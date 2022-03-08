RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Issue 1812

Today’s thought

“Nobody ever figures out what life is all about, and it doesn’t matter. Explore the world. Nearly everything is really interesting if you go into it deeply enough.” ―Richard P. Feynman

On this day in history: 1817 – The New York Stock Exchange is founded.

Tip of the Day

Get the most out of your RV’s closet with these easy organizational hacks

By Gail Marsh

It can be one of the smallest yet most important areas in your RV. Your closet. Whether you enjoy a “walk-in” (I use the term loosely) or a single cupboard, the closet is one place that often can be modified to maximize its functionality. Here are a few tips, products, and ideas to consider…

The first step in organizing your RV’s closet

Before you begin to add organizational items into your closet, you’ll want to take everything out. That’s right. Remove everything. Once you’ve lived in your RV during the sweltering summer heat or the freezing winter temps, you’ll discover that the RV closet is a major source of heat loss and heat buildup. All of your RV’s cupboards also share this commonality. Once you see how easily you can insulate these spaces, you’ll wonder why you didn’t do it long ago.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

ProCamp ™ is a Class B you can rent, build or buy

Tony writes, “There are a lot of reasons this van is very different, from the floor plan and layout, to how it’s built, to the price. This is one of the few finished van builds available for under $100,000.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why is my gray water tank leaking and how do I fix it?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2006 Coachman Epic. The gray water tank is leaking from the bathroom only. How can I get to it and fix it? —David

Read Dave’s answer

13 tips about work camping that will point you to success

By Nanci Dixon

Ever think about work camping? Cutting costs and staying in an area longer? Getting to know more people in a more permanent venue? … My husband is always needing something to do and enjoys having people around, so becoming a campground host seemed like the perfect job while we were [at a campground] for the winter. Learn some great tips from this now-seasoned campground host, and find out what cleaning toilets had to do with the library sale room here.

Quick Tip

Increase the life of your window seals

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Many factors cause RV window seals to shrink and discolor. The most common factors that can cause damage are UV rays, heat, soaps, cleaners, constant movement, age, salty air, snow, and normal wear and tear. Going back to the main reason a window seal will shrink or crack is due to age and sunlight. This is a reminder to inspect your RV window seals regularly. My suggestion is once a month and, at minimum, once a season. You can also increase the life of the window seal by applying 303 UV Treatment to the seals regularly.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• The top two most favorite ways to eat eggs are fried and scrambled. The least most favorite method is soft boiled.

• 40 percent haven’t had a nightmare in years. Lucky you!

• 56 percent never use a printed directory when searching for a campground.

Recent poll: When relaxing outside in your RV in an RV park do you like it when others stop to talk?

Recipe of the Day

Toasted Coconut Grilled Fruit Skewers

by Kitchen Crew from Nashville, TN

Grilled fruit skewers are a delicious way to prepare fruit when it’s in season. They can be served at a barbecue or when you’re looking for a light dessert. Fruit’s natural sugars are enhanced when grilled, making fruit even sweeter. There are tips for grilling, but there are two main things to make sure of: First, the fruit needs to be firm and not overripe. Second, the grill must be clean. Sprinkled with toasted coconut, serve these fruit skewers warm and watch everyone’s eyes light up with delight.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The rise of airline travel led to the invention of luggage on wheels. In 1970, Bernard Sadow was stuck in customs with heavy luggage after returning from a vacation in Aruba. While he was standing in line, he watched as a worker moved heavy equipment on a wheeled platform. At that moment, Sadow realized luggage should be on wheels too. Soon after, and after a few different design prototypes, he was pitching his “rolling luggage” to Macy’s.

*Where is the longest suspension bridge in the world? Yesterday’s trivia tells you!

Leave here with a laugh

