RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 29, 2022

Today’s thought

“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.” ―T.S. Eliot

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Lasagna Day!

On this day in history: 1958 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs into law the National Aeronautics and Space Act, which creates the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Tip of the Day

Coffee-can your sewer odor away

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If your RV is connected to a sewer drain most of the time, you probably keep your gray water valve open. This can lead to a smelly problem. Sewer gases rise from the sewer hose into your gray tank and slowly migrate up through the tank and out the roof vent. At times those same evil essences can somehow infiltrate your RV with a negative impact on your olfactory organs.

Worse still, if there are any “vague” connections in your gray water venting system, those nasty little essences can also make their creepy way out, carrying not just the odor of gray water (as bad as that is!) but with a direct connection to the city sewer (or local septic system), that really horrific scent of black water can invade your premises.

What to do? Enter the Folgers P-trap solution. If you leave your sewer hose connected and the dump valve open, stick a P-trap between the sewer and you. Simply obtain a coffee can (or a large rock) and make a bend in your sewer hose. Gray water will advance over the bend, but the water trapped in the hose on the “rig side” of the coffee can will prevent the odoriferous fumes from crossing over.

Mind you, when you dump your black water you’ll want to temporarily remove the coffee can to allow a free-flow of black water, et al., to make the trip down the sewer unimpeded. One more thing: If your travels take you to the cold country, don’t use this lash-up in below-freezing weather—you’ll get more than just stink back!

Today’s RV review…

2023 Keystone Springdale 293RK travel trailer

Tony writes, “This is a couple’s larger camper but in Keystone’s most affordable range. For the base price of this camper you really do get a lot. But the overwhelming thing, to me, is that it doesn’t feel like a more affordable rig. … Overall, a decent package with huge living space at a price that’s lower than many things I’ve been seeing lately. No wonder Springdale campers sell so well.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I clean my RV’s slideout top without getting on the roof?

Dear Dave,

How do I clean the top of the slideout without getting on the roof? —Deborah, 2022 Sunseeker

Video of the day

10 of the coolest, grooviest retro RVs you’ve ever seen. Which one do you want?

By Cheri Sicard

The video below is so much fun to watch! It features the top 10 coolest, grooviest, most retro RVs from the 1940s, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.

They sure don’t make them like this anymore, but we can reminisce and dream!

[Another] Video: How to avoid burning food in your RV oven

Many RVers complain that their factory-installed ovens do not cook evenly. RV technician and well-known journalist Chris Dougherty has a quick tip about a simple way to help avoid hot spots in an RV’s oven that can cause what’s being cooked or baked to heat unevenly or even burn. Watch the 2-minute video here.

Reader poll

How many pairs of shoes do you have with you on your RV trips?

Quick Tip

Mini can opener is perfect for your keychain

If you served in the military, you’re probably familiar with these ingenious can openers — they were included in ration kits. Nowadays they’re popular with campers, but trust us, if you attach one of these on your keychain there will come a day when a can needs opening and nobody has a can opener — except you. The publisher of RVtravel.com has carried one of these on his keychain for decades, and it saved the day more than once. You’ll find them at sporting goods stores and Amazon.

Website of the day

Smokey Bear

Only YOU can prevent forest fires. It’s true! Smokey would love it if you would visit his website and spend a few minutes learning about how you can be fire-safe this summer.

Recipe of the Day

Parmesan Asparagus

by A Q from Pensacola, FL

We are always looking for new ways to prepare asparagus, and this is a super easy and tasty way. The garlic butter sauce is packed with flavor and coats the asparagus while cooking. Shaved Parmesan adds a nice flavor with a bit of savoriness. You can’t go wrong when something is topped with cheese!

Trivia

Escalators in various forms were invented by different people all over the world in the late 19th century. In England, french manufacturer Piat gets the escalator inventor title, and their first escalator was installed at the Harrods store in Knightsbridge, London. The experience for new riders was apparently so exhilarating and so disorienting that Harrods employed an attendant to stand at the top of the escalator and sell brandy to help the riders stop, take a sip, and regain their composure.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Mazie, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, is our loving foster dog who was rescued from a puppy mill. She is blind and deaf, but her nose still works! She loves sitting in the sun and loves exploring the smells at the campground and begging fellow campers to give her some love.” —Rachel Smith

Leave here with a laugh

