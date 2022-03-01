RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Issue 1807

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“The central dilemma in journalism is that you don’t know what you don’t know.” —Bob Woodward

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day!

On this day in history: 1872 – Yellowstone National Park is established as the world’s first national park.

Tip of the Day

RV Safety Tip: Merging into traffic… the right way

By Gail Marsh

It happened again. We’d just finished breakfast at a rest stop along the Interstate and were ready to get back on the road. We were not alone. Several other RVs headed out ahead of us. Work trucks and semis joined our lineup. We all approached the highway on-ramp, each vehicle eager to get back on the road. Morning traffic was light and moving steadily on the Interstate. That’s when it happened. The lead RV stopped. It came to a dead standstill. At the end of the on-ramp. One RVer, following the lead RV too closely, had to veer onto the shoulder to avoid causing a rear-end accident. The rest of us applied brakes and shook our heads. It was another case of incorrectly merging.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

2022 Heartland North Trail 21RBSS—little trailer, big features

Tony writes, “Today, this review is looking at the Heartland North Trail 21RBSS, a couple’s smaller travel trailer that has a lot of things I’ve seen people ask for, including a true king bed but in a trailer that is easily half-ton towable.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can I run my refrigerator on 12 volts while driving?

Dear Dave,

Can’t I run my RV’s refrigerator on 12 volts while running down the highway and turn off my propane tanks completely? —Fil Patrick Peterson

Read Dave’s answer

SoftStartRV – Run an air conditioner with a small generator

By Dave Helgeson

Earlier this year I installed a SoftStartRV™ on my RV’s roof air conditioner. Impressively, the SoftStartRV allows me to run an air conditioner with a small generator. … I also promised a follow-up report after I had the opportunity to field test the unit over the summer under varying conditions. Here’s my report. (Hint: For me it’s been a game changer.)

Reader poll

Your tires have information molded on the sidewall about Load and Inflation capacity. Do you know what those numbers mean?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Use your turn signals—cut down on accidents

A 2019 study by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) revealed that drivers miss using turn signals two billion times a day. By its account, the missed signals result in an estimated two million crashes per year. Think, then blink!

Website of the day

30 Best Delis Across America

Okay, sandwich lovers! This list from Cheapism was practically written for you! Warning: You will get hungry!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 10 percent say their current RV is too big for them.

• 71 percent make their bed every morning (and 6 percent never make their bed!).

• 49 percent say they or their partner are very capable of fixing things that go wrong in the RV, and that they can fix almost everything.

Recent poll: Do you read other RV-related newsletters?

Recipe of the Day

Butternut Squash Risotto

by Susan McGreevy from Port Jeff Station, NY

Risotto is always a bit labor-intensive… but SO worth it! This recipe is a terrific example of how good homemade risotto can be.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Envelopes are numbered according to their size. The most common business envelope, for example, measures 4 1/8 inches by 9 1/2 inches. In 1876, an envelope manufacturer named William Irwin Martin created a system to identify envelopes by size for a publication called the Stationers’ Handbook. Before that, envelope sizes were determined by individual envelope manufacturers, which caused confusion.

*Roosters wear earplugs! It’s true! See what we mean in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Oliver spent the first year of his life in a cage at a shelter due to a contagious disease. He was shaved head to toe four times. Never had contact with another animal. He has a remarkable personality, a beautiful coat, has traveled all over the USA, and is a big boy. He now celebrates his 11th birthday. Life is good.” —Diane Berke

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

If you were in a bad mood, looking at this would cheer you up! No way you’d be crabby with this around…

Leave here with a laugh

Where does a cowboy cook all his meals?

On the range!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Editor: Emily Woodbury



CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.