RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 23, 2022

Issue 1866

Tip of the Day

Tricks to finding quiet RV parks

Who wouldn’t want a little peace and quiet? From morning to night, daily noise hammers at our senses. Work, traffic, technology, conversation, and more assail our ears in a never-ending cacophony. Wouldn’t a nice, quiet getaway be welcome? Yes! But how can you find a quiet RV park?

Click here to find out

Today’s RV review…

2022 NoBo 19.8 travel trailer with power galore

Tony writes, “Today’s review is of a Forest River No Boundaries 19.8 travel trailer, a smaller single-axle bunkhouse that’s got an option some folks might really be intrigued by. The No Boundaries line of trailers already is an adventure-focused line of trailers from Forest River that has some nice features whether you’re into boondocking or not.” What’s the intriguing option he writes about?

Find out here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why do fridge fins ice up and then drip tray overflows?

Dear Dave,

We seem to be having an issue on and off with our Norcold N821L (I think that’s the model) fridge. This only seems to happen when we’re “stuck” down here in Houston. When we’re in home country (Carson City, NV, 5,000 ft. elev.) this never happens. The fins in the reefer ice up (normal I guess) but the water tray beneath them will fill up to overflowing, which is a problem. … —Tommy, 2012 Arctic Fox 25Y

Read the rest of the question and Dave’s answer

RVelectricity ™

How many of you are musicians or singers?

Dear Readers,

I would really like to know what percentage of you are musicians and/or singers. The reason for this is that I’m gearing up for some solar-powered jam sessions this summer at a few of the RV shows and rallies where I’ll be teaching. Here’s my gig at the FROG International Rally in Goshen this August. …

Continue reading



• Read more of Mike's articles here.

Check out this incredible DIY RV. It’s a “log cabin” on wheels!

By Nanci Dixon

Mike and Bobbi (Mikey and Barbi) Wemple set out to make their 30′ 2005 Coachmen Concord into a woodland retreat – and succeeded. They hail from Montana and know a thing or two about log cabins and forests. Mikey and Barbi have totally (inch by inch!) remodeled the interior of their motorhome to be their perfect vacation retreat, aptly named “Barbi’s Rig.” Intrigued by the wood door, I stopped to spend a little time chatting. They treated me to a tour of their log cabin RV. Take your tour here.

Quick Tip

Slow down to save money

Our longtime reader, Gray, suggests slowing down might save you money. “For the lead-foot RV drivers among us, here are some HARD facts. None of us can argue with the laws of physics, although many do ignore or deny them.

“Aerodynamic drag increases with the square (x2) of the vehicle speed, and engine power required to overcome drag increases with the cube (x3) of vehicle speed increase. Thus 2x speed=4x drag=8x power. Example: Going from 55 mph to 65 mph, an 18 percent speed jump, increases drag by 36 percent, which requires 54 percent more engine power. So for that 10 mph increase in speed, your engine is working half-again as hard.

“So how does that 70 mph freeway speed limit affect fuel mileage, as opposed to the double-nickel speed limits? 70 mph is a 28 percent speed increase over 55 mph, which is 56 percent more drag needing 85 percent more power to overcome. If your RV is getting 12 mpg at 55, you’ll probably get 10 mpg at 70 mph.

“Here is an excellent web-based calculator to estimate speed impact on vehicle fuel mileage.” Thanks, Gray!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Stacey Coville

2021 Vanleigh Beacon 41LKB

“We love our coach because it feels like home. We have a rear kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space, a living area with two recliners, and a pull-out couch for the grandkids. Our bedroom has plenty of storage along with a double vanity in the bathroom and a front closet. She tows like a dream and is virtually problem-free. Vanleigh is the fifth wheel division of Tiffin and, as such, our coach includes many of the same quality features as Tiffin motorcoaches. Another reason we love ‘Edith Ann’ is due to the excellent customer service provided by the folks at Vanleigh!”

If you'd like to see this feature continue, please tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

The Most Accessible National Parks in the U.S.

These parks have paved pathways, all-terrain wheelchairs for rent and more accessibility features that welcome mobility-challenged guests.

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Citrus and Garlic Pork Chops

by Claudine Tijerina from Lemont, IL

Wow, these boneless pork chops are extremely easy to prepare and delicious. The lemon pepper gives the pork chops a nice little kick of spice and citrus zest. Garlic and basil add an Italian flair and flavor. They grill-up in no time and turn out nice and juicy. Simple dinner in a snap!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The next time you watch a cereal commercial, take note. You’ll notice, and perhaps you remember, that the milk looks oddly… perfect. Well, that’s because it’s not milk. It’s Elmer’s glue. For years food stylists have used the popular Elmer’s glue in place of milk in cereal ads and commercials. And, actually, it runs kind of full circle. You may recall that the Elmer’s logo is of a bull, Elmer, the mate of Borden’s advertising mascot Elsie the Cow. The original formula for Elmer’s used casein, a byproduct of milk.

