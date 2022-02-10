RV Daily Tips. Thursday, February 10, 2022

Issue 1794

Today’s thought

“No thief, however skillful, can rob one of knowledge, and that is why knowledge is the best and safest treasure to acquire.” ―L. Frank Baum

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Umbrella Day!

On this day in history: 1940 – Cartoon characters Tom and Jerry make their debut with “Puss Gets the Boot.”

Tip of the Day

RVs and WD-40: Unusual combinations that work!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Seems like every RV has at least a can or two of WD-40 for lubricating various parts. But there’s more use for WD-40 than just the occasional thread loosening. Here are a few tips that may make for slicker RV trips.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Grand Design Transcend XPLOR 240ML. As he reports, “I was really taken aback by how very nice this trailer is. … Combining the large holding tanks with the interior design and packaging of this trailer and the way they’re putting them together … and you have one of my absolute favorite couples’ campers.” Learn more.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Are new trailers designed for proper weight distribution?

Dear Dave,

Are new trailers designed for proper weight distribution? The right side has a sink, oven, fridge, entertainment center, and cabinets, while the left side has a slide out, weighing as much as 800 pounds, the bathroom sink, toilet, shower, etc. Is there a way to measure the weight on each side of the trailer so when loading you can try to keep the weight even? —Al

Read Dave’s response.

Newsreel from 1954: Pint-sized trailer is towed by scooter and sidecar

What a hoot! This black-and-white newsreel film from 1954 shows a British couple on a camping adventure, their tow vehicle a scooter with side car. The trailer is seven feet long, weighs about 200 pounds and is easily towed behind the pint-sized two-wheeler. Watch as they stop by the side of the road to set up camp.

Reader poll

Have you ever had groceries delivered to you in your RV?

Quick Tip

Use window foil for heat/cold and light/dark control

Use bubble foil, like in the car front windows, in your rig windows to reduce heat in summer and keep heat inside in the cold. You can buy it by the roll and cut to fit each window. Also works well in the bedroom to block out early daylight, or for nice darkness during afternoon naps. (Editor’s note: This would also block out late-night car lights through the bedroom window in a campground.) Thanks to Ray Burr at Love Your RV! You can get the window bubble foil on Amazon.



Website of the day

The Smallest Town in Every State

Sometimes small towns can be the most fun. Go through this list from Reader’s Digest and see how many of these you’ve been to.

For Lovers Only…

To: Neds

From: Honeybun

“Happy 50th Valentine’s Day for you and me. Love you to the moon and back.”

To: NSKing



From: Sunkiss

“Love you first! “

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 64 percent believe that there is intelligent life on other planets.

• 43 percent watch a local TV station’s evening news program every night or almost every night.

• 28 percent say that as an adult they have been so poor it has been a challenge to feed themselves or their family.

Recipe of the Day

Blackened Chicken Breast With Fettuccine Alfredo

by Aku N. from Pensacola, FL

The flavors of creamy Italian Fettuccine Alfredo meet blackened Cajun-spiced chicken in this recipe. It’s a wonderful marriage of flavors. The pasta is coated with just the right amount of creamy Alfredo sauce. The seasoning on the chicken breast is where this recipe gets crazy. It’s full of spice and flavor and forms a nice crust on the chicken. A tasty dish to prepare for any occasion from a casual Tuesday night to a special anniversary.

You could do this with blackened salmon or shrimp too. Get the recipe.

Trivia

Google Images came about because millions of peope were searching for photos of Jennifer Lopez’s dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards. Before then, Google Images did not exist! So many people searched Google for the green Versace dress Lopez wore to the award show that engineers realized a dedicated image search tool would better serve their customers. Thanks, J. Lo!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Tucker and Bentley love to be with us as much as possible. It only made sense they travel with us whenever we vacation. Three long trips and multiple weekenders and now they know when we’re preparing for the next one!” —Rick Kiersey

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

