RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 15, 2022

Today’s thought

“I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and true love. Don’t even try to tell me different.” —Dolly Parton

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day!

On this day in history: 1924 – Rand McNally publishes its first road atlas.

Tip of the Day

Work remotely (the right way) from your RV

By Gail Marsh

There are so many advantages to working remotely from your RV. Every day more and more people join the lifestyle of mixing work with travel. But are they taking full advantage of working remotely? Maybe not. Here are some tips to help you work remotely the right way from your RV.

Today’s RV review…

Palomino Rogue EA-2 Truck Camper

Tony writes, “The Rogue series campers are designed to fit into smaller pickup trucks. They have the benefit of a top that is hinged at the front so that, when the vehicle is rolling, the overall height is much lower than if the roof were up all the time. For folks looking to use less fuel while going RVing, this is an accomplice in that sort of endeavor.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook" as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why is there at gap at the bottom when RV’s slideout is fully retracted?

Dear Dave,

I see sunlight through the lower part of the slideout when it is fully retracted. I went outside and tried to cover the part with my hand as my wife kept watch to see if I shadowed it out, but no luck. Visually it looks fine from the outside, but I’m wondering if it’s retracted enough to squeeze up against the seal? —Robert

New RVer turns his fifth wheel into an RVer’s technology dream

In this 10-minute video, a former corporate executive explains how he quit his job to live and travel full-time in a 43-foot, six-slide Jayco fifth wheel trailer. But he didn’t just buy the rig and move in. No, he outfitted it into what he calls “an RVer’s technology dream.” He discusses an excellent system for getting online that works for him. It involves some very creative ways to get reliable cell phone internet connectivity. It’s far beyond what most RVers would ever even think of. Watch the video (and learn) here.

Quick Tip

Trailer brakes and axles



Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, posted this tip while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Don’t forget to service your trailer brakes and axles! Your RV brakes and bearings need to be serviced every year or 3,000 miles at a minimum. While it’s important to follow the service guidelines outlined in your RV’s owner’s manual packet, there are some standard guidelines to keep in mind. RV brakes must be inspected and adjusted annually, every 3,000 miles, or if braking performance is reduced. This can be as simple as adjusting the brakes, but if you have Nev-R-Adjust brakes the service interval may be different.

When the brakes are serviced or inspected and the hubs are removed, have the bearings repacked and new seals installed. All too often I have seen shops fix brakes without replacing axle seals, and this leads to premature seal failure and grease getting into the hub and brake assembly, making a real mess. Don’t save money here—get this done right! During the annual bearing repack and inspection, make sure all the suspension components are in good shape, including axle bolts, shackles, springs, wiring, etc. Replace any components that have wear. Again, this is a safety issue so don’t save money here—get it done right! Also, check for abnormal tire wear. If the tires are in poor condition they should be replaced and the cause of the wear determined.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Ronald Rivers

2019 Gulf Stream Envision

“It’s 27 feet and is easy to tow with my 1/2 ton. It has a nice size TV and electric fireplace and a big bathroom and very good lighting control. Plenty of room with one slide. Purchased from Tony’s in Bryan, Ohio—Great service!”

Recipe of the Day

Cream Cheese Muffin Puffs

by Lori Fleming from Huntington, TX

Refrigerated biscuits are transformed in this easy dessert. Kids will love these! Cream cheese is stuffed inside the biscuit and they’re rolled in cinnamon sugar. Once baked, they taste like a Mardi Gras King Cake or a cinnamon donut. They can be eaten hot or cold. Besides serving for dessert, these would be a nice brunch treat.

Trivia

The platypus is the only mammal on Earth that is mite-free. And nope, nobody knows why.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Harley is 7 years old and is the best traveling dog. He is not much of a navigator though. He falls asleep as soon as we put the truck in drive! Haha. He is happy wherever we take him, and people fall in love with him.” —Cathy Wein

Leave here with a laugh

Three guys are on a boat. They have four cigarettes but nothing to light them with. So they throw a cigarette overboard and the boat becomes a cigarette lighter. (Thanks, Gaila Mallery!)

