RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 2, 2022

Issue 1851

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“Many a book is like a key to unknown chambers within the castle of one’s own self.” ―Franz Kafka

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Truffle Day! (The chocolate kind, not the mushroom kind.)

On this day in history: 2000 – President Bill Clinton announces that accurate GPS access would no longer be restricted to the United States military.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

12 RV travel tips to make life easier

Here are 12 great RV travel tricks and tips that are sure to make your RV life even better. Why? Because they make things easier! Give these easy tips a try… you can thank us later.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

The PullKitchen Longitude turns a pickup into a camper

Tony writes, “This isn’t quite an RV, but can certainly turn just about any pickup or even some SUVs into one… sort of. What you have is a cleverly designed kitchen that incorporates a sink, stove, prep areas, storage and a cutting board into what amounts to a drawer that can slide in and out of the back of just about any pickup out there. Essentially this can turn your pickup into an RV. Just add a bedroom.“

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

New-to-us Class A was stored 7 years. Questions about tires and generator

Dear Dave,

We bought this Class A with only 3,000 miles on it. The motorhome was kept in a covered area, but not climate controlled. The tires are not cracking—they look brand-new. Should we replace them? Also, the generator will not start. Gas sat in it for 7 years. Do you think we will have to put a new carburetor in it or just have this cleaned? —Carlene, 2015 28′ Winnebago Vista Class A

Read Dave’s answer

RVelectricity ™

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: The rise of solar generator power stations

with Mike Sokol

A few years ago I wrote an article about the so-called solar generators that were getting popular. I didn’t like them much at the time since they suffered from limited AGM battery power and exaggerated inverter output claims of what they could power. In fact, many of those advertisements were outright misleading, showing impossible applications such as charging your EV car on the side of the road. But that was then, and this is now!

Continue reading

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

He bought an RV with $20,000 worth of damage. His warning to you…

By Randall Brink

I couldn’t have been happier on the day I took delivery of my Foretravel Grand Villa U300. I had done a lot of research and had decided on a Foretravel for its legendary quality and build. The Grand Villa had everything that a Class A RV owner could want and more (who really needs two ice makers?). I was also fortunate enough to find a Grand Villa within 100 miles of my home – another big plus. … I was soon to realize the danger in failing to look at all facets of an RV brand’s history. Read more.

Reader poll

How often do you eat cereal for breakfast?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Pay attention to tire size designation

Our tire expert, Roger Marble, has an important reminder. He writes, “I have pointed out many times that people need to pay attention to the details of tire size designation, e.g., pointing out that a 235/75R16 may not provide the required load capacity as an ST235/75R16 if there is either a ‘P’ or ‘LT’ or even no letter in front of the ‘235.’ Here is a news article about a lawsuit claiming a company is selling a ‘counterfeit’ of a tire produced by Michelin. The tread design is very similar and even half of the tire name is the same.”

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Chris and Meg Bailey

2004 Keystone Alpine

“We do love this 5th wheel. It is easy to tow with our Ford F-350. We mostly stay in commercial campgrounds and use it as a home base while we explore the area. It has a king-size bed, a large kitchen, refrigerator, and living room, chairs at the table and plenty of room for our two big dogs. We like the rear living room with the big window so when we back in we can enjoy the view.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

If someone saw your internet search history, what would they think? Well, maybe because of this the whole world knows about it…

Website of the day

How “old” are your reactions?

Gail Marsh featured this website in one of her articles last week, but we wanted to make sure you saw it. Take this fun test and see how fast your reaction time is when driving.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Simple ways to keep RV pipes fresh and clean

• RVSuperbag: A cozy solution for making those tricky RV beds

• 12 of the weirdest campground rules – You won’t believe these!

Recipe of the Day

Shrimp and Grits

by Paula S. from Justin, TX

A simple, yet delicious, way to prepare shrimp and grits. Preparing the grits, chilling them in a loaf pan, slicing them, and then frying is an interesting twist. It gives the grits a little crunch outside and they’re smooth inside. The creamy shrimp sauce takes no time to throw together. We added a dash of hot sauce and Creole seasoning and it was perfect. Paula leaves this open to personal preference for the seasoning. These shrimp and grits are elegant enough to serve for a special occasion but simple enough to enjoy any time.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The Rictus Scale, not the Richter Scale, measures earthquake news coverage. While the Richter Scale is used to assign value to the energy released by earthquakes, the Rictus Scale, proposed by Tom Weller, measures the media coverage that follows the earthquake. The Rictus Scale values range from 1, meaning it maybe gets one small article in a local paper, to 5, an event resulting in international news coverage, network specials, and books.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Ranger, our 10-year-old Border/Aussie. Camping near the beach, he’s always on the lookout for seals and sea lions.” —Randy Baldwin

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Weak hands and fingers? This will help!

This 6-piece silicone hand grip strengthener and finger exerciser will help strengthen your hands, wrists and fingers, and it’s fun to use! It’s great for those with weak hands or those who suffer from rheumatoid arthritis, arthritis, carpal tunnel, tendonitis, tennis elbow and much more. Its ergonomic design is for all age groups and suits all shapes and sizes of hands and fingers. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.