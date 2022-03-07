RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 7, 2022

Issue 1811

Tip of the Day

Avoid disaster: Make sure your RV is level before retracting slides

By Nanci Dixon

I am usually very careful about making sure the RV is level. I even have an extra battery-operated level to put on the floor to double-check even when the auto level thinks the motorhome is level.

However, one day as we slowly were sinking in the soft mud, despite mighty blocks under the jacks, I got lazy.

We were leaving the next morning so how bad could it get? Short answer: really bad.

Today’s RV review…

Flagstaff Super Lite 26FKBS – quality awarded

Tony writes, “This is absolutely a trailer where you’ll want a three-quarter ton truck to haul it around. But it offers a lot of very usable interior space and, by my own experience, is a good unit to have if you like to entertain. And I have to say the experience I personally have along with that of the numerous friends who have Rockwood and Flagstaff trailers really do bear out what Forest River’s internal award system recognized. There are certainly RVs coming off the line now that have issues aplenty, but there are also those that continue to be made better.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My 2003 furnace is hard to start and noisy. Is this normal?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2003 Forest River Sunseeker Class C motorhome. I bought this recently and don’t know much about all these things, so I read your column diligently. Recently it was 23° outside and I had trouble getting the furnace to start. Once it started it was incredibly noisy. Is something wrong, or is this just the way the furnace is on an old RV? Thank you. —Shanti

RVelectricity ™

Time to check the water heater anode rod

Dear Mike,

I remember you writing something about putting water in your electric water heater before turning it on in the spring. But what about the anode rod? Any recommendations? —Dusty R.

Read Mike’s answer

PBS spotlights RV work campers in excellent report

The PBS NewsHour, Public television’s evening news program, recently profiled the growing movement commonly called work camping. Thousands upon thousands of RVers — the number is almost certainly in the six-figure range — travel with their RV from place to place to work. For some, it’s simply to keep busy. For others, it’s essential income. Learn more and watch the video.

Reader poll

What landscape do you most like to stay in with your RV?

Quick Tip

Don’t get stuck in a “blind alley”

Worried about a “blind alley” situation when taking your rig into a parking lot? Reader Bob Cook suggests you use Google Maps Street View to take a quick peek in advance to see if you can maneuver, park, and then make an escape. Thanks, Bob!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Curt Rigney

2013 Tiffin Allegro Open Road 32CA

“We started out towing a travel trailer and decided that it was wearing on our truck. So, we opted for a driver. Our first one fit the bill but we weren’t that happy with it. We searched different makes and models. Then, a friend of ours told us about Tiffins. They were always rated in the top five among motorhomes. We found “Beasty” (as our grandsons dubbed her) up in Washington near Seattle and it was love at first sight. The floor plan was just what the wife wanted. The length was a little more than I was used to, but it was easier than I thought to get used to. The color was perfect. We have made improvements to the Ford F53 suspension and it’s almost perfect. We travel as much as we can with my wife’s sister and brother-in-law (who also just bought a Tiffin). We plan to keep her as long as we are able to travel.”

Recipe of the Day

Ham and Cheese Pie

by Tracey Fortier from Richmond Hill, GA

The entire Kitchen Crew gobbled this ham and cheese pie up in no time. The Monterey Jack cheese melts really smooth and is rich, but the savory ham balances out the pie. The crescent dough makes the perfect buttery light crust. So good!

Trivia

If you’ve ever driven across the Golden Gate Bridge, you probably would guess that it’s the longest suspension bridge in the world (and it sure does feel long!). But you’d be wrong. The longest suspension bridge in the world is the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge in Japan. It’s about 2,333 feet longer than the Golden Gate. The Akashi Kaikyo Bridge’s steel cable system contains 190,000 miles of wire. That’s enough wire to encircle the entire world more than seven times!

