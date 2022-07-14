RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 14, 2022

Issue 1904

Tip of the Day

RV mods: Screen your engine for protection

By Greg Illes

We were happily driving along the highway, enjoying the passing scenery, when suddenly a small flock of sparrows crossed our path, darting frantically about in front of our Class A before escaping. Alas, one of the tiny birds was not as adept an aviator as his fellows and I heard/felt a small “thwack.” So we pulled over to investigate the front of the RV, including the engine grill.

We were both glad that we stopped. The bird had passed straight through the factory grill (in several pieces) and was distributed in a very messy fashion across two radiators and the hydraulic jack pump.

Read More

Today’s RV (p)review…

Knaus Tourer CUV van

Tony writes, “The idea behind this vehicle is to create a relatively small RV that drives much more like a car, albeit one much larger than many Europeans drive. It keeps a low profile by having a pop-top instead of having a standing-height cabin all the time.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Should I buy a new or used RV?

Dear Dave,

I’m not sure if this is your field or not but maybe you can steer me in the right direction. We’re looking to purchase our first RV and we plan to go full-time. I have read that it would be better to buy a used one versus a new one and get an extended warranty. Is this true? Thanks for your advice. —Brenda

Read Dave's answer

Is your engine in good shape? Pay attention now, or pay the price later

By Kate Doherty

I grew up listening to the ’70s and ’80s Fram oil filter ads with varying messages around the tag line, “You can pay me now, or pay me later.” These ads started by reminding vehicle owners of the importance of changing the oil filter when changing the oil in their vehicle’s engine. For diesel engines, this task should be listed in the first chapter of a maintenance manual. Proper and timely maintenance and testing analysis is essential to understanding what shape your engine is in. Learn more.

Quick Tip

Automatic transmission trouble signs

Watch for these automatic transmission trouble signs: Frequent need to add fluid (could be a leak at seal in gasket, or worse, a malfunction). Fluid smells burnt, is dark brown (change it right away). Late or early shifting, slipping, or unusual noises (get thee to a tranny shop).

NEW! Video of the day

Woman is lucky she had a new RV inspected before taking delivery

You’d think that a $260,000 motorhome would be delivered with everything working. Or you’d “like to think.” Well, watch this short video about a woman who hired an RV inspector the day she was supposed to take delivery of her luxury rig! Wow, did she dodge a bullet by doing so. The inspection revealed at least 40 problems including one huge defect that alone was worth his fee. Most buyers would never find this defect until their first trip, a terrible surprise. Watch the video.

Recipe of the Day

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

by Sharyn Melting from Fargo, ND

A delicious dinner salad that’s easy to prepare. Perfect meal in the summer when you don’t want to heat up the kitchen. There’s a lot of prep, but once you put the chicken on the grill it comes together quickly. We rubbed the chicken with olive oil and taco seasoning. Once grilled, the chicken breasts are nice and juicy. Get creative with the toppings, but we love the traditional Southwest ones – especially the sweet corn and black beans. We prepared both dressings and loved both of them. But, if you really like ranch go for that one first. It was our favorite.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The only building on the National Historic Landmark Registry outside of the U.S. is located in… If you guessed Morocco, you’re correct! The Tangier American Legation building in Tangier, Morocco, is the first and only piece of public property owned and maintained by the U.S. government outside of the U.S.

*In Russia, what are repurposed fighter jet engines used for? Find out in yesterday’s trivia (and learn why it would be cool to see these in action!).

Easily repair a tear in your RV’s awning

Left on their own, small vinyl RV awning tears can get bigger. Fixing a small tear in an area, barring a person’s physical limitations, is easy. You may already have what you need for a fix. It’s called “RV GOOP” and is made by the same outfit that developed “GOOP” for shoe repairs. Read more about it here.

