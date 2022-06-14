RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Issue 1882

Today’s thought

“Knowledge speaks, but wisdom listens.” ―Jimi Hendrix

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the United States Army Birthday! It is also America’s Flag Day.

On this day in history: 1959 – Disneyland Monorail System, the first daily operating monorail system in the Western Hemisphere, opens to the public in Anaheim, California.

Tip of the Day

The best ways to make use of a toy hauler’s ‘garage’ space

By Gail Marsh

People with toy hauler RVs have too much fun! I’ve been looking into the different ways folks are transforming these special “garage” spaces and Wow! Here are just a few of my favorites.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Forthcoming Happier Camper HC1 Studio

Tony writes, “Even without the clear benefit of a very light camper factoring into the equation, the large rear hatch at the rear along with the very flexible Adaptiv™ system could make this the kind of rig that really fits a lot of people.

“Further, Happier Camper has also added models specifically for business use with a large side window that flips up. Think of using this for a coffee trailer or photo booth, that sort of thing.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

Why is the carpet in my RV’s step well getting wet?

Dear Dave,

In the step well (first step into the RV) the carpet keeps getting wet on the right-hand side. The carpet is not wet anywhere else, except a bit damp above because wet “travels.” It is not wet toward the front of the left side of the well. —Lisa, 2003 Winnebago F-450 Class C



Read Dave’s answer

Husband is extroverted, wife introverted. How do they differ at the campsite?

By Gail Marsh

It happens. Every. Single. Time. Within three short minutes of parking our RV, my extremely extroverted husband has already met the campers on either side of us. … RVing with an extrovert is not always easy – especially if you are an introvert like myself. Read more, including learning how introverts can comfortably make connections at the campground.

Quick Tip

Save insurance money when your rig is off the road

If your motorhome, tow vehicle or truck camper is stored on private property for long periods of time, you may be able to save money by canceling the liability, collision, medical and uninsured portions of the policy until you head back on the road (provided your insurance carrier allows this practice). But keep the comprehensive coverage active. If you allow this coverage to lapse and your rig is financed, your lending institution will likely send you a nasty note and then tack on its own expensive coverage to your monthly payment. Before making any changes to your policy, check with your insurance company.

Website of the day

11 Best Hikes In U.S. National Parks

If you have any National Park hikes on your bucket list, we bet they’re on this list. These are some of the best hikes in the U.S.!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 46 percent have shopped at Walmart many times within the last month.

• 73 percent bring a portable propane grill on their RV trips. Only 9 percent carry a portable charcoal grill with them.

• 11 percent say their RV has an outdoor kitchen, but only 7 percent of those say they actually use theirs.

Recent poll: How old are you?

Recipe of the Day

Oven Fajita Bake

by Debbie Gurley from Herrin, IL

We love fajitas and easy dinner recipes, so this fajita recipe was a win-win for us. All you need to do is cut up the chicken and veggies, then pop them in the oven. The outcome is juicy and tender chicken and a dinner that’s packed with flavor. The seasoning and salsa add a wonderful robust flavor. Serve with tortillas, or over rice or quinoa and you have a delicious and healthy dinner.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In Syracuse, New York, at the intersection of Tompkins Street and Milton Avenue, you’ll find an upside traffic light. Why? When the first traffic light was installed in 1925, a band of Irish immigrant boys took it upon themselves to put the Irish color (green) over the British color (red). The local alderman allowed for the change, but eventually, the state of New York stepped in and had it reversed to standard conventions. However, by 1928 the light was reversed again and still, to this day, remains upside down.

*Where do the terms “uppercase” and “lowercase” come from? The answer is interesting! Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Rosie, Jethro, Lacy. This door mat was a Christmas present from my daughter. Will hang it next to our door.” —Gary Boser

KITTY OWNERS, check out this portable, collapsible litter box. This is brilliant for RVers!

Leave here with a laugh

