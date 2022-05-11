RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Issue 1858

Today’s thought

“’How do you spell ‘love’?’ asks Piglet. ‘You don’t spell it…you feel it,’ answers Pooh.” ―A.A. Milne

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Eat What You Want Day! Woohoo!

On this day in history: 1910 – An act of the U.S. Congress establishes Glacier National Park in Montana.

Tip of the Day

Maintaining your relationship in a small space. How to make it work

By Gail Marsh

It’s day eight. Yes, eight straight days of rain where I am. And more rain is in the forecast. Eight days is a long time to be inside the RV. It’s a long time if you’re by yourself. It may feel even longer if you’re sharing the small space with someone else. Even if you dearly love your RV travel buddy, the tight confines of an RV can put a strain on your relationship. Here’s how to work on maintaining your relationship in a small space, like an RV.

Today’s RV review…

Keystone Outback 341RD – A big, livable trailer

Tony writes, “Overall, these are nice rigs. This layout, in particular, is well-suited to entertaining and providing relatively defined living spaces.”

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why won’t air blow through RV’s AC ceiling ducts?

Dear Dave,

I had a loose wire in my rear AC and had to remove the duct from the AC downdraft to check the wiring. When I replaced the duct, it now blows directly down and not through the ducting. Do you have a picture of the ducting from the AC to the vent discharge so I can see what was replaced wrong? —David, 2000 Fleetwood Bounder

Rust: How to prevent it from damaging your RV

Left unchecked, rust can quickly ruin more than just your RV’s look. Rust has the potential to make your rig unsafe, as well. Gail Marsh lists the causes of rust and its potential damage, how to prevent it, and how to get rid of it, here.

Reader poll

When dining out, which is most important — the taste of the food or how healthy it is?

Quick Tip

Easily and safely dispose of cooking grease

Don’t run grease down your RV drains – it can really clog things up. So, when cooking a greasy pot of soup or stew, drop in some ice cubes and stir. The grease will cling to the cubes. Quickly fish them out and toss them in the garbage.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From John Vignola

2021 Flagstaff Super Lite 529IKRL

“After having a TT, we upgraded to this Flagstaff 5er. It’s one of the few mid-profiles that I can fit in (I’m 6’6”) comfortably. We love the lighter gray tone interior, which makes it feel so much homier and roomier. The abundant storage and the layout is perfect for us. The Moose (everything has a name!) has been up and down the East Coast since we got her last June but will soon be venturing westward, southwestward, northwestward, midwestward… well, you get the picture. Hope to see you out there!”

Website of the day

The world’s top 10 road trips

Now that it’s *safe* to travel internationally again, perhaps it’s time for an international road trip? Check out these top 10 road trips.

Recipe of the Day

Easy Tortellini Salad

by Lillian Russo from Long Island, NY

One of the best tortellini salads we’ve had. Very basic ingredients and tortellini are the stars of this recipe. Tomatoes add almost a sweet flavor, while onions give the salad a little bite. Not overpowering, the dressing is very simple and adds a little tanginess. The perfect tortellini salad for summer events.

Trivia

The oldest recording in the world that can still be played today is called The Experimental Talking Clock, where the clock’s inventor, Frank Lambert, speaks the hours of the day and sounds various chimes and bells. The clock was invented in 1878. It’s not the most, er, pleasant thing to listen to, but you can hear it here.

*Who is to “thank” for teaching Americans how to text message? The answer will surprise you. Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our 4-month-old pup went on her first camping adventure with us to Chico, California. Kona is an Ovcharka Caucasian/Great Pyrenees mix and is a playful pup ready for any adventure… after getting all of her shots, we ventured out! Met soooo many friendly faces, both two- and four-legged! One of many adventures to come!” —Miyuki Bajan

Leave here with a laugh

