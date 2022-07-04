RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 4, 2022

Thank you for joining us on Independence Day, where we celebrate the birthday of the United States of America!
Issue 1896
But before we go on, a word from Miss Kate Smith
(from the Ed Sullivan Show, Nov. 11, 1956)
Today’s thought
“For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.” —Nelson Mandela
Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the 4th of July, of course! Happy Fourth!
On this day in history: 1831 – Samuel Francis Smith writes “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” for the Boston, Massachusetts, July 4 festivities.
Tip of the Day
Last-minute tips to stretch your vacation dollars
By Gail Marsh
According to popular surveys, American families are vacationing in record numbers, especially this 4th of July weekend. With fuel prices continuing to rise, as well as increasing campground fees, families are doing all they can to stretch their vacation dollars. Here are a few suggestions for you…
How to stretch vacation dollars
- Search Groupon, eBay, Craigslist, and other local media outlets for discount tickets on attractions, movies, and more.
- Take photos instead of buying souvenir trinkets. You’ll spend less and enjoy the memories much longer.
- Choose to eat out at lunch. Prices are usually less than what you’ll pay for dinner. And if you choose local diners and lesser-known venues, you might save some additional money.
Today’s RV review…
Adventure Truck celebrates independence
Tony writes, “On this day that we celebrate our independence as a country, I thought we might look at an RV that offered a similar feel to it. This is the Global Expedition Vehicles Adventure Truck.
“This is an absolute beast of an RV in so many ways. It doesn’t care where you want to camp, even if that place is far, far off any beaten path. For people who have the money and the desire, this could be the RV of their dreams.”
Ask Dave
Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”
How should the RV’s 6-volt and 12-volt batteries be wired?
Dear Dave,
I have a Class A diesel pusher motorhome with two 6-volt and two 12-volt batteries. How should these batteries be wired? Any info on this would be appreciated. —Carla, 1999 Overland Lorado
RVelectricity™
with Mike Sokol
More power from a Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station
As many of you know, I was not happy with the state of the art for the original “solar generators.” They had sealed lead-acid batteries, an under-powered 120-volt inverter, and not enough solar panel power to do anything significant. But battery, inverter and solar technology marches on, and the latest generation of solar power stations (or solar generators, if you prefer) have the ability to help power a lot of your boondocking adventures. … When I got an email last month from my Jackery contact telling me about their latest product with 2,000 watt-hrs of battery storage, I was interested in trying one out.
Make-ahead foil packet meals. Warning: You’ll drool
By Gail Marsh
Okay, so that title’s a bit of a mouthful. What’s a better mouthful is eating make-ahead foil packet meals. Yummy! What I like best about foil packet meals is that you can prepare them ahead of time. Once they’re prepared, store them in the fridge, and then cook them on the grill or in your RV oven. Options, people! And did I mention yummy? You’ll want to try these easy and delicious recipes, for sure!
Reader poll
Are you doing something special today for the 4th of July?
Quick Tip
Visiting Arizona? Here’s an RV do-it-yourselfer’s paradise
If you’re an RV “mod” sort of person, or are in need of repair parts, when in Arizona, here’s a “don’t miss” stop in Glendale (near Phoenix). Arizona RV Salvage takes in dead, dying, smashed and crashed RVs and “parts them out.” From Airstream to Xantrex (OK, we couldn’t find a manufacturer of RVs or parts that starts with “Z”), you’ll find it for your rig. Need a slide-out motor? They’ve got ’em. Windows? Doors? Furniture? Front cap? End cap? If it goes between those latter two (or includes them), this salvage outfit likely has what you need. They also have an extensive web site listing some available parts with prices.
Website of the day
Best U.S. Fireworks Displays
There’s still time to plan an evening full of fireworks! If you’re near any of these areas that the Travel Channel suggests, go enjoy the show!
Recipe of the Day
4th of July Strawberries
by Neely Alexander from Chickasha, OK
These strawberries are too adorable for words. Chocolate dip strawberries are always a treat. Making them with a patriotic theme for summer is adorable and tasty. These require a little skill to dip and get the sugar right, but it’s not hard. A great project for kids to help with.
Trivia
Americans spend about $1.5 billion dollars on fireworks on the 4th of July each year. They also spend about $1.4 billion dollars on alcohol, specifically beer and wine.
Readers’ Pet of the Day
“This is Chloe, a 3-year-old Yorkshire Terrier. She has been full-timing with her parents for just about two years now. She loves to meet new doggie friends and chase anything that will run from her. Her full-time job is to chase every squirrel or bunny she can find. She has her own Facebook page that tracks her life and travel adventures, and hopes to have a litter of puppies next year.” —Matthew Gisler
Leave here with a laugh
Thank you for including the clip of Kate Smith singing, “God Bless America “. My parents used to watch the “Ed Sullivan Show” every Sunday night on their “Dumont” black and white TV. I was only 5 yrs old in 1956, but remember her singing it, as I got older.
It still brings tears to my eyes, even though I am now 70 yrs old.
It certainly showed the pride and love of our country that people had in 1956. I wish we could bring back those days now. God or whatever maker you believe in, we should gives thanks to them for blessing OUR great country, that our brothers and sisters fought so hard to protect our freedoms. God please bless America, again!
I enjoyed that. Unfortunately, you just do not hear people singing these songs anymore on TV. It is so sad.
Love Kate Smith singing God Bless America. No one does it better, except maybe Vestal Goodman.
I have to laugh at the laugh joke. Seriuosly who can do a fill up for $240. I am up to about $650 now (100 gallon desiel pusher). When will it end ?
The quote of the day says something about this. Our freedoms are being restricted now, not enhanced
John, I feel for you. We just dropped $330 for 70G of regular at Costco. Avoided tanking the rig since we came home in March, but prices only went up after the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent markets spinning.
James, by your comment I’ll assume you are talking about women in an abortion ban state? Otherwise, if what you are complaining about is prices, then blame the free-market at work.
Jeff, Fuel prices started going up on January 21, 2021. Get your head out of the sand.
So that is the date when the US started to recover from the downturn caused by COVID?
Maybe a quote from one of our Founding Father’s would have been appropriate for today. 🙂 Happy Independence Day!
Regarding foil packets for food, when I was a kid, mom&dad would wrap up foil food packs and put them on the car engine during long trips. Then stop at roadside tables(remember those?) for some hot food.
They call that manifold destiny.
Used to have a metal box with lid to heat food that fastened to the tail pipe. Called it a tailpipe tantalizer!
Curious why Escapees mail service and Texas are not listed as domain possibilities.
Thank you for Kate Smith one of the most moving performances
Thanks again
God bless America and Kate knows how to belt it out there. Sure made me feel good. 👏
Thanks for helping me start my day with Kate Smith…
I disagree with the post about Arizona RV Salvage. I visited there last year, and not only was there a major lack of parts, the ones on hand were old and overpriced. Mostly old appliances.
Happy 4th of July and a late Happy Canada Day to our American & Canadian friends
Happy Independence Day my American friends! As a Canadian, I truly enjoy visiting America and meeting so many great Americans!
Enjoy, and please reflect on how wonderful it is to live in a country that has the longest un-defended border in the world! We are all truly lucky.
As an American I truly enjoyed visiting your beautiful and friendly country. Pictures don’t come anywhere close to showing the beauty..
This is obviously a political statement and according to the rules, should be removed. Some people just can’t help themselves.
Guess the truth hurts you
Wow! You slam Leonard for his positive comments about the United States’ relationship with Canada? Unbelievable. (Sorry, Leonard.) Take care. 🙂 –Diane
Ron L: A political statement? Geez. . . What are you smoking? That’s just plain nonsense.
I think he was referring to the great relationship we have with our neighbors to the north……
How do you consider brother Leonard comment political? At least our Canadian neighbors realize the freedom we take for granted.
Seriously???? Go reread the conversations and get your coffee
Hi, Larry. What’s wrong with Leonard’s positive comments about the relationship between the U.S. and Canada? I don’t get it. –Diane
The Canadian border is undefended
Kinda like apples and oranges there. No comparison
I think he is referring to the border between the US and Canada.
You have lost what the 4th of July is. It is the date of our country’s birthday! “Independence Day.” Be proud and say Independence Day, not “Happy 4th of July.” Let’s not lose what the importance of this date is and what it means.
Please quit shouting, we can hear you if you turn off the caps. That’s an indication of laziness.
Get over it. They’re just trying to get point out what July 4th really means. NOT just a day of Fireworks and picnics, but the real reason to celebrate our INDEPENDENCE.
My Mother taught me ,”if you can’t say something nice, say nothing at all.”
That went out the window a long time ago unfortunately.
But it could be brought back. It starts with our leaders setting an example. The founders of this country had a wide gulf of opinions and differences, but they found a way to respectfully bridge those gaps and found a nation that used to be the gold standard for democracy. It’s unfortunate that it’s devolved into a tribal screaming match of insults and demonization instead of putting country above party and principles before personalities. We need to demand better and practice it ourselves
+1, couldn’t put it better myself! Happy Independence Day, America!
Thank you.
Well said, Joseph!
Will said, my brother!
Agree. Most people would be silent.
Happy 4th, happy independence day is one in the same. While serving in the military 20 years I saw more on the base as Happy 4th of July. I celebrate the 4th of July as our independence from colonial England. Again like others don’t shout it doesn’t makes one open to great conversation you’re better than that and we know it.