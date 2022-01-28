RV Daily Tips. Friday, January 28, 2022

Issue 1785

Tip of the Day

Don’t trip the breaker. Colored sticker dots save the day

One of our longtime readers sent this in and we think it’s a great quick tip. Here’s what George has to say:

“Take small colored sticker dots and put one on each outlet that corresponds in color to a dot placed on a breaker in your electrical panel.” Continue reading to see why this is a good idea.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new East to West Alta 2350KRK. As he reports, “This was a new floor plan for the company last year and has proven to be a popular model. I can see why this would be—there is quite a lot to like about this floor plan and the way East to West implemented it.” Learn more.

Join Mike Sokol for a 60-minute Zoom interview TODAY at noon EST, featuring live questions from our Quartzsite booth with Tony Barthel. He'll be discussing lithium battery upgrades.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What tire pressure monitoring system do you recommend?

Dear Dave,

Which TPMS do you think is the best and why? I currently have a Tire Minder TPMS and it is very inconsistent. On my last trip all 4 tires on my toad did not register at all. Other tires on my motorhome register at times and at other times show no reading. Thanks. —Ian

Read Dave’s response.

Do you pay $2,007 a year for coffee? Here’s a breakdown of what you may be paying

Ever wonder how much you spend on coffee when on the road? There’s research you’ll find interesting … but it probably won’t change your habits. If you make daily stops at fast-food restaurants around midmorning for a cup of coffee, there are benefits, but the cost might surprise you. We break it down for you here.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Quick Tip

Only use distilled water in batteries

When topping off battery cells, NEVER use anything other than distilled water. Bottled water contains minerals (that’s why it tastes so good!). Bottled water may be good for your cells, but it’ll raise Cain with your batteries’ cells!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Peggy Bradley

2019 Tiffin Open Road 34PA

This is my third Tiffin. I hope to live in and drive this one until I can no longer drive safely (20 more years?). The four slides, the long galley window, the big bath, the fireplace, etc., make this the perfect home for me. I added Safe-T stabilizers, Sumo springs, Koni shocks, and window awnings. I LOVE my house.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Recipe of the Day

Easiest Pot Roast With Rich Gravy

by Betsy Wolfe from Ft Worth, TX

Crock-Pot recipes that are easy and full of flavor are essential when cooking for a family. This pot roast recipe has minimal ingredients and is super tasty. The gravy is rich and creamy; a perfect complement to the hearty beef roast. The Test Kitchen smelled amazing while this was cooking. Once done, the roast is tender and melts in your mouth. Delicious served over butter noodles.

We want this for dinner tonight! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Did you know that tug of war use to be an Olympic sport? It’s true! Between 1900 and 1920, tug of war was part of the Olympics, however, it wasn’t between countries, it was between different clubs. Since a country could enter more than one club to play, some years a single country won all the medals (like the U.S. in 1904).

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“We have two King Charles Cavaliers. Carl loves to sit at the front window and watch the people go by. He barks at the school kids and the other dogs, cats, and squirrels. Abby loves attention. She lays beside me and sleeps all day. They only play with one toy which is a knitted sock over a plastic bottle that I put a string on so we can throw it. Carl will attack it when we pull the string. We love them almost like children.” —Robert Tomaso

Motion-activated LED lights illuminate dark places

Long-time RVtravel.com reader Snoopy recommended these lights and we think they’ll come in handy for RVers. Snoopy wrote, “We got tired of finding stuff where it didn’t belong in our dark cabinets above our dinette and sofa. There are three cabinet doors on each side but it was one huge open space. So I made some dividers and painted them white and installed these battery-operated motion-activated LED lights. Works great.”

Leave here with a laugh

Poor little calf!

