when to go, and what activities to do—all are important details to discuss with your travel buddy. As we all know, discussions can go two very different ways. They can end in arguments and hurt feelings. Or discussions can include different points of view that eventually lead to one agreed-upon result where everyone is satisfied.

For effective communication, it’s important to have the right tools. Personally, I love my sledgehammer. It shortens annoying conversations quickly. Another groaner. Sorry! The truth is that there are specific communication tools that can help you and your travel partner have productive discussions. Good communication can mean a more satisfying RV life together. Really!

Here are a few communication tips that I’ve found to be helpful…

Yesterday’s tip of the day: How can you fix an out-of-kilter RV slideout?

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new East To West Tandara 375BH-OK fifth wheel. As he reports, “This rig has a bedroom at the back that features a 50” X 74” mattress in a corner. Better still, this also features a half-bath at the back. So if you are traveling with another couple or an in-law (or outlaw!), this would be a great solution.” Learn more and take a look around.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the East To West Ahara 325RL fifth wheel? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Should the battery disconnect switch be off during storage?

Dear Dave,

My 2021 Entegra Odyssey 30Z has a spring-loaded master power switch on the wall just inside the door. This switch effectively kills all 12v power in the coach. When in storage, and plugged into 20-amp maintainer shore power, should this master switch be on or off to allow the batteries to be charged through the onboard converter? —Timothy

Read Dave’s advice.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Owner’s manual says I can run roof AC on 110-volt power. Shouldn’t it be 30 amp?

The campers who did this should be thrown in jail!

A reader sent publisher Chuck Woodbury a photo showing intentional damage by a camper to a campsite in a National Park, and it made his blood boil. What kind of person would do such a thing? The more he looked at the photo, the angrier he became. What do you think?

Yesterday’s featured article: What if disaster strikes and you can’t get back to your RV?

Reader poll

Does your RV have a permanent ladder to the roof?

Climb on up and tell us here.

For Lovers Only…

Listen up, romantics. If you have a special someone you’d like to surprise with a secret message right here on this website (could be your wife, husband, partner, child, neighbor, friend, etc.) submit it to us here. Don’t use their real names, use a special name that only they’ll recognize. Oh, how fun it will be when they read it! You’ll make their day! We’ll feature these in our upcoming newsletters, so keep your eyes open.

Example:

From: Putz

To: Honeybee

“My love for you is as big as my belly! Love you forever, my honeybee.”

Book is a must-have for state park campers!

This book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Tilted dump station? Level up the playing field

You’d think you’ve seen everything until you get to the dump station where the pavement is tilted off and away from the dump port. How will you ever get all the stuff out of your holding tanks if it’s cowering on the opposite side of the tank? If your rig is equipped with leveling jacks, it’s time for manual deployment. Gently set down the appropriate pad(s) and lift your rig up to overcome the effects of gravity.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Craig Phillips

KZ Connect SE 211 MKSE

“We love our RV because we love the floorplan/design, appliances, and the weight. There have been some minor glitches, but our dealer, Bourbon RV of Bourbon, Missouri, has done a great job with technical support, even when we had a problem on a trip.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Forget all the ones with fancy bells and whistles, this is all you need – and it’s RVer-sized!

Website of the day

American Heart Association “Find a Course” map

We featured a link to this website in yesterday’s poll, but wanted to make sure everyone saw it. If you haven’t been trained in CPR, the American Heart Association has created a “Find a Course” map where you can find a CPR course near you. Sign up—you might save a life!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Campground Crowding: Millions of new RVers – Is social media ruining it all?

• Gadget Review: Air Lift helper springs for Ram 1500

• Spontaneous RV road trip in the days of campground crowding

Recipe of the Day

Connie’s Pork Chops Over Rice

by Connie Ottman from Orlando, FL

A simple and delicious weeknight meal. The pork chops are tender, and the rice is perfectly cooked. Using beef consommé adds a wonderful richness to the rice. Add a simple vegetable, and you have a complete meal in no time. It’s an easy, cost-effective meal that deserves a spot on your weekly menu.

We’ll be adding this to our weekly menu! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Happy Tummy Chicken & Noodles

Trivia

Common gray squirrels play the most significant role in the seeding of North American Forests. It’s true! The cute little gray squirrels we know and love spend almost half of their adult lives hunting for and burying their food. Unlike other squirrel species, they don’t just hoard their collection in one place, but instead, bury their food in hundreds of locations. Later, they forget where they hid all those nuts and seeds which results in millions of new saplings each year. They contribute to more forest growth than any other animal, including Mother Nature herself!

*You can thank hats for the creation of the Audobon Society. Why? Read yesterday’s trivia to find out.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Gunnarr is a wonderful traveler. He just chills in his carrier while we travel. He is instantly at home when we get our trailer set up in camp and loves watching ‘kitty cat’ TV, watching everything outside through the screen door. He and his sister, Peekaboo, also enjoy riding around the campground in their pet stroller.” —Susan F.

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

You’re no dummy… but this book is still helpful!

The recently published RVs & Campers For Dummies gives you all the just-starting-out info you need. Should you rent first or buy? What RV is best? What supplies will you need? What does the RVing life really look like? How do I fix this thing? All those questions and many, many more are answered in this book. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

This is too funny – we’re cracking up! Watch until the end.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Words of wisdom from this book:

One who cannot tolerate small ills can never accomplish great things.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.