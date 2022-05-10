RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Issue 1857

Tip of the Day

You can be TOO nice of a campsite neighbor. Don’t do these four things.

By Nanci Dixon

Be a good campsite neighbor and don’t do these four things. There are a number of simple etiquette things to do or not to do to be a good RVer that we all know … or at least should know. This week I learned some new things and these four things are now at the top of my not-to-do list. I found out you can be too nice of a campsite neighbor …

Read More

Today’s RV review…

The Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7 145RB is small on price

Tony writes, “Today’s review is of a smaller RV, the Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7 145RB. This is a very small and light travel trailer that’s also quite affordable at about $21,021 base MSRP. If you can find one…”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

WARNING 22,000 RVers unaware of LP gas danger in their RV

Eight RV manufacturers, 37 models and 22,021 RVs from model years 2021 and 2022 have dangerous RV cracked and porous LP gas fittings that can lead to a fire, and they don’t know it. Continue reading.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today's issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Where are the wires to disconnect my slideout’s motors?

Dear Dave,

I need to replace the floor in the bedroom slideout that has a Schwintek system. Where are the slideout motors? Are they located in the walls of the fifth wheel. If so, how do I get to the wires to disconnect the power to the motors? Also, can you give me a ballpark figure of the repair cost if I take the camper to a Winnebago dealer to replace the floor? —Joe, 2020 Winnebago Mini Plus 29RBH fifth wheel

Read Dave's answer

Stranded on the side of the road, should you trust a stranger’s help?

By Nanci Dixon

One of our first RV trips in our renovated, newly rebuilt, Class C RV was to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Long story short, the motorhome quit on a long, desolate, two-lane highway literally in the middle of nowhere. No cars, no towns, pre-cell phone… we were stuck. After a long while, a pickup truck whizzed by before we could hop out to stop it. Thankfully, he turned around to offer his help. My husband explained which part had burned up and, amazingly, the man had just picked up that part at the junkyard. Too good to be true? I wondered… Read this incredible story.

Tell us here

Add water to your auto and RV batteries easy. No mess or overfilling.

Quick Tip

Towing behind a motorhome: Be careful who you talk to

When thinking about towing behind a motorhome, either flat towing or dolly towing, and looking for a vehicle or wondering if your vehicle is capable, never rely on the dealer or salesman or a friend’s word that the vehicle can be flat or dolly towed. A dinghy towing guide is a good place to start your research (here’s one for 2021 from Ford), but ultimately the vehicle’s owners manual and research is really the only way to answer that question. Remember that even from vehicle model year to model year, capability for recreational vehicle towing can change. —John Herthel

Website of the day

Certified Dark-Sky Parks

This list of certified dark-sky parks is brought to you by the National Parks Conservation Association (lots of other great stuff on this site too!). Happy stargazing!

Recipe of the Day

Pepper Steak on Rice

by Sheri Hansen from Green Valley, AZ

This is a simple and quick one-pan pepper steak recipe. It’s full of savory flavors with a bit of sweetness from the red pepper and onions. If you like a bit of a kick, we suggest adding extra red pepper flakes. Served over white rice, it’s a scrumptious weeknight dinner.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The popular TV show “American Idol” is considered responsible for teaching Americans how to text message. When the show first aired in 2002, “American Idol” featured audience participation by call-in voting. If they wanted to vote for a contestant to win, they’d call the “American Idol” phone number and input that contestant’s individual number code. In the second season of the show, they introduced text message voting, provided you had AT&T (a sponsor) cell service that is. “American Idol” was largely responsible for getting Americans to learn how to text back then in 2003, with more than 7.5 million text messages sent in to the show in just two seasons alone.

*Where does the word "font" come from? Yesterday's trivia tells you this fascinating history.

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

