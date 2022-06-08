RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Issue 1878

“The one thing we can never get enough of is love. And the one thing we never give enough of is love.” ―Henry Miller

Tip of the Day

Keeping an RV travel journal will prove to be incredibly helpful

Keeping an RV travel journal may sound silly at first, but it can be so helpful for many things later on down the road. Like…

Why keep an RV travel journal?

To remember. No matter your age or health condition, you cannot remember everything that happens as you travel. Photos are helpful, but unless you make specific notations, some details will slip your mind over time. A journal keeps the most important trip events, feelings, and places chronicled forever.

Today’s RV review…

Grand Design Reflection 312BHTS—It’s big

Tony says this is “…a very large travel trailer that has the floor plan you might expect in a fifth wheel but in a travel trailer. So why not just get a fifth wheel? Well, there are a lot of reasons…”

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What do I do about an E05 OL error code on Xantrex inverter?

Dear Dave,

When not on shore power or generator, I turn on the Xantrex 1800 XM PRO inverter to run the residential refrigerator. When I turn the inverter on, I get an E05 OL code. I have turned off the main breaker (again, with no shore power or generator) and I still get the E05 OL code. What do I do next? Thanks. —Bill, 2015 Thor Miramar

Inexpensive device stops dangerous RV propane leaks

As an RVer, the last thing you want is propane leaking into your RV’s living space. It can be deadly. Every year such leaks result in RV fires and, sadly, the death of RVers who breathe the deadly gas, sometimes while sleeping. The GasStop will prevent this. Continue reading about this potentially lifesaving device here.

Reader poll

When sleeping with a partner, do you prefer sleeping on the right or left side of the bed?

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• CURRENT SMOKE AND FIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Pull test for safe fifth-wheel hitching

Reader Jeff sends along a good safety reminder: “Upon hitching up, you should raise landing gear slightly and do a short test pull to ensure the king pin is securely locked into the hitch. It is a practice used by truck drivers (like myself). If for some reason the king pin isn’t securely locked in and slides out, your landing gear will prevent the trailer from dropping on your tailgate. That is why you see trucks with the tailgate smashed or crunched. Sometimes you may not have a good connection or get into a situation called high pinning, where the king pin doesn’t completely lock into the hitch and slides out when you drive off, even though the jaws appear to be locked. Hooking up a fifth-wheel correctly and securely is critical to safe travels.” Thanks, Jeff!

Website of the day

30 Best Camping Recipes to Try on Your Next Outdoor Trip

If you know The Pioneer Woman, you know she’s hard not to love. And her recipes are always delicious! Comfort food at its finest. Here are her 30 best camping recipes. You’re going to want to start cooking right after you read this!

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Salmon, The House Special

by Greg Appel from Sunderland, MD

Salmon tends to be a little on the strong side, but the marinade really mellows out the flavor in this recipe. Slightly sweet and tangy, it’s really good! We think this salmon recipe could convert even people that don’t care for salmon. Grilling outside added a little smokiness, but cooking it on an indoor grill is great too. You can definitely make this simple salmon recipe year-round.

Trivia

Japan has the most vending machines per capita. The ratio of vending machines to people in Japan is 1:23.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We are full-timing in our RV and our lab, Holly, just loves her fireplace.” —Laura Smith

Leave here with a laugh

