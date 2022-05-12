RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 12, 2022

Issue 1859

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“‎Life is a shipwreck, but we must not forget to sing in the lifeboats.” ―Voltaire

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Nutty Fudge Day!

On this day in history: 1941 – Konrad Zuse presents the Z3, the world’s first working programmable, fully automatic computer, in Berlin.

Tip of the Day

Will weight on rear of RV trailer off-balance the rig?

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

We own a 25-foot 2006 Hi-Lo Classic. I’d like to mount a class II hitch and a two-bike rack on the rear of the Hi-Lo. The hitch can be mounted with hardware to allow for the bike rack, but the reduced tongue weight is the problem. Do you think that installing 80 pounds of counterweight center of the trailer and forward of the front axle would correct the tongue weight issue? —George B.

Hi, George,

To answer your question, yes, transferring some weight to the front of the trailer will offset the added weight on the back, but do this only if you’re sure you’re not overloading the trailer. Before loading the 80 pounds of rocks in the trailer, though, I’d go through the coach and see if I could move the weight by reorganizing what’s already in there. That said, 80 pounds isn’t too much, and the added weight on the rear bumper may not result in worsened handling at all. It might be worth a test and a trip to the local scales to see how the trailer reacts to the bicycles. Good luck!

Today’s RV review…

Riverstone Reserve 3950FWK Fifth Wheel

Tony writes, “The 2022 Riverstone Reserve 3950FWK is a fifth wheel that I can see being a great choice for a full-timer. This is a floor plan that pays homage to the fact that a lot of people now are able to take their work on the road. They can combine the enjoyment of this wonderful land with some time behind the desk paying for that adventure.”

Read more.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Where do I reset my RV’s 120-volt outlet?

Dear Dave,

Where can I find the control panel for outlet reset in my RV? —Jonathan, 2021 Winnebago Adventure 36Z

Read Dave’s answer

Dump your holding tanks from inside your RV

What modification have you made to your RV that has had the most positive impact on your RV lifestyle? For RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury it’s a device that allows him to dump his RV’s holding tanks without ever stepping outside his RV. All he needs to do is flip a switch in his bathroom. That’s it. Read about how this works for him and could for you, too! Learn more.

You didn’t miss yesterday’s Full-Time RVer newsletter, did you? If so, read it here.

Reader poll

Do you currently subscribe to Netflix?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Easier backing in at night

“It is always best to get to an RV park in the daylight. But if you ever need to back into a campsite in the dark, it helps to have rope lights on hand. You can quickly plug them in and lay the rope lights on both sides of the parking pad to help illuminate and guide backing in. It is less stressful than trying to follow someone waving a flashlight around. —Thanks to (our own) Nanci Dixon

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This goes under our can’t-believe-we-didn’t-know-about-this-sooner list. Well, now we know, and now we’ve ordered some…

Website of the day

Best Native American Culture Destinations to Visit in North America

You’ve probably been to some of these already, but they’re all worth checking out.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 14 percent say their RV currently needs an important repair.

• 59 percent say they bought their RV new from an RV dealer.

• 63 percent say they often run their RV’s fridge on propane while the RV is moving.

Recent poll: Pickup truck owners: What brand of truck do you use for RVing?

Recipe of the Day

Seared Scallops & Shrimp Over Angel Hair Pasta

by George Levinthal from Goleta, CA

If you’re looking for a delicious, fairly simple seared scallops and shrimp recipe look no further. The sauce that accompanies the seafood is divine. As the butter, wine and shallots cook down, it almost becomes creamy. The scallops and shrimp are cooked perfectly. Overall, this is delicious!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In 1949, Popular Mechanics predicted that computers today would weigh approximately 1.5 tons. Wow! In the March 1949 edition, they wrote: “Where a calculator like ENIAC today is equipped with 18,000 vacuum tubes and weighs 30 tons, computers in the future may have only 1,000 vacuum tubes and perhaps weigh only 1.5 tons.”

*The oldest recording in the world that can be still be played today is of what? Find out in yesterday’s trivia and have a listen for yourself.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“SookieFaye. She is the best RV dog in the world.” —Randal Weber

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Why couldn’t the pony sing a lullaby?

She was a little horse.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.