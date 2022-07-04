RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 4, 2022

Thank you for joining us on Independence Day, where we celebrate the birthday of the United States of America!

“For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.” —Nelson Mandela

1831 – Samuel Francis Smith writes "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" for the Boston, Massachusetts, July 4 festivities.

Last-minute tips to stretch your vacation dollars

By Gail Marsh

According to popular surveys, American families are vacationing in record numbers, especially this 4th of July weekend. With fuel prices continuing to rise, as well as increasing campground fees, families are doing all they can to stretch their vacation dollars. Here are a few suggestions for you…

How to stretch vacation dollars

Search Groupon, eBay, Craigslist, and other local media outlets for discount tickets on attractions, movies, and more.

Take photos instead of buying souvenir trinkets. You’ll spend less and enjoy the memories much longer.

Choose to eat out at lunch. Prices are usually less than what you’ll pay for dinner. And if you choose local diners and lesser-known venues, you might save some additional money.

Adventure Truck celebrates independence

Tony writes, “On this day that we celebrate our independence as a country, I thought we might look at an RV that offered a similar feel to it. This is the Global Expedition Vehicles Adventure Truck.

“This is an absolute beast of an RV in so many ways. It doesn’t care where you want to camp, even if that place is far, far off any beaten path. For people who have the money and the desire, this could be the RV of their dreams.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook."

How should the RV's 6-volt and 12-volt batteries be wired?

Dear Dave,

I have a Class A diesel pusher motorhome with two 6-volt and two 12-volt batteries. How should these batteries be wired? Any info on this would be appreciated. —Carla, 1999 Overland Lorado

Read Dave’s answer

with Mike Sokol

More power from a Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station

As many of you know, I was not happy with the state of the art for the original “solar generators.” They had sealed lead-acid batteries, an under-powered 120-volt inverter, and not enough solar panel power to do anything significant. But battery, inverter and solar technology marches on, and the latest generation of solar power stations (or solar generators, if you prefer) have the ability to help power a lot of your boondocking adventures. … When I got an email last month from my Jackery contact telling me about their latest product with 2,000 watt-hrs of battery storage, I was interested in trying one out.

Read all about it

Make-ahead foil packet meals. Warning: You'll drool

By Gail Marsh

Okay, so that title’s a bit of a mouthful. What’s a better mouthful is eating make-ahead foil packet meals. Yummy! What I like best about foil packet meals is that you can prepare them ahead of time. Once they’re prepared, store them in the fridge, and then cook them on the grill or in your RV oven. Options, people! And did I mention yummy? You’ll want to try these easy and delicious recipes, for sure!

Visiting Arizona? Here’s an RV do-it-yourselfer’s paradise

If you’re an RV “mod” sort of person, or are in need of repair parts, when in Arizona, here’s a “don’t miss” stop in Glendale (near Phoenix). Arizona RV Salvage takes in dead, dying, smashed and crashed RVs and “parts them out.” From Airstream to Xantrex (OK, we couldn’t find a manufacturer of RVs or parts that starts with “Z”), you’ll find it for your rig. Need a slide-out motor? They’ve got ’em. Windows? Doors? Furniture? Front cap? End cap? If it goes between those latter two (or includes them), this salvage outfit likely has what you need. They also have an extensive web site listing some available parts with prices.

Best U.S. Fireworks Displays

There’s still time to plan an evening full of fireworks! If you’re near any of these areas that the Travel Channel suggests, go enjoy the show!

4th of July Strawberries

by Neely Alexander from Chickasha, OK

These strawberries are too adorable for words. Chocolate dip strawberries are always a treat. Making them with a patriotic theme for summer is adorable and tasty. These require a little skill to dip and get the sugar right, but it’s not hard. A great project for kids to help with.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Americans spend about $1.5 billion dollars on fireworks on the 4th of July each year. They also spend about $1.4 billion dollars on alcohol, specifically beer and wine.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“This is Chloe, a 3-year-old Yorkshire Terrier. She has been full-timing with her parents for just about two years now. She loves to meet new doggie friends and chase anything that will run from her. Her full-time job is to chase every squirrel or bunny she can find. She has her own Facebook page that tracks her life and travel adventures, and hopes to have a litter of puppies next year.” —Matthew Gisler

