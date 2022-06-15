RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Issue 1883

Tip of the Day

Tips for downsizing your possessions for full-time RVing

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Are you preparing to head out into the new world of full-time RVing? Congratulations! But if you’ve been a sticks-and-bricks dweller for many years, you’re probably face-to-face with a BIG problem: What do I do with all this stuff? Yep, accumulations of possessions can be a major issue when moving out of the “big house” and downsizing into the house on wheels.

Today’s RV review…

2022 Forest River Salem Hemisphere Hyper-Lyte 29XBHL

Tony writes, “For someone who might want to have a camper that sleeps a decent number of people or needs a flexible space without actually making modifications to their camper, this could be a good choice.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Where can I find replacement dump valves for my ’87 Itasca?

Dear Dave,

I had the dump valves for the three holding tanks on my Itasca Windcruiser ripped off in an accident. I have not been able to find a replacement and the Winnebago dealer closest to me is not helpful. I am sure that other models probably have the same type of triple valve setup. How do I find them? —David, 1987 37’ Itasca Windcruiser

“The Long, Long Trailer” – An enjoyable must-watch movie!

If you’ve never seen this hilarious, charming, classic movie starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, or haven’t viewed it in a while, it’s time to break out the popcorn! “The Long, Long Trailer” takes the best (and worst) parts of RV life and makes them all laugh-out-loud funny. If you’re having a bad day, you need to find this movie and stream it! Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you suffer from altitude sickness when traveling at high elevations?

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• CURRENT SMOKE AND FIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Simple RV maintenance tips: lube, tighten, and clean

Lubrication — A little lube goes a long way. Keep all the hinges, locks, sliders and, basically, anything that moves well lubricated. I find the best lube to keep on hand is a dry silicone type. Works well in almost all applications and resists attracting dirt. Tighten – Our RV is basically a house on wheels and exposed to minor earthquakes during every trip. Things are going to come loose. Every so often grab a screwdriver and a wrench and give everything a re-tightening. This little preventive maintenance can save you big time. Pay special attention to items attached to the outside that may fly off during transit and may be safety risks, i.e., ladder rungs. Clean it — Mechanically everything works better when clean, because dirt and grit cause wear. A good coat of quality wax and UV protectants will keep the rig looking sweet and extend the life of many of the materials. Thanks to loveyourrv.com.

Website of the day

The 10 Most Unique Places To Go Kayaking in the U.S.

If you have room in your RV for a kayak, we suggest you have one! Kayaking is a great way to see places you wouldn’t normally get to see. Check out these unique spots! (And if you don’t have a space for a kayak, what about an inflatable one? They’re great!)

Recipe of the Day

Strawberry and Bacon Salad

by Joanne Sarver from Nekoosa, WI

Strawberry bacon salad is bright in color and flavor. The sweet summer strawberries, salty bacon, zesty red onion, and tart Feta cheese balance each other beautifully. It’s a delight from the first bite. A drizzle of the fresh strawberry poppy seed dressing is the perfect touch. This simple salad can be served as a seasonal starter or it can be a meal in itself.

Trivia

Skin cancer is on the rise in the U.S. The National Cancer Institute SEER Program projected there would be 106,110 new cases of skin melanomas and 7,180 deaths in 2021.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. In 2018, there were an estimated 1.3 million people living with melanoma of the skin in the U.S. About 4.3 million people are treated for basal cell cancer and squamous cell skin cancer in the U.S. every year, according to a report from the Office of the Surgeon General. So: Wear Sunscreen!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“B.B. loves laying out in the sun, chasing squirrels, camping, and going for car rides.” —James King [Cute, James. B.B. King. Got it!]



Leave here with a laugh

Speaking of today’s mystery product… Ha!

