RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Issue 1847

Today’s thought

“If you ever find yourself in the wrong story, leave.” ―Mo Willems

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pretzel Day!

On this day in history: 1956 – The SS Ideal X, the world’s first truly successful commercial container ship, leaves Port Newark, New Jersey, for Houston, Texas.

Tip of the Day

This battery fire serves as a maintenance reminder!

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Properly maintained deep-cycle batteries should last for six years or more. Unfortunately, some RV owners replace RV batteries every year or two. Extending battery life is not difficult—it just requires some basic care and maintenance.

Today’s RV review…

CrossRoads RV Sunset Trail Super Lite SS253RB

Tony writes, “There’s a lot to like in this unit and it’s generally well-executed. Whether you stop in the bathroom first or the bedroom first, this could be the rig for you. However, you won’t be stopping in the bathroom with the slide in—but this probably isn’t a deal breaker for a lot of buyers..”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How can I get my RV’s frameless windows to open more?

Dear Dave,

Our TT has frameless windows that only open a few inches for air flow. Is there a way to modify the opening mechanism so that we can open and extend the windows farther and get more air? —Robyn, 2021 Coachmen Apex

Thor CEO tells about personal RV dumping “horror story”

The CEO of Thor Industries, Bob Martin, is a real-life RVer, a rarity among his peers. He’s even had some of the same experiences as most other RVers, including a tale about a dumping experience that went wrong. You’ll get a kick out of this (or maybe it will remind you of a similar experience).

Reader poll

Does your RV have a spare tire?

Quick Tip

Keep insects out of your RV

While RVing, our RV got inundated with large black ants. Upon inspecting just HOW they were getting in, I found I was the culprit! I made it easy for them by creating “highways” to the RV. The water hose, TV cable, and power cable all became expressways to the RV by allowing these crawly guys a direct path to us. I got some dry chemical, Triazicide, and buried the hose and cables in it. I also got some Ortho Home Defense spray for the cables. This kills them on contact. Great for ant nests. So, FYI, do not help them get in. Be prepared! —Thanks to Mike Palmer!

[Editor: If you want to go this route, Ortho Home Defense spray and Triazicide are available on Amazon]

Website of the day

An A to Z Guide to Not Killing the Planet When You Travel

This page from Conde Nast Traveler is informative, sure, but it’s also incredibly entertaining and done in a very fun way. Check it out and perhaps make some small changes in your day-to-day travels.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 18 percent think the U.S. should do away with dollar bills and replace them with dollar coins (like in Canada).

• The majority of voters, 55 percent, say the most popular type of pant they wear are jeans. The next most popular pant type are shorts, followed by sweat/athletic pants, then cargo pants.

• 12 percent earn money from a part-time hobby.

Recent poll: Have you ever stayed longer than planned in a campground due to bad weather?

Recipe of the Day

Buttery Soft Pretzels

by Christina Haley from Union City, TN

It’s National Pretzel Day, remember? These are buttery and so delicious!!! Have them with your favorite dipping sauce as a snack or appetizer. They are sure to be a party favorite. With the different variations you have some options to flavor and shapes. Kids would have fun making their own special shapes too. It really is an easy recipe and besides the dough proofing time, they do not take that long to make. Give them a try—you will not be disappointed! Enjoy!

Trivia

Ever wonder where the “baker’s dozen” originated? If you’ve ever ordered doughnuts, bagels, breads or other pastries, you’ll know that if you order a dozen, you’re usually given 13 for the “baker’s dozen.” Well, during the medieval era, it was thought that bakers were tampering with food and short-changing their customers. Since bakers couldn’t do much to fight these rumors, they began giving their customers 13 items, not 12, in their “dozen” orders. That way, if any of the loaves were underweight, the bonus loaf would certainly make up the difference.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Dixie is our little rescue from Yuma, Arizona. We adopted her in February of 2021 and we think she’s a little over 1 year old. She’s our little princess and a girly girl who loves having bows on her ears! Dixie is now a very happy girl who loves to travel all over the country! We’re very lucky to have found such a beautiful fur baby!” —Patti Marler

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

