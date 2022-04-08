RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 8, 2022

Issue 1835

“Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage.” ―Anais Nin

Tip of the Day

Dueling dual batteries? Here’s a fix for your tow vehicle

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Many diesel tow vehicles have dual starting batteries—it takes a lot of muscle to turn over that starting motor and fire up the glow plugs. But how do you take care of dual batteries?

The routine as far as physical care is much the same as in taking care of a single battery. Keep an eye on the electrolyte levels, keep the terminals clean and tight, and don’t leave the headlights on or you’ll run down your batteries.

Nevertheless, when it comes to doing a voltage check to see if your batteries might be getting a bit weary, babysitting the twins can be a bit different.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

East To West Alta 1900MMK – counterpalooza

Tony writes, “Today’s review is of the East To West Alta 1900MMK, a smaller travel trailer with really terrific use of space. … There are a lot of pluses in this floor plan in general, and the way East To West has implemented them, specifically. But a few things are worth noting, by my observation.”

Read what those are here



Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Slideroom flaps not working properly, don’t flip to squeegee. Why?

Dear Dave,

We have a 2016 Keystone Raptor Toy Hauler with three slides. The two larger slides have a bulb seal on the sidewall trim and a slide room flap or squeegee that is supposed to wipe the side of the slide room as it retracts. Problem is, that the flap does not flip the other direction when extending. I have to use a fireplace poker to pull it out. Any suggestions? —Doug

Read Dave’s answer

Ingenious rat trap. Make it yourself. Easy!

VIDEO: You have got to love this rat trap! If you’re not into squishing the rodents with a traditional trap, this might be your answer. The basic equipment is a simple cable tie, a bit of string, a sheet of sturdy paper and some sort of weight, in this case an adjustable wrench. Oh, you’ll need some bait – cheese or another tasty treat. A piece of a Snickers bar works great. Read more and watch the video.

Quick Tip

Watch your step (literally) at night

For just a few bucks at your local Walmart or home improvement store, you can buy a “spotlight” style solar-charged patio light. Put the stake into the ground near your RV and you have a no-batteries nightlight to guide your feet. Here are some on Amazon.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Richard Gaudet

2020 East to West Alta

“In my RV experience, this is one of the best built and designed towables on the market. From the ground up to the roof, this is a very solid unit. The fact that a woman is the CEO of this subsidiary of Forest River may explain its very well-designed and appointed interior, as well as the sufficient outside storage. Does it have things that could be improved? For sure, but overall the quality of build for this unit is outstanding. I would not expect to be able to tow this trailer with a half-ton since it does weigh more than similar trailers of its size, which speaks to its ruggedness. We are very happy with our purchase.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Ham

by Lisa Swarm from Indianapolis, IN

An easy way to cook a holiday ham when you’re on the go and don’t have time to do a lot of preparation. The ingredients are placed in the slow cooker and the hard work is done. Your ham will turn out juicy. If you don’t love cloves, we suggest cutting back slightly. But we liked the flavor of the spices that soak into the ham along with the pineapple bits and raisins.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The icy dwarf planet Pluto has an average temperature of negative 387 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s home to mountains, valleys, glaciers, plains and craters. If you were to stand on its surface, you would see blue skies with red snow.

*Which of these prolific authors is actually composed of a group of ghostwriters? Ursula Bloom? Nora Roberts? R.L. Stine? Carolyn Keene? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sissy loves to ride in the truck when we go on our camping trips. She’s a 4-year-old Shih-tzu/Maltese and she is one spoiled puppy dog!” —Sharon Koby

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description.

Leave here with a laugh

A man went to a job interview. He was being interviewed for a big sales position at a pretty large company. The sales manager said to the man, “I want you to sell me this laptop.” The man put it under his arm, left the building and went home. Later that day he got a phone call from the manager: “Bring my laptop back now! You can’t steal it like that!” The man responded, “Okay. $1,000 and it’s yours.”

