RV Daily Tips. Monday, February 14, 2022

Issue 1796

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).



√ DID YOU KNOW? RVtravel.com is the most popular RV lifestyle website in the world! —SOURCE: ALEXA.COM

Today’s thought

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” —Charles Schulz

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Valentine’s Day!

On this day in history: 1849 – In New York City, James Knox Polk becomes the first serving President of the United States to have his photograph taken.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Boondocking RV bathroom tips: Stay another day (or week) off-grid

By Cheri Sicard

When camping without the benefit of hookups, there are tips for every room in your RV that can help extend the amount of time you can spend off-grid before having to come in and reboot.

As I am generally not a fan of staying in RV parks any more than is absolutely necessary, I have accumulated quite a few boondocking tips over the years.

Read these helpful tips here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Forest River Wildwood FSX 190RT toy hauler. As he reports, “If there’s a pendulum that swings between a traditional toy hauler and travel trailer, the weighty thing at the bottom of the pendulum is going to point much closer to travel trailer than toy hauler with this RV, but that works for a lot of buyers.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Our toilet will not hold water in the bowl. What to do?

Dear Dave,

I’m new to RVing. I have a 2018 Winnebago travel trailer and no one told me how to store it. We are out at least once a month, but COVID made it a little harder to get out. Anyway, the O-ring in the toilet is leaking. Is there a way to change it? Our camp place said they have to take the toilet off to replace it. I’m pretty good with working on things. Is there something I can do or use to maybe rehydrate the ring? It’s the flange at the top that holds the water in the bowl. Thank you. —PJ

Read Dave’s answer.

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: CarGenerator, Jackery, and chocolate updates…

Dear readers,

It’s Valentine’s Day, so I have a triple-dipped chocolate treat for you. This is actually three JAM Sessions in one. I’ll be visiting past, present and future articles, so hold onto your cocoa beans….

Read More

Read more of Mike’s articles here.

If you don’t like the view out your window … move

By Dave Helgeson, veteran boondocker

What’s the view out your window? Is it a reflection of your lifestyle and where you truly want to be in your RV? Or is it a compromise made out of convenience and lack of perceived options? Yes, 2020 and 2021 have been tough years for everyone, including RVers. However, there is no reason to despair as there are options you may not be considering! Here are some strategies to improve the view out your window.

Reader poll

Have you ever called the police about an incident in your campground/RV park?

Tell us here

At last! A directory of where to camp on public lands!

The Bureau of Land Management Camping book describes 1,142 camping areas managed by the BLM in 11 Western states. Details for each camping area include the number of campsites, amenities, facilities, fees, reservation information, GPS coordinates, and more. You’ll want this book if you camp or are interested in camping on BLM land. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Clean faucet before attaching water hose

Before attaching the white water hose, run the water through the campground faucet for a few seconds at high pressure just to wash off the faucet end and ensure no sediment, rust, or critters are inside the end of the faucet. Some RVers spray a disinfectant onto the end of the faucet and give it a few seconds to work on any residual bacteria. Rinse it off and you are ready to hook up. Thanks to Ron Jones at AboutRVing.com.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Norm & Barb Bauer

2006 Winnebago Journey 36G



“When you start with an 8X20 travel trailer and have lived in three motorhomes all gas driven, it’s a wonderful feeling to now own a diesel pusher. Yes, there are new things to learn about diesel vs. gas engines, but the joy of reduced sound and increased power are well worth the cost difference. In addition, this motorhome has amenities that make our life very enjoyable. The washer/dryer combination is a real convenience. Solar charging and an inverter are great for those times when electric is not available. Something many diesel pusher owners don’t talk about is that they are more of a bus chassis and the turn radius is better than a gas motorhome. Providing routine maintenance and keeping the exterior looking like new are important and we do it.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

U.S. National Parks by size

This list of largest to smallest National Parks by size (measured by acres) might surprise you. We would’ve guessed some of these would’ve been higher on the list!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Take your ice cream cone out of your pocket! It’s illegal!

• RV Tire Safety: Are tire pressure recommendations changing?

• These are the home remedies we swear by for bug bite itching

Recipe of the Day

Twice Baked Potatoes for Valentine’s Day

by Chris Peterson from Atlanta, GA

Treat yourself to these tasty twice-baked potatoes this Valentine’s Day. This side dish only takes a few extra steps to transform a basic baked potato. The potato filling is creamy and cheesy. Sprinkling with bacon bits adds a pop of smoky flavor. Adding a heart-shaped red bell pepper on top is the perfect accent for Valentine’s Day.

Click here

Trivia

Americans purchase about 145 million Valentine’s Day cards each year. It’s the second-largest holiday for greeting cards after Christmas.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Emmett, Calvin and Bandit. These guys love camping! They are heading towards their travel trailer after some time at the lake.” —Sharon Moore

We love that your RV is the “Pup Hut,” Sharon! Amazing!

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

HA! No, but really, don’t do it… You do not want to pet the… well, you’ll see.

Leave here with a laugh

A gal goes to the local restaurant, buys a small drink for herself, and sits down to drink it. She notices a peel-off prize sticker on the side of her cup while she is drinking. After pulling off the tab, she begins screaming, “I won a motorhome! I won a motorhome!” The waitress runs over and argues, “That’s impossible. The biggest prize given away was a stereo system!” The woman replies, “No! I won a motorhome!” By this time, the manager makes his way over to the table. He too argues, “You couldn’t possibly have won a motorhome because we didn’t have that as one of our prizes.” Again the gal says, “There is no mistake! I won a motorhome!” She hands the prize ticket to the manager and he reads, “WIN A BAGEL.”

(If you don’t get it, read the end out loud.) Thanks for sending this to us, George Bliss!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.