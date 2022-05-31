RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Issue 1872

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don’t resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.” ―Lao Tzu

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Smile Day! Say cheeeeese!

On this day in history: 1790 – The United States enacts its first copyright statute, the Copyright Act of 1790.

Tip of the Day

These two great satellite apps make lining up satellite dishes easy

By Nanci Dixon

Here are two great satellite apps for lining up the satellite dish. Dish Align and SatFinder Lite have changed my RV setup time and lowered my frustrations. As we migrate to the tree-filled North from the tre-less Arizona desert, finding satellite signals on our dish becomes increasingly difficult.

Not to mention we have satellite overkill: a Winegard Trav’ler on the roof at the back, a motion satellite on the roof in front (that has never worked), and a portable satellite dish.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Northwood Arctic Fox Grande Ronde 28-5C

Tony writes, “Northwood is not the big daddy rabbit of RV makers and, with the cost of transporting RVs, they certainly have a West Coast ownership bias. But if you are in the market for a fifth wheel and you can take a look at these, please do. I really like the features you can’t see and also the ones you can.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

I get a 13.2-volt reading on house batteries. What should it be?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2017 Jayco Alante and I would like to know why, in testing my house batteries, I am getting 13.2 volts. I have been advised by the dealer I should be getting 13.6 volts. What is the correct number I should see on my voltage meter? —Dave

Read Dave’s answer

OMG! These jaw-dropping vehicles will shock you. How can they drive?

OMG! Our jaw was open the entire time we watched this video! How do some of these vehicles even move? These will shock you! Just when you think you’ve seen it all… A backward truck? A mobile living room? A boat… or a car? A train? Some of these are ridiculous! And look at that cow!! Moooooove over for that guy! And wait until you get to the part with the dragging RV… Check ’em out!

Reader poll

Do you have a dash camera on your RV or tow vehicle?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Help from above

Here’s some helpful info for those who own RVs. Highway Patrol recommends you put some type of logo on the sides and your phone number or logo on the top of your rig for helicopters to see. It gives you a better chance to recover it if it’s stolen. No one ever looks on the top of the trailer…

Thanks for sending this tip, Seann Fox!

NEW! On this day last year…

Website of the day

See Jurassic Park Come to Life at These Amazing Dinosaur Fossil Parks

Take a look at the photos in this article—it’s hard to believe they’re real, but they are! It would be incredible to see these in person, especially if you’re traveling with kids or grandkids.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Oh, we’d pay good money to watch these in action! In fact, this could probably even become an Olympic sport! A very tasty Olympic sport…

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 27 percent have replaced their RV’s carpeting.

• 14 percent say they enjoy hunting and do it often.

• 53 percent have never spent the night in a free casino parking lot.

Recipe of the Day

Ranch Pasta Salad

by Dawn Whitted from Spearfish, SD

If you love the flavor of creamy ranch dressing, then this pasta salad recipe is for you. Cucumber and tomato lighten up the salad and add some crunch. Ham and cheese not only provide flavor but make the pasta salad heartier. You can almost eat this as a meal. It will be perfect for your summer BBQs, potluck parties, and picnics. This was delicious right after we combined ingredients… but it was really delicious after it chilled for a while. We definitely recommend making this a few hours ahead of time.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

If you’re into walking, hiking, bike riding, skiing or almost anything else outdoorsy, head to Canada. Canada has the largest network of recreation trails in the world.

*Why was Memorial Day once called Decoration Day? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Casey is a spoiled-rotten Portuguese Water Dog. He loves to go camping and see/smell all the new places. He loves people but is not a fan of strange dogs running at him or jumping on him. (Well, neither am I.) We camp in either a mini-van, a cargo trailer semi-converted to a camper, or a 1995 Skyline Boomer, M2010 camp trailer. His preference is the cargo trailer as the rear ramp becomes an off-ground deck where he can lay and watch the world go by.” —Vickie McClellan-Benson

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Hah! Perhaps the most convincing Amazon review… ever?

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.