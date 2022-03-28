RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 28, 2022

Issue 1826

"The measure of intelligence is the ability to change." ―Albert Einstein

1910 – Henri Fabre becomes the first person to fly a seaplane, the Fabre Hydravion, after taking off from a water runway near Martigues, France.

Tip of the Day

Don’t throw out your Pringles can! Use it these 11 ways in your RV

By Gail Marsh

They are a favorite for campers: Pringles® crisps. You know what they look like and how they taste, but did you ever wonder how Pringles were invented? Read on!

What was the problem with other potato chips? Broken and greasy chips. That’s why, in 1956, Proctor & Gamble enlisted the help of Fredric Baur. Baur, a trained chemist, just also happened to be a guy with great mathematical skills. Baur used a geometric formula to create a saddle-shaped chip that would not break when individually stacked inside a cardboard cylinder. Pringles were invented along with their iconic container. Problem solved? Nope! The chips tasted terrible.

So what did they do? How can you use Pringles chip containers in your RV? Well, read on…

Today’s RV review…

2022 Wildwood Heritage Glen 356QB – two bathrooms!

Tony writes, “Today’s review is of the Wildwood Heritage Glen 356QB, a large two-bedroom fifth wheel with two full baths. Not only are there two full bathrooms in this trailer, but the rear bath occupies the whole width of the rig and even has its own door. … Overall, the Wildwood Heritage Glen 356QB is an interesting rig with lots of flexibility and great bathrooms.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Switching RV fridge from propane to 120v, will there be a cooling gap?

Dear Dave,

If my RV’s fridge is operating on propane and we switch over to 120v, is there a time lapse in the cooling? In other words, does the change require a whole new “spool-up” time? —Tommy

RVelectricity ™

New SoftStartRV side-by-side video

Dear Mike,

I have a question and figured I’d ask the JAM Man himself. I just read your article about the new SoftStartRV controller, and I wonder if it’s really that much different than the original? Does it work the same way? Does it cost any more? Is it really that much easier to install? What’s the scoop? —Timmy R.

Save your RV slideouts from damage with this amazing tool!

The RV Slideout Sweeper is one of those products for RVs that you knew you needed and wished someone would invent. Fortunately, someone did, and you can tell this was invented by an RVer. Read more about this product here, and why it may just save your RV’s slideouts from serious damage.

Reader poll

How often do you wash your RV or tow vehicle’s windshield?

Quick Tip

How nature can kill your pet in the desert

Here are some tips about traveling with pets, primarily dogs, in the desert, according to rangers at Death Valley National Park. The advice is good, even in other places where you camp. For years, and perhaps even still today, the rangers in Death Valley kept a tally of how many pets were victims of coyotes, often when left alone outside RVs on a leash. Read more.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Frank Niehus

Lance 1061 Truck Camper

“We love having our house with us anywhere we go. When we stop to visit friends or relatives they all want us to stay in their house but we have everything with us here so we don’t need to haul in anything and mess up their bedroom. It’s a great combination to be able to park and boondock (which we love), since it’s fully contained with solar and a generator if we need it to nuke a potato or thaw out something. A few years ago we only spent $33 to park in the whole three months we were in AZ. That was because we went to a Lance rally and we had to pay $11 a night to dry camp for three nights. We love staying on BLM land and at friends’ houses, on the street or wherever. The truck campers are not like your grandfather’s old camper. This has everything with a sofa, recliners, queen bed, and a bathroom with a dry shower.”

Website of the day

Seven of the Most Scenic Ferry Rides in the United States

There’s something special about ferry rides, wherever you take them. This list of the seven most scenic ferry rides is making us reallllly want to hop onboard.

Recipe of the Day

Deli-Style Pasta Salad

by Linda Easley from Rancho Belago, CA

This is a simple pasta salad recipe that’s well-balanced and completely delicious. The savory chopped salami goes so well with the mild provolone cheese. Then, the saltiness from the olives pairs wonderfully with the sweetness from the fresh tomatoes. It’s all tossed together with a colorful rotini pasta and dressed with zesty Italian dressing. Serve this as a side dish, but it’s hearty enough to be a light main meal too.

Trivia

The very first aerosol can was invented to apply ski wax. Nowadays, we use aerosol cans for everything from spray paint to sunscreen. However, prior to 1926, those cans didn’t exist! It wasn’t until Norwegian inventor Erik Rotheim created a faster way to apply ski wax… a sprayable wax inside an aerosol can.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Domino was trained as an ‘off-leash’ service, fall assist dog. My wife suffered a broken back and uses forearm crutches and leashes tangle the sticks. Mollie just finished training. Both will brace to help her up if she falls, plus they will go for help if necessary. This picture shows the end of a hard day.” —Richard Hughes

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Leave here with a laugh

