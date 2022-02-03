RV Daily Tips. Thursday, February 3, 2022

Issue 1789

Today is National Missing Persons Day.

Tip of the Day

Tips for RV consignment selling

How it works: You and the consignment operator agree on a sale price. From there, the dealer keeps anything above your minimum. The dealer may also require a “commission” or percentage fee of your “bottom line price.” You ask $50,000, the dealer keeps a percentage of the $50,000 — above what he sells the rig for. He may also require a “dealer fee” of a set amount.

Here’s how this might work out…

Yesterday's tip of the day: RV Mods: Stretching your basement storage

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Impression 240RE. As he reports, “Until my friend brought this rig to my attention, I had never heard of this brand of Forest River.” See what he likes about it, including the floor plan and the “secret” storage it offers, in today’s review.

Did you read Tony's review yesterday of the 2022 Alliance Paradigm 385FL?

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Will reflective material damage my RV’s windshield seal?

Dear Dave,

Will a reflective windshield sunscreen damage the seal around the RV’s windshield? —JR

Read Dave’s answer and see what he suggests.

Did you miss Dave's column yesterday where he answered the question: How often should I lubricate my slideout mechanism and with what?

Accurate RV tank gauges? This could be the real answer!

Ask anyone who has an RV, “Are your holding tank gauges accurate?” The nearly universal reply: “Are you kidding?” Accurate RV tank gauges are the stuff that dreams are made of. … But someone may have come up with an answer. Enter John Van Horst … Learn more.

Quick Tip

Buy battery-powered CO and smoke detector(s)

Great tip from George Bliss, veteran RVer and longtime reader of (plus frequent tip contributor to) RVtravel.com: Carbon monoxide and smoke detectors come together in a single unit. They are cheaper than dinner in a restaurant and the battery ones will last 10 years. But be sure to buy one that runs on battery power. If you have one that plugs into 110 volts, it’s no good when dry camping or overnighting without power. Thanks, George! Editor: Here are several to choose from on Amazon.

Website of the day

Must-visit museums in Southern California

If you find yourself in beautiful, sunny Southern California, you must stop at one of these 28 funky museums. There’s something for everyone on this list. Note: This hasn’t been updated since 2019, so make sure these museums are still open before planning your visit.

To: Pookie Man

From: Pookie Girl

“I love you Pookie Man! I’m having the time of my life traveling with you!”

To: Motorcycle Man

From: Babs

“We have been thru hell sometimes. We are 55 years married. We are hoping for 55 more. He is my rock as I am his.”

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 19 percent always or almost always buy organic foods instead of non-organic.

• 18 percent have a current gym membership.

• 87 percent sometimes or always use a space heater in their RV.

Recent poll: Do you have a campsite reservation this summer at a U.S. National Park?

Recipe of the Day

Sinful Cheese Dip

by Amber Franks from Savannah, TN

Make a batch of this cheesy dip for game day and you’ll be asked to bring it wherever you go. By browning hot sausage and ground meat, then adding it to melted cheese makes this very filling. This hearty dip is not extremely spicy. If you like a little heat, opt for a spicy picante sauce. Great for game day or a party.

Yup, we’ll be making this all right! Get the recipe.

See yesterday's recipe: Pot Roast Nachos

Trivia

The Panama Canal isn’t the only body of water that connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific. At Parting of the Waters, deep in the Wyoming Teton wilderness, you’ll find a stream that splits in two and does, indeed, connect the Atlantic to the Pacific. Read more about it here.

*Where will you find the highest sand dunes in California? Yesterday's trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Adopted Pippen from a rescue at age of about 2. Due to the pandemic, this past Easter was our first opportunity to take him camping. Went with our daughter and her family and he loved it, especially going on a hike and exploring with us. This is him wearing my hat on the drive home in our truck pulling our Cruise Lite trailer.” —Thomas Cushard (Note from editor: We’re sure Pippen has enjoyed many more hikes and adventures since then. What a cutie!)



Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

