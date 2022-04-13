RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Issue 1838

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“Someone I loved once gave me a box full of darkness. It took me years to understand that this too, was a gift.” ―Mary Oliver

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Scrabble Day! This is our favorite version of Scrabble.

On this day in history: 1960 – The United States launches Transit 1-B, the world’s first satellite navigation system.

Tip of the Day

Even more incredible tips for reusing Pringles cans in your RV

By Gail Marsh

A couple of weeks ago we ran a story about various ways to reuse or upcycle the iconic Pringles cans. So many of you responded to the story that I thought it only fair to pass along your additional hacks and tips for Pringles cans. Before you continue reading though, make sure to read my other article first, if you haven’t already.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

Ember RV Overland 170MRB Travel Trailer

Tony writes, “Overall, I really, really like this brand and what they’re doing and, apparently, so do buyers. No, they’re really not for everybody—but what RV is? It’s nice when an independent company steps up with something different and carves out a niche for themselves in a crowded market of similar products.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

New LED lights are causing weirdness on my TV

Dear Dave,

I changed all the ceiling lights to LED and now find while watching OTA (over the air) TV, many of these lights will cause pixelation and loss of signal. I’m wondering if there is a filter or other solution to this problem. Thank you. —Ira, 2006 Monaco Dynasty

Read Dave’s answer

What are the best cars to flat tow? We review some options

By Nanci Dixon

“I have been looking for a new flat towable car for the last couple of years and I’ve read every RV article that mentions them. Yes, I can practically hear everyone chirping: ‘Jeep, Jeep, Jeep!’ Been there, done that.” Read Nanci’s review of several towable cars here.

Reader poll

The new USFL pro football league debuts this month. Do you plan to watch games?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This could so easily save your life or that of a loved one! This is no joke! We are dead serious. (Oh, bad pun. Sorry.) Get this for yourself or give it as a gift.

Quick Tip(s)

Size does matter

Is your vehicle licensed properly for its size? Some jurisdictions will move you from personal class to commercial class simply because of your licensed GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight). Be sure this doesn’t happen to you as the rules change significantly. Being classed commercial may limit your hours of driving, keeping log books, having restricted routes, need to carry specific equipment, etc. —Thanks to George Bliss

While we’re on this topic …

Are you licensed properly?

In many jurisdictions, if you only possess a regular driver’s license you are not allowed to pull a trailer more than 10,000 lbs. (4600 kg). If you’re not licensed properly, and in the event of a claim, your insurance company could deny you coverage. You could as well be ticketed or shut down on the side of the highway. Don’t put yourself in a position that will cause you grief. If you’re not sure, check with the licensing standards department of your state/province. Our thanks, again, to George Bliss

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Wayne Ratzlaff

2009 Cedar Creek, TSA 34

“There is little I would change about this unit. If I was required to, it would be an independent suspension. One thing that is very important to us is that the awning fully covers the entrance providing shade and protection from the rain. We love the big rear window and the recliners that we can turn to face out the back when there is a great view. Or swivel inward to visit or watch TV. The combination small tub and shower is great. Awning covers. ‘Trailair’ pin box makes for a smoother ride. We love this unit.”

If you’d like to see this feature continue, please tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Ever wanted to own a campground?

While campers are out to experience fresh air and bucolic surroundings, the people who create and operate RV parks are often over-worked, under-paid and stressed out. Here’s the fascinating story of one family’s experiences owning a popular RV park in Virginia. Book’s Forward by RV Travel’s Chuck Woodbury.

Website of the day

20 Hilarious One-Star Yelp Reviews of National Parks

This should really be under our “Leave here with a laugh” section. You’ll laugh out loud at these! Some people just don’t get it…

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• RV Gadget: Testing the GasStop gas safety device

• What’s ready to fall off your RV?

• We can’t keep a good thing to ourselves. Expect many, many more new RVers in 2022

Recipe of the Day

Amaretto Fruit Dip

by Debbie Sue from South West, FL

If you love amaretto, then this dip will be a treat. The amaretto flavor is very noticeable, but not completely overwhelming. It’s cool, creamy, and has a slightly citrus flavor that pairs well with the berries. This is really good right after it’s made, but we liked it more after it chilled for a little while. A great dessert for an adult get-together or ladies’ night.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The popular amusement chain SeaWorld was originally designed to be a restaurant. The four UCLA graduate founders wanted to create an elaborate underwater restaurant where diners would feel like they were dining under the sea. While dining, they would be treated to marine life shows. Well, building a bubble under millions and millions of gallons of water didn’t really work out, so they turned their sights to a marine-themed amusement park, and the rest is history.

*If you want pie in Texas (sweet or savory), you’ll have to read yesterday’s trivia to find out where to go.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“3-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever, Bella. I rescued her in March 2021. ‘Who’s that doggy in the window?'” —William Evans

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

How do you console an English teacher?

There, their, they’re.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.