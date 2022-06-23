RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 23, 2022

Issue 1889

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“I had already found that it was not good to be alone, and so made companionship with what there was around me, sometimes with the universe and sometimes with my own insignificant self; but my books were always my friends, let fail all else.” ―Joshua Slocum

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hydration Day! Go drink some water! (Please.)

On this day in history: 1960: The first contraceptive pill is made available for purchase in the U.S.

Tip of the Day

Mod your RV for comfort

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Awhile back, a couple new to RVing spent a dismaying weekend scouting out an RV show. Rig after rig they visited, and it seemed all of them were lacking in one big thing: comfort. Is it possible to RV and be comfortable?

Find out here

Today’s RV review…

East To West Alta 2600KRB Travel Trailer

Tony writes, “If you’re a company that makes this floor plan, how do you differentiate your product? If a prospect comes into the dealership, what factors are you using to differentiate yourself from the others?

“Those are the questions I was asking myself when seeing the East To West Alta 2600KRB, which is a couple’s larger camper that features a bathroom at the rear of the trailer and a bedroom in the front. In between those two is an ‘L’-shaped kitchen across from a dinette, and theater seats across from the TV.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What is the best method to insulate my Class C RV’s front cap?

Dear Dave,

I would like to add additional insulation to the nose cone over the cab in my Winnebago Aspect to reduce the amount of heat behind the forward cabinets. What would be a good choice of insulation to fill in the space behind the cabinets? Currently there are only wire harnesses just laying over the cab top, so I don’t believe there is an issue with covering them. During the summer months the interior cabinets get very warm. —George, 2017 Winnebago Aspect 27K

Read Dave’s answer

An important guide to getting medical help while on the road

One thing many RVers don’t plan for is getting sick while traveling. So, what happens if you or a travel buddy need medical care while on the road? How can you find a good doctor or get the quality medical help you need? Find out here.

Reader poll

Is your RV your only “home”?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We bet if you put this on the door of your RV it would prevent burglars… or your mother-in-law… or really anybody from ever entering. Ha!

Quick Tip

Some things you might forget to oil…



Steps — If you don’t oil these frequently, they will start sticking and not go all the way in or all the way out. Leveling jacks — These are expensive to replace, so crawl under your RV and spray all sides of the shiny cylinder at least once a month. Slide gears — If you don’t keep these oiled, they will stick or put a heavy load on your motor. Slide motors are expensive to replace. And, of course, grease the chassis when you change the oil. Handles on the storage bins. Entrance door latch and handle. Recliner — An occasional spray of silicone will keep it operating smoothly and quietly. Put a piece of cardboard under your recliner before you spray the silicone and leave it overnight so any excess oil won’t end up on your carpet. Even if you have tile or hardwood floors, it’s still a good idea to keep oil off of your floor. Driver’s seat and the co-pilot’s seat — including all of the cables and controls. I’m sure you will find other things that you can spray. Go for it. Yes, I carry WD-40 with me, but I normally don’t need it as long as I keep things moving freely in the first place by spraying everything regularly with silicone spray. And by spraying everything I don’t have to listen to squeaks, either. From — RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget Available on amazon.com.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

20 Best Trail Mix Recipes

Trail mix and summer go hand in hand, and now that it’s summer, it’s snack time! Check out these 20 recipes from The Pioneer Woman for making trail mix at home. They’re easy and delicious!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• It’s a tie! 50 percent of readers would rather fly than be invisible, but the other 50 percent would rather be invisible than fly.

• 8 percent have been paid to play a musical instrument somewhere.

• 44 percent carry a printer with them in their RV.

Recent poll: Do you agree with this statement: “With an RV you can go where you want when you want”?

Recipe of the Day

Blueberry BFF Coffee Cake

by Laurie Lenartowicz from Livingston, TN

An easy, moist, and delicious coffee cake. The blueberries are tart and add a touch of sweetness. Overall, this cake is not overly sweet with just the right amount of sugar. Each bite just melts in your mouth. The topping is crunchy, buttery, nutty, and sugary – making the coffee cake even better. It will go perfectly with a cup of coffee or tea.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In 2021, there were 8,619 wildfires in California that burned almost 2.6 million acres.

*The cost of living in the United States is more expensive than ___ percent of countries in the world? Guess the percentage and then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“‘Dextr climbed his own Half Dome.’ We were in Yosemite National Park in the Wawona Hotel parking area. Dextr is a Cocker Spaniel/Chihuahua mix (Mom was a 7-pound Chihuahua and Daddy was a full-size Cocker Spaniel). He loves camping, sitting by the campfire and snuggling with his human mama.” —Jim Van Riper

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.