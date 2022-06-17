RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 17, 2022

Issue 1885

Today’s thought

“The best portion of a good man’s life: his little, nameless unremembered acts of kindness and love.” ―William Wordsworth

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Eat Your Vegetables Day!

On this day in history: 1885 – The Statue of Liberty arrives in New York Harbor.

Tip of the Day

How to carry extra propane safely

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

It can be a problem for many RVers, but especially those with truck campers: Just seems like in some cases there’s never enough room for propane. We had a smaller truck camper years back that had but a single LP cylinder, and once it ran dry we were up the creek. Others have two, but they’re usually five gallon (20 pound) cylinders, and if you run in cool country you can use up 10 gallons of LP in a big hurry.

Where can we carry an extra cylinder or two of LP?

Today’s RV review…

The Jayco Jay Feather 22RB is very nice

Tony writes that this is “…a great couple’s camper that has the advantages that come with the Jayco brand. At 5,530 pounds, this camper isn’t tremendously heavy, but features a first-rate bathroom and a completely private master bedroom.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Dometic fridge and freezer working on different powers

Dear Dave,

My Dometic fridge works on 120 current but only the freezer works on gas. I’ve replaced the circuit board and the front “eyebrow” board with no luck. I’ve checked all connections and fuses and all are good. Any ideas? —Mike, 2017 Coachmen

Waggle Pet Monitor keeps pets safe in RV

You want to bring your pets along but there are a lot of places where you are specifically prohibited from bringing them on your daytime adventures. Some parks and recreational places restrict pets due to wildlife. You don’t want a bear to eat Fido, do you? So what do you do? You don’t want to leave the pets behind in case the RV gets too hot or cold. But you might if you could monitor the temperature inside your RV. Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Learn how to fix your RV—by hiring a repairman

One of the best ways to learn how to fix things on your RV is to hire a mobile RV tech when you have a problem that would normally require you to take your rig to an RV shop. One of the big advantages of using a mobile RV tech is that you get to watch what he’s doing and you can ask questions. From RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget Available on amazon.com.

Website of the day

PopPhoto

Whether you’re an experienced photographer or not, this website has a little something photography-related for everyone. Lots of good articles and information here.

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Mango Chicken

by Sue L. from Cincinnati, OH

We love an easy Crock Pot dinner recipe and this is a delicious one! The chicken is super juicy. Pouring the mildly sweet mango sauce on top adds a lovely flavor to the chicken. There’s a hint of curry flavor throughout but it’s not overpowering. We loved how it pairs with the mango. A simple meal.

Trivia

In 2014, NASA researchers working at the Goddard Space Flight Center announced they had discovered something strange: Vitamin B on meteorites. Specifically, Vitamin B3 (or niacin) was found in concentrations between 30-600 parts per billion.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bruiser is a 2.5-year-old Havanese who loves traveling with us in our Class C Coachmen Prism. His favorite place is to sit observing the campground from his blanket on the corner bed. He gets so excited that whenever I am in the RV parked in the backyard he races in and settles in to observe me preparing the RV travel like a king on his throne watching his servants. And when it is time to pull out he jumps up into his crate as soon as I open the door—no treat bribery required.” —Stephanie Eldringhoff

Leave here with a laugh

