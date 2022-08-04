RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 4, 2022

Issue 1919

Today’s thought

“We can know only that we know nothing. And that is the highest degree of human wisdom.” ―Leo Tolstoy

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! (Check out the Trivia below.)

On this day in history: One of the most well-known figures of the 20th century and a victim of the Holocaust, 14-year-old Anne Frank and her family were captured and arrested by the Germans from their hiding place in Amsterdam.



Tip of the Day

12 simple ways you can make fellow campers happy

By Gail Marsh

We all want to be happy campers, right? Well, here are ten tips to make sure your fellow campers are happy to be camping near you. A little consideration and simple campground manners will make everyone happier.

If you notice that your RV neighbors are hosting an outdoor picnic and games, please wait to dump your tanks until the festivities end. Take your cell phone off speaker when outside your RV, unless you want everyone in the campground to know about your dad’s bowel issues. …

Today’s RV review…

XBUS Camper is a small, quirky electric vehicle

Tony writes, “Honestly, I don’t know how many serious campers this will attract, even in Germany where their standards of what constitutes a camper are different than ours. But it is cool to see this thing. The idea of a modular vehicle that you can use in your business is going to be a hit, in my opinion.

“I like seeing companies do things that aren’t typical or the same ol’, same ol’, as you all know.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Is there anything I can do to improve gas mileage?

Dear Dave,

Is there anything I can do to improve my gas mileage? —Randy, 2009 Winnie Outlook

Video of the day

RV towing tips: What does the tow haul button do?

By Cheri Sicard

Does your truck or tow vehicle have a tow or haul button? What does that button do? Do you need to always use the button when towing a travel trailer or fifth wheel?

I didn’t know any of these things when I first discovered the tow haul button on my new (to me) 2500 Dodge Ram. The owner’s manual was not a whole lot of help either.

Having a tow vehicle with the option of a tow haul button was something new to me. Likewise, I was happy to find the short informative video below from the National RV Training Academy that explains all.

Moving from a “house RV” to an “apartment RV.” How do we downsize?

By Nanci Dixon

After a popular trend to “Go Big,” more and more RVers are deciding to ditch the big rig and downsize to a smaller RV. Class B van-style RVs and smaller Class C’s are definitely more nimble to drive and park, not to mention the ease of backing into tight spots and stopping for groceries and dining out. Campground crowding is making it harder to find big rig campsites, plus a smaller RV opens up far more opportunities to camp in national and state parks. Readers Suzanne and Danny R. asked how is an RVer supposed go about the Herculean task of downsizing? Get a gazillion great tips here.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Overzealous LP detector?

Sometimes RVers complain that their LP detectors alarm for no obvious reason. While these electronic sniffers are designed to alert when they sense LP gas, there are other things that can cause them to launch into that ear-irritating behavior. Hair spray, cooking odors, even dog farts can create “false alarms.” Try opening a window when you blast the hair spray, and be sure to run the range fan when cooking. As to Bowser? We’ll leave that one to our readers to make a suggestion.

Website of the day

How to Maintain & Extinguish Your Campfire

This helpful and well-designed page on smokeybear.com is a great resource. Now more than ever it’s important to know how to maintain a proper campfire, and once you’re done for the evening, know how to put it out.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 43 percent do not consider themselves to be artistic (“not one bit!” they answered).

• 8 percent have between 10-20 keys on their key ring.

• 36 percent pay to store their RV somewhere.

Recent poll: Is your life boring, stimulating, or somewhere in between?

Recipe of the Day

Sour Cream Halibut

by Gina Schmitz from Juneau, AK

An easy and delicious way to bake halibut. The halibut is tender and moist. The sauce is rich with a creamy, tangy flavor. Serve this easy-to-make recipe for dinner and everyone will be asking for seconds. It’s simple for a weeknight meal but fancy enough when hosting company.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Since it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day… The first Chocolate Chip Cookie was actually made by accident in Whitman, Massachusetts, in an inn called the Toll House. In 1938, Ruth Graves Wakefield one day planned on making regular chocolate cookies but got the great idea of throwing in chunks of a chocolate bar into it. Much to her surprise, the chocolate did not mix well with the cookie and instead, it filled up with tasty chunks of chocolate. This fortunate turn of events led to the emergence of the Chocolate Chip Cookie and the birth of the Toll House company.

*In 2019, what percentage of wildfires were started by humans? Take a guess then find the number in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Luke, our Cocker Spaniel, is 11 years old and loves to go on treks in his Tiffin Phaeton 40IH. His favorite campground is the Spearfish City Campground in South Dakota, and he likes attending ‘The Festival in the Park’!” —Randall Anderson

Leave here with a laugh

Do you remember that song, Ode to Billie Joe, by Bobbie Gentry? Thanks to Tom Hart for sending this to us!

