RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 20, 2022

“The only way that we can live, is if we grow. The only way that we can grow is if we change. The only way that we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we can become exposed is if we throw ourselves out into the open. Do it. Throw yourself.” ―C. JoyBell C.

In honor of today’s new federal holiday, Juneteenth, U.S. post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered. Most banks will also be closed.

Today is also National Vanilla Milkshake Day!

Tip of the Day

Keep the weight off: Gain memories, not pounds, while RVing

By Gail Marsh

So … you’ve been traveling in your RV when one day you notice that the campground dryer shrunk your jeans! The dryer’s thermostat must have malfunctioned. There’s no way that jeans’ zipper is coming up. And that button? It’s never going to make it all the way over to the buttonhole. But wait! Before you approach the campground manager, demanding he do something about the dryer’s thermostat, you might want to step on a scale. It may not be the dryer’s fault at all. You may have gained a little weight while RVing. Don’t despair. With a few tips and tricks, you can gain memories, not pounds, while RVing.

Today’s RV review…

2022 Jayco White Hawk 25MBH travel trailer

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of the 2022 Jayco White Hawk 25MBH, a new floor plan with some nifty features. Funny thing—as a kid I got more excited the closer it got to Christmas. Now I have almost the same feeling when I see an RV floor plan I haven’t seen before. … What stands out is the flexibility of this floor plan. It can be a great couple’s camper one weekend, a camper that works with a larger family the next, and one where you could sit and get work done. ”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I paint the inside walls of my motorhome?

Dear Dave,

Can you paint the inside of a motorhome, even if it’s over wallpaper? Or can you put new wallpaper over old wallpaper? —Janet, 2007 R-Vision Town & Country

RVelectricity ™

Solar power backup while boondocking

Dear Mike,

I have a new Rockwood trailer with a lithium battery and lots of solar panels. This has worked great for several boondocking trips already. However, last weekend there was very little sunlight, so we spent the entire day watching the battery State of Charge going lower and lower. Is there any way I can recharge the RV battery quicker than the 7-way plug from my truck? It doesn’t seem to provide much of a charge. —Tony

Is it safe to bring a propane tank inside an RV?

By Dave Helgeson

Is it safe to bring a propane tank inside of an RV? The answer is a resounding NO! “Never use, store, or transport propane cylinders or liquid fuels in the passenger space or living area of your RV.” So says RVer James Callow. The issue of whether it is safe, or not, to bring and use a propane tank inside your RV seems to have become as controversial as “Is it safe to travel with my propane turned on” lately. Continue reading this important safety message.

Reader poll

Do you like having your photo taken?

Quick Tip

Doors “that go bump” in the RV

Reader Erinn Mayer writes: “Tired of the upper cabinet doors in your RV slamming shut, every time you close them? Ever look at how manufacturers attempt to ‘protect’ them from doing so? With TINY, thin felt pads! I purchased a package of ‘Heavy Duty Self-adhesive Felt Pad Bumpers’ and stuck them right over the thin pads already in place. Problem fixed! I also stuck a couple on the metal ‘openers’ of our exterior storage bays that might dent or scratch the paint if opened too quickly. After several washes, they are still ‘stuck’ in place.” A package of 168 is only about $7 at Amazon.

Website of the day

The best underwater attractions in the U.S.

Okay, odds are that you aren’t a scuba diver (but cool if you are!). However, even just looking at the photos on this page is incredible! Did you know all this existed in our country’s waters?

Recipe of the Day

Raspberry Cream Cheese Brownies

by Kelli Thomas from Omaha, NE

Minus the raspberry, this is a really good brownie recipe…. but WITH the raspberry, these are do-a-jig delicious! The raspberry jam and cream cheese layer add a bit of tang to the rich and fudgy brownies.

Trivia

The largest number of country names starts with what letter? T? M? U? Or S? If you guessed S, you’re correct. There are 26 country names that start with the letter S.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“These are sisters, Grace and Hope, from the same litter. They plot and plan like sisters, they fight like sisters, and they have jealousy like sisters. They also LOVE like sisters and are loyal like sisters.” —Deborah Butler

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

