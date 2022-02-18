RV Daily Tips. Friday, February 18, 2022

Issue 1800

Today’s thought

“After nourishment, shelter and companionship, stories are the thing we need most in the world.” ―Philip Pullman

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Drink Wine Day!

On this day in history: 1885 – “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain is published in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Dealing with ticks: An expert’s advice

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If your travels take you to tick country, be on the lookout for these biting and often disease-carrying insects. Adult ticks are most active from March to mid-May and from mid-August to November. They can be active any time the temperature is above freezing. Here are some "tick tips" from Amanda Roome, an expert in ticks with Binghamton University.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Easy Caravanning TakeOff pop-up trailer. As he reports, “I haven’t looked across the pond in a while, but occasionally some sort of RV I see over there is something I think our industry should consider bringing over here. Such is the case with the Holland-built TakeOff from Easy Caravanning. This little pop-up trailer is one of the best examples of that sort of trailer I’ve seen.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does distribution panel buzz and spark with two ACs?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2002 Southwind 30 amp. Is the back AC supposed to run only off the 20-amp breaker, off the generator? I turned the 20 amp on and it would run the front air but nothing else. Then turned the 20 amp off and the 30 amp on, and it would run either the front or rear AC, microwave, etc. If I turn on both air conditioners with both breakers on, the solenoid behind the fuses buzzes and sparks and it kills the generator within a few seconds. It used to run both fine. —Kellie

If you're in the Raleigh, NC, area, join Dave today at the NC RV Dealers Association Raleigh RV Show, Feb. 18-20, at the NC State Fairgrounds. He has seminars all three days, including today!

Device keeps your fresh water tank clean. So simple, yet effective!

Using bleach to sanitize a fresh water tank in an RV is something that has become customary for many. But it’s not as easy to sanitize a fresh water tank when you’re worrying about getting bleach all over you or your RV. Here’s where the RV Inline Sanitizer comes in handy. Read more.

Reader poll

Do you get more exercise at home or when RVing?

Quick Tip

Keep an extra set of RV keys handy, but safe

From Loren: “After several trips to the RV storage lot only to find I didn’t bring the RV keys, I went to Home Depot and bought a real estate agent door lock box. I got the kind that screws in, not the kind that hangs on the door knob. I screwed it to the floor in the propane bay (no lock on propane bay door). I put the RV door keys in the lock box — and, of course, I have never forgotten the keys since!” Thanks, Loren!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Terry Enge

Winnebago View Profile 2014 G

“We downsized from a 32′ 5th wheel to a 25′ Mercedes Sprinter Winnebago View, “Bucky.” Love it. Comfortable ride, plenty of power and easy backing in. Two slides with queen bed and large window for viewing, instead of an overhead bed. Accent lights, automatic awning, outdoor speakers, 2 TVs. We carry two electric bikes for getting around and a carrier for our pups.”

Website of the day

Most Beautiful Scenic Byway In Every State

With spring around the corner (sort of), it’s about time to start planning your road trips. And we think every road trip should be spent on scenic byways, don’t you agree?

Recipe of the Day

Southern Sausage Egg Casserole

by Sherry Price from Easley, SC

This is a fantastic grits casserole that’s taken to another level. Onions add great flavor, while the cheese makes it nice and creamy. An easy casserole for a weekend breakfast or brunch. It’s filled with ingredients people love. Add fresh fruit for a great meal.

Trivia

Iconic trivia column “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” began its life as a sports cartoon. In 1918, Robert Ripley was a sports cartoonist for the New York Globe. One day he sketched out a panel of cartoons of various sports oddities. He titled it “Champs and Chumps.” The next year, he began doing more of these and called them “Believe It or Not!” The panel was a huge hit and quickly became a weekly feature. The rest, as they say, is history…

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our three traveling companions, Feliz, Travis, and Nisha! These three love to travel and can’t wait to get back on the road!” —Jon Crosier

Leave here with a laugh

Since it’s National Drink Wine Day, we figured we’d re-share this hilarious video with you. We posted it a couple of years ago, but even if you’ve already seen it you’ll be sure to laugh again. Watch it here.

