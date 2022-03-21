RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 21, 2022

Issue 1821

Tip of the Day

Around the Campfire: RVers offer their 20 best driving tips

Editor's note: Gail's "Around the Campfire" series is usually found in our Saturday newsletter. We thought we'd include it in today's newsletter since it features so many great tips. If you're not familiar, each week Gail writes about conversations she hears around the campground's campfire among friends and strangers. These conversations are always interesting and thought-provoking and reflect real RVers' views on current things happening in the camping and RVing industry.

By Gail Marsh

It was an interesting night around the campfire. Interesting and informative, too. Someone asked, “What are your best RV driving tips?” Almost everyone around the fire offered a suggestion or two. Here is my compilation of the ideas that were shared…

Continue reading

Today’s RV review series…

RVs that use the least fuel – Part 3: Yesterday and tomorrow

Tony writes, “We’ve looked at motorhomes that sip fuel and also travel trailer options to maximize your economy. Today, I thought we’d go back and forward in time to see what choices we have. It seems odd that, since fuel has been relatively cheap, we’ve gotten ever-bigger RVs with less and less consideration for fuel economy. This is true no matter what category we’re looking at—inexpensive fuel has resulted in inefficient vehicles.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My RV’s water heater has problems. Is it still usable?

Dear Dave,

I purchased a 2008 SnowRiver camper in August. When I winterized the camper I discovered that the anode had never been changed and was bare wire, with a lot of white sediment at the bottom of the tank. I used a spray wand to flush the tank and at that time I noticed a lot of black flaky paint (porcelain?) washing out of the tank. I looked inside the tank with a camera and saw places that were white where the black had flaked off. How do I know whether my water heater is still usable? I have heard that the concern with an unchanged anode is rust in the tank, but I could not see inside well enough to know whether there was any rust. —Toni

RVelectricity ™

AED update – drone delivery!

Dear Mike,

I saw something recently about a drone delivering an AED to someone having a heart attack. I worry about my husband’s heart condition while we’re out camping. Is this going to be commonplace soon? Should we get an AED to keep in our RV while traveling? —Lucy R.

Wacky rigs: Airplane RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Over the years we’ve covered a lot of, shall we say, unusual rigs. But an airplane RV? Well, this one used to fly, but it doesn’t anymore. Rather, Gino Lucci’s former Navy R4D plane only flies – down the road – as a Class A motorhome. Check this out!

Reader poll

Have you ever rented an RV?

Quick Tip

Make your doctors’ appointments soon

This is probably a timely tip now that the U.S./Canada border is open. Snowbirds should consider making their doctor appointments soon. By seeing your doctor early in the year, if there are any changes needed to medication or medical examinations, the more time that elapses before you need to buy your travel medical insurance—often in the fall—you will have a greater period of stability which usually translates into lower premiums. Also, you can often get a lower premium by opting for a higher deductible. Where a $100,000 or 1 million dollar medical bill might cripple you financially, a deductible of $5,000 or $10,000 might hurt but could save you some money.

Thanks for the advice, George Bliss!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Joseph Marinelli

2021 Prime Time Tracer 190RBSLE



“We (two of us) wanted to travel and not stay too long in any one spot, so size, mileage, and comfort all had to fit. This has a large kitchen, bath, and upscale appliances with all the small touches. We love our Baby.”

Website of the day

Stops to Make Along the Civil Rights Trail

RVing along the Civil Rights Trail should be high on your list of trips to take. It’s not too late to start planning for 2022…

Recipe of the Day

Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Breast with Southwest Yellow Rice Salad

by Barbara Mayo from Collierville, TN

A flavorful and refreshing chicken dinner with a Southwest flair. Both the cilantro lime chicken and the rice salad are equally delicious. Served together with the fresh avocado slices, it’s amazing. The grilled chicken breast has a little zing from the lime and seasoning. Just enough to add a little kick. What makes the amazing and fresh rice salad so good is the dressing.

Trivia

The tradition of Girl Scout cookie sales dates back to 1917, when a Muskogee, OK, troop, The Mistletoe Troop, began selling sugar cookies in their high school cafeteria as a service project. Want to try out the original recipe? Find it here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Tucker was an abused rescue but he’s happy now. Thinking about how good life is now.” —Bruce Byrd

