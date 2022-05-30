RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 30, 2022

Issue 1871

“A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom.” —Bob Dylan

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Memorial Day! We remember and honor our heroes.

On this day in history: 1922 – The Lincoln Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C.

Tip of the Day

I discovered the best way to rid the RV of insect creepy-crawlies

By Gail Marsh

Ugh! After several do-it-yourself attempts to rid our RV of insects such as flies, ants, and other insects, I gave up. We gathered quite a collection of creepy-crawlies and freaky-fliers from various parts of the country. Let’s see … we had sugar ants, orange lady bugs, and silverfish. (Note: these are not their scientific names. I just call ‘em like I see ‘em.) Oh, and that reminds me. We also had no-see-ums and house flies, too.

A gradual buildup

Mind you, the insects didn’t all appear at once. We battled the ladybugs in Indiana and Kentucky. The ants and silverfish were courtesy of a brief stay in Georgia. The no-see-ums and houseflies came from Florida. Our RV was a veritable entomologist’s laboratory!

Today’s RV review…

Outside the box and into adventure: SylvanSport Go Easy and Loft

Tony writes, “There are a lot of different ways to enjoy this beautiful country and there’s no one right or only way. I love seeing the creativity of people who just want to share the experience of the road and may do so differently than what many of us are able to do. Further, having small, fuel-efficient ways to enjoy the great RV adventure isn’t a bad thing, either.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

There’s a peculiar seam on RV’s roof. Should I be concerned?

Hi, Dave,

It appears one of the sections at both sides of the seam on my RV’s roof have started to lift. It’s not much, but it caught my attention while I was on the roof using self-leveling roof caulking. What would you recommend? Thanks for being willing to speak with people and give advice. —Art, 2017 Jayco Jay Flight 28BHSW

RVelectricity ™

Some like it hot (not)… Relief for hot flashes

Dear Mike,

Do you know anything about the Embr Wave watch that my wife can wear to help relieve her hot flashes? It looks interesting, but how can something you plug into a charger keep you cool? Is it really a tiny air conditioner, or what? —James

Is it time to re-level your RV? Here are some signs to look for

Here’s the scenario: It’s been several weeks since you parked your rig. … When your RV has been sitting in one spot for a while, it tends to settle. … You might be surprised to learn that your RV will often “tell” you when things are no longer level. It’s true! Here are some things to watch for. If you notice one or more of these phenomena, your RV might be telling you it’s time to level up. Read more.

Reader poll

Will you have a Memorial Day BBQ today?

Quick Tip

Emergency flashers could save your life

Help the emergency response people find you in the campground. Besides giving directions to your site, turn on the 4-way flashers on your vehicle and/or your motorhome. It may save precious minutes getting the help you need.

Thank you for sending, Ellen Lane!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Marty Dagneau-Bates

2021 Flagstaff Micro Lite 25FKBS

“It’s a great couples camper. Large kitchen and the main area when the slide is open. It’s roomy. The toilet isn’t jammed up against the sink or shower. We chose theater seats and they are very comfortable. There is storage galore inside. The queen bed can be accessed from all sides when the slide is open. Finally, we can access the toilet without opening the slides.”

Website of the day

Storycorps: Honor Military Voices for Memorial Day

If you’re unfamiliar with Storycorps, spend some time on their website and make yourself familiar—they’re wonderful! And in the meantime, listen to these stories from veterans, service members and their loved ones. If you fall into one of these categories, you can even record your own story for the company.

In honor of Memorial Day …

Recipe of the Day

American Angel Food Parfait

by Christi Capps from Nashville, GA

A fresh and fruity dessert! This creamy trifle is light as a feather and tastes like a dream… a good dream. Great to serve for the Fourth of July or anytime you’re in the mood for a festive and patriotic dessert. It can be thrown together in a snap and is made with all store-bought ingredients.

Trivia

Memorial Day began as Decoration Day. After the Civil War, Americans were mourning the deaths of more than 600,000 men who died during the war. Across the country, veterans would decorate graves with flowers. John Logan, a veteran of the war, established a Decoration Day on May 30th. On that day, people on both sides of the war were encouraged to place flowers on the graves of their relatives, friends or comrades who died during the war. Why May 30th? Logan chose a date at the end of the month because he believed all the flowers would be in full bloom by then.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our little Shihtzu, Gabby! She loves going on our camping adventures. The photo was of her on our month-long trip to Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon! She is the best traveler ever!” —Judith Pupek

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

