RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 14, 2022

Today’s thought

“I, myself, am made entirely of flaws, stitched together with good intentions.” ―Augusten Burroughs

Tip of the Day

Make the most of your travels: Do these things to research an area before you go

By Gail Marsh

At age 87, Michelangelo said, “I am still learning.” Think about that! Amazing, isn’t it? I believe a very similar attitude beats inside the hearts of many RVers. It’s what prompts us to travel across the country to see what we’ve never seen before. The urge to revisit favorite places from our past also springs from the need to learn what’s changed and what still matches the picture committed to memory.

In the spirit of learning, I’d like to encourage you to do a bit of investigation before you hit the road for your next RV trip.

Here’s what I mean

Tiny Suzuki Every van conversion by Oka Motors

Tony writes, “As we become more aware of the fuel economy of our own RVs and all vehicles, for that matter, I thought we’d take a look across the pond once again and see one of the better uses of space that I’ve seen in an RV. Yep, we’re taking a peek at a Japanese-market RV that’s based on a tiny Suzuki Every, a very mini van offering by that company. In a space much, much shorter than a U.S.-market Toyota Corolla, for example, the Suzuki Every van is a super-tiny box. But Japanese van converter Oka Motors has created space for three in this diminutive box.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does diesel fuel cost more than gasoline?

Dear Dave,

Why does diesel fuel cost more than gasoline? —Don

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session: Lightning safety around water and boat docks

Dear Mike,

Your recent article about Electric Shock Drownings got me thinking about lightning danger around boat docks and in boats. Is there any way to be safe on a dock when lightning hits in the area? I’m also guessing that a lightning strike while you’re actually swimming in the water would be deadly. —Sandra P.

Amazing Instant Pot French Onion Soup

By Nanci Dixon

This Instant Pot® French Onion Soup is absolutely amazing. My sister just bought a farm and her first harvest included an abundance of onions, fresh from the field! Not only that, but she delivered. I knew there was no way to store all those onions in the RV along with the amazing zucchini and squash she brought us, so I made this French Onion Soup. Get the delicious recipe here.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Help your RV fridge cool down faster

Want to speed up the “pre-cooling” process when you first turn on your RV refrigerator? If you have room in the sticks-and-bricks freezer, toss in two or three gallon milk jugs filled not quite to the top with water. When starting the RV fridge, stuff these “cold ones” in the warm refrigerator and it’ll cool faster. Put a rag or towel underneath each to catch condensation.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Linda Allen

2017 Coachman Freelander 31BH

“I love that it has a sleeping capacity of 10. I have 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren that love being with Grandma while camping at our favorite campground! I also enjoy having my own bedroom so I have my solitude when it gets crazy! (Haha!) I also have two dining tables inside so everyone has a seat! It’s really easy to drive too! I love, love my home on wheels! ❤️❤️❤️”

Recipe of the Day

Minted Pea Spring Potato Salad

by Sandra McGrath from Harrisville, RI

While this is called potato salad, it’s not the traditional creamy potato salad you think of from a BBQ. It’s really a side dish filled with fresh mint, parsley, potatoes, peas, and hard-boiled eggs. It’s a fresh salad perfect for spring. Everything is dressed in a light lemony dressing that adds a little zing to the salad. A fresh Easter side dish option.

Trivia

The letter X appears once a year on the moon’s surface. For just four hours at the beginning of the first quarter moon, the horizon is illuminated by the sun just enough that the walls of the lunar craters, La Caille, Banchinus and Purbach (jeez, who named those?) create the illusion of a giant X on the surface. This X is known as both the Purbach Cross or the Werner X.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our two fur babies are great travelers. Mandy (in the back) always needs to be sitting on Mom or Dad’s lap, while Bella loves to work her way behind our day shades to get a better view outside.” —Jeff Evans

Leave here with a laugh

Late at night, a police officer finds a drunk man crawling around on his hands and knees under a streetlight. The drunk man tells the officer he’s looking for his wallet. When the officer asks if he’s sure this is where he dropped the wallet, the man replies that he thinks he more likely dropped it across the street. “Then why are you looking over here?” the befuddled officer asks. “Because the light’s better here,” explains the drunk man.

