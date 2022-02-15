RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Issue 1797

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them. ” ―Agatha Christie

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Wisconsin Day!

On this day in history: 1965 – A new red-and-white maple leaf design is adopted as the flag of Canada, replacing the old Canadian Red Ensign banner.

Tip of the Day

Bottle savers for the frugal RVer. Get every last drop!

By Nanci Dixon

We try to be frugal, at least with some things, and getting that last drop of hand lotion out of the bottle is one of them. We have been known to do the tap, pound, dance, squuueeeeze sequence, and also to balance one bottle on top of the other precarious-style. Nothing has worked well. Until I discovered these bottle savers…

Read More

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Grand Design Momentum 21G toy hauler. He writes, “…this is a nifty floor plan that can serve a lot of needs without being too big, while still offering lots of gigantic features.”

Click here to read

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Any safe lubrication for quick connect water connections?

Dear Dave,

Last year, after my RV sat in place (full time) for almost two years because of COVID, I started to disassemble the water connections on it. I use mostly quick connections. Many of them were now “welded” together, and even with large pliers could not be separated. Is there some drinking-water-safe lubricant I can use on these connections that will prevent this from happening again? —Larry

Read Dave’s answer.

Deep-clean your black tank to prevent nasty outhouse smell

By Nanci Dixon

When the winds of time blow in the wrong direction and the bathroom vent just doesn’t seem to siphon all the scent away, it is time for the deep clean. Sigh. We have a flush system that works pretty well. Dump, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat. I will admit that I do close the tank, fill with water, count to 200 and dump again—against every warning plastered in our water bay. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Have you ever practiced an emergency exit from your RV?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Include tire and load info in your RV log

Having a log is a good idea. Another bit of info to record is the DOT serial number of each tire. That way if there is a recall you will have the info at your fingertips. It’s much easier to locate and record the serial number at your leisure when the weather is nice. Recording the actual individual tire loads as well as total for each axle will make it easier to do an annual quick check at a CAT (truck) Scale to be sure there have been no significant changes that would require an adjustment of cold inflation level. Thanks, Roger Marble!

Website of the day

The Best Free BLM Camping in the American West

Pack up the RV and get her ready! After you see all these incredible and FREE places to camp, you’re going to want to hit the road.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is very, very weird. We don’t want this. No. We don’t want this at all!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 31 percent say they’re terrible at telling jokes.

• 40 percent say they listen to less broadcast radio than they did 15 years ago. Only 12 percent listen to it more than they once did.

• 33 percent say they were under the age of 20 when they met their current spouse or partner.

Recent poll: Do you have a special personal, comfy place in your RV?

Recipe of the Day

Meatball Grinders

by Shirley Terhaar from Milton, IN

Meatball grinders are perfect for game day, or any day. They’re hearty enough for a meal or put on sliders for an appetizer. The majority of the work is done in the slow cooker, so it’s a hands-off recipe. Lightly frying the meatballs in a skillet keeps them juicy. As they simmer in the Crock Pot, they absorb the flavors of the tomato sauce. Loaded onto a hoagie roll and topped with Parmesan cheese … what’s not to love?!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Yankee Doodle went to town / Riding on a pony; / He stuck a feather in his hat, / And called it macaroni… Wait, he called it a pasta? Nope! Back in the 18th century, British military officers knew “macaroni” to mean something entirely different. Back then, the term “macaroni” referred to men who were preoccupied with high fashion, stylized speech, and fine dining. Upper-class young English men toured Italy, loved the food, and brought it home with them. They also brought home new fashions so British officers called them “the Macaroni Club.”

RVtravel.com coffee mugs now “official” in Quartzsite!

When you order coffee at the Mountain Quail Cafe in Quartzsite, Ariz. (the RV Snowbird Capital of the World), it will be served in an official RVtravel.com “Blast Off To Adventure” coffee mug! If you love the mug so much you can’t part with it, buy it as you check out for $5. (You must tell the server or cashier that you are an RVtravel.com reader.) If you own or manage a cafe popular with RVers, ask us about supplying you with free mugs for your customers. Email chuck@rvtravel.com .

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Storm is a 1.5-year-old Brittany Spaniel that loves to travel with my wife and me. As often as possible she enjoys riding in the ‘shotgun’ seat so she can supervise my driving. I must have ‘rolled through’ a stop sign considering the expression on her face in this picture.” —Eddie Sosebee

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

RV Maintenance Log Book keeps track of everything for you!

This RV maintenance log book allows you to document and track all repairs and work done on your RV. If you bought your RV used, wouldn’t this have been nice to have with the sale?! Keep track of everything in your RV – all the work done on it (and where and when), specific part models, your favorite black tank cleaner, the lightbulb bases you use, paints and fabrics, and much more. This will be a lifesaver down the road. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks for sending, George Bliss!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.