RV Daily Tips. Friday, February 11, 2022

Issue 1795

Tip of the Day

Free RV spot? Try caretaking – trade skills, or your presence

By Bob Difley

Caretaking takes many forms, such as simply camping at a remote location to deter theft or vandalism or staying on someone else’s property while they are away. This could often entail watering plants, feeding pets or gardening.

Usually you will stay in your own rig but have access to electrical and water connections and the use of a bathroom facility. Each caretaking position is different and usually involves trading your services for free living and sometimes, depending on the work and responsibility, also some $$.

How do you find caretaking positions? Find out here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Winnebago Minnie 2529RG. As he reports, “Occupying about the middle of Winnebago’s travel trailer line, the Minnie is sort of a midsize line of laminated trailers with a rather rich feature set and some terrific cabinetry.” Learn more.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Should I use nitrogen in my tires?

Dear Dave,

We have had our current trailer for 4 years and it came with nitro-filled tires. I was told that adding straight air to fill was not an issue. I would really appreciate being educated on the pros and cons of nitro-filled tires. Thank you in advance, Sir. —Joel

Read Dave’s response.

Yesterday, Dave answered: Are new trailers designed for proper weight distribution?

Boondocking gone wrong: One woman’s experience

RVer Suzanne Anthony had recently learned about an “idyllic” boondocking spot near Cloudcroft, New Mexico, in the Lincoln National Forest. She was looking for a place to escape the brutal heat of central Texas. She found the coordinates of the location, and headed off. What she found was horrifying, nothing like what she expected. Read more.

Reader poll

What’s your favorite beverage to quench your thirst on a hot day?

Take a sip then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Tilt electric mirrors for better parking visibility

When preparing to back up your RV, tilt the electric mirrors down to see the lower rear corner of your coach. To practice, use rubber cones in an empty parking lot. Try to align the rear of the rig with the cone, using only your mirrors. When backing up, your concern is no longer with traffic approaching from the rear but with carefully guiding the rear of your coach into a site and avoiding any obstacles. Thanks to Ron Jones at AboutRVing.com.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Ray Austin

2013 Winnebago Vista 27N

“My favorite thing about it is the comfort and having all my stuff with me. Next favorite is the size, under 30 ft. A lot of older national and state parks have limited space for RVs.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

50 Romantic Valentine’s Day Recipes for Staying in With Your Special Someone

Okay, love birds. Listen up. Valentine’s Day is just a few meals away, so this weekend is the perfect time to stock up on ingredients you may need to make that special someone a very special meal!

Recipe of the Day

Chocolate Fondue

by Sonnie Otto from Dickinson, ND

Fondue sounds very fancy, but this recipe is actually very easy to make. The liquor in this fondue adds a hint of fruity flavor that works lovely with the chocolate. After about 45 minutes, our fondue was thick and luscious. Perfect for dipping strawberries, bananas, and pound cake. When cold, it has a fudge-like texture and would make a decadent sauce for ice cream.

You can thank us for this recipe later. Get it here.

Trivia

If you grew up in the U.S., you most likely told another child they have “cooties.” The term “cooties” first appeared in English from British World War I soldiers that referred to the lice that ran rampant in battlefield trenches. It is believed to be derived from the Philippine, Malaysian-Indonesian, and Maori word kuto or kutu, which refers to a biting insect.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Gracie loves to camp but hates when I have to work.” —Adrian Grove

Leave here with a laugh

