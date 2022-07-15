RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 15, 2022

Issue 1905

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

[activecampaign form=34]

We’re hiring! We’re looking for a part-time comment moderator to join our team. This person would be in charge of waking up early (East Coast location preferred) and helping us moderate our comments as they come in, especially on Saturdays and Sundays. Please email editor (at) rvtravel.com if you’re interested in learning more. Please note: This position would be a few hours a day, at most, and is not for the easily offended.

Today’s thought

“Always do what is right. It will gratify half of mankind and astound the other.” ―Mark Twain

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National I Love Horses Day!

On this day in history: 1916 – In Seattle, Washington, William Boeing and George Conrad Westervelt incorporate Pacific Aero Products (later renamed Boeing).

Tip of the Day

Clever ways to store pet food bowls in an RV

By Gail Marsh

Crunch! Crunch! That’s the sound of your shoe pulverizing a piece of your dog’s crunchy nuggets (or whatever dog food your “good boy” eats). The squeak, squeak noise? What you hear after you’ve stepped in water that’s dripped from your pet’s water bowl. Got pets? Then you’ve probably grimaced every time you hear these unmistakable sounds. If you travel with fur buddies, you’ve probably dealt with the spilled kibble and the water drips on your RV’s floor more than once. But no more! (The mess, I mean.)

Read on to discover where to store pet food bowls that work in most RVs.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

The Keystone Bullet 312BHS is a problem solver

Tony writes, “I like this floor plan quite a bit. It fits into a lot of different use-case scenarios and does it pretty well. I also like seeing Bullet—and any brand of RV, really—continually make their product more useful and better. As mentioned, there are a number of very usable improvements I see in this brand since the short time ago that I was selling RVs.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s black water flush valve doesn’t work! Why not?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s black water clean-out valve has quit allowing water to go into the tank. Why doesn’t it work? —Ronald, 2002 Newmar Mountain Aire

Read Dave’s answer

How far can you drive with the low fuel light on? Find out.

When was the last time that dreaded low fuel light came on in your car? Uh-oh. Nobody likes seeing that orange glow, especially if you’re out in the middle of the boonies – no gas station in sight. It can be pretty scary. And if you’ve run out of gas before and been stranded, we imagine seeing it again might be even scarier for you. (Although, we hope you learned your lesson the first time.) Read more.

NEW! Video of the day

What to look for when buying a used RV: 5 common flaws

Are you planning on buying a used RV? Then you must see this video! I love Josh the RV Nerd’s entertaining but informative presentation. He packs a lot of good practical information in this 12 minutes that should be required viewing for anyone shopping for a used RV. Especially RV newbies, although even more experienced RVers are bound to pick up some tidbits.

Josh breaks it down to five simple areas that you should ALWAYS inspect closely when considering buying a used RV.

Watch the video

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Which two natural disasters do you fear most?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

By far the best tow vehicle we’ve ever seen. You’ll agree. BY FAR the best (not to mention the most unique)!

Quick Tip

Dirty contacts? DeoxIT!

Several readers picked up on a discussion of cleaning shore power connectors. This led to a product that could have a number of uses for RV do-it-yourselfers. Called DeoxIT, here are comments from our electrical specialist, Mike Sokol: “I’ve used DeoxIT for decades on my pro-sound gear. We use it on speaker connectors, power connectors such as cam-lok and twist-lock plugs (just like RV power), volume controls, gold-plated circuit boards (like in RV refrigerator control boards), etc. There are several different versions of DeoxIT depending on if you want built-in lubricant for potentiometers, or gold contact refurbishing or simply oxidation removal.” Thanks, Mike, for the lead. Here’s a page from Amazon that’s a great jumping off point for more information.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Your State’s Best Sushi Joint

Mmm… sushi. (If you don’t like sushi, you’re missing out!) Here’s the best sushi in every state, according to loveFOOD.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Blackened Tilapia Baja Tacos

by Lynette from FL

If you like fish tacos with a little kick you will love these! The blackened seasoning on the tilapia is great. But the sour cream/jalapeno sauce on top is fabulous and makes the taco. The sour cream is what holds the fresh sauce together. Even if you’re not a fan of fish, we suggest trying these fish tacos. The tilapia has a very mild flavor. Delish!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Ladies, it’s time we give the men a break. Well, the men of the mosquito world, that is. Did you know that only female mosquitoes bite and suck your blood? Males feed exclusively on nectar, much like a bee or hummingbird.

*The only building on the National Historic Landmark Registry outside of the U.S. is located in… ?? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Boo and Sophie, a Pomeranian and a Boxer, are always waiting at the rear of our trailer as we eat a meal. This time, they decided to quietly share a bed while watching for our meal to end.” —Betty Burke

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks to our reader Glenda Gay Alexander for sending this to us. Glenda wrote, “I took this photo while on vacation in Kentucky.” This is hilarious! It reads, “This is NOT junk. IT RUNS!”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.