RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 18, 2022

Issue 1929

Today’s thought

“Don’t compromise yourself – you’re all you have.” ―John Grisham

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Fajita Day!

On this day in history: 1868 – French astronomer Pierre Janssen discovers helium.

Tip of the Day

Performing RV walkarounds can save time and money

By Gail Marsh

Just what is an RV walkaround, anyway? Who should do it? And how often? RV walkarounds can not only save time, but they can save you money, too! And sometimes a lot of it!

Here are some things we check before even hitching our fifth-wheel RV to our truck:

RV inside walkaround

Methodically walk around the interior of your RV. Check the following…

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

No RV review today, folks. Tony has a lot going on right now. (But the good news is that he’s out touring tons of RVs to write about!) He’ll be back soon!

Ever wonder what Tony’s most popular review was in the last year? Well, this is it!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I install a ladder on the back of my RV? Where and how?

Dear Dave,

Our RV didn’t come with a factory-installed roof ladder. I’d like to install one to be able to see and clean off the tops of the slideouts before closing them, and also to clean the roof. Heartland says they didn’t provide a ladder as the roof isn’t walkable. However, two men weighing about 200 lbs. each were on the roof at the same time installing a SoftStart on one of the A/C units, and it was very sturdy. How can I tell where to drill in the rear wall to hit at least a couple of solid anchor points? Heartland doesn’t have (or won’t provide) a build sheet showing the wall construction and layout. —Mike, 2021 Heartland Milestone M-1 28RL 5th wheel

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

A VW Bug and motorhome mash-up: The super-cool Super Bugger RV!

The VW Bug motorhome video below from Barcroft Cars answers the question: What would happen if you married an RV and a Volkswagen Beetle? The answer? You’d get The Super Bugger!

The video highlights arguably one of the most unique RVs and unique Volkswagen Bugs ever.

The Super Bugger RV is definitely an attention grabber. The owners claim people flock to it wherever they go. It’s so darn cute, it’s easy to understand why.

Watch the video

The best smartphone case for RVers, hands down

By Mike Gast

I’ve had a smartphone since they invented the things. My previous employer wanted me in touch 24/7, so the phone was always on and always at my fingertips. That meant the actual phone took a lot of abuse as it came along on hikes, meetings, bike trips and vacations. Where I was, it was. The constant companionship of a smartphone led me to become an expert in phone cases. Find out what brand Mike highly recommends here.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Not-so-tasty water hose?

It could be you’ve developed a layer of slime in your water conduit. Disconnect the hose from both the supply and the RV. Coil it up, as you would for traveling. Pour a cup of bleach down one of the ends, and connect both ends together. Roll the hose about to thoroughly distribute the bleach. Hook the hose back up to the water supply (not the RV end!) and thoroughly blast fresh water through the hose to liberate the bleach—and the blech!

Website of the day

9 Scenic Canada Road Trips Within 2 Hours of the U.S. Border

Woohoo! Canada is open! Celebrate by taking a day trip (or a several-night trip) to these beautiful places within just two hours of the border. Sounds pretty nice, eh?

Pocket-sized pain and bug bite itch relief balm is good to have!

This small anti-itch and pain balm is good to keep in your pocket or purse any time you’re around pesky mosquitoes. It’s an all-natural balm made with essential oils that helps relieve pain and reduce swelling. It also helps with spider bites and bee stings. Learn more or order. And see other bug-bite relief and prevention options in this article.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 28 percent believe that reservations should be required to enter National Parks every day of the week, and another 28 percent believe reservations should be required but only on weekends.

• 43 percent have a sibling or siblings that they never speak to.

• 39 percent own an ATV or another off-road vehicle.

Recent poll: Did you fall in love at first sight with your spouse/partner?

Recipe of the Day

Slow Cooker Fajitas

by Melissa Lewis from Romney, WV

Fajitas are an easy dinner option and this slow cooker version is fabulous. The meat is tender and absorbs the flavor of the spices and jalapeno. We opted for steak, but chicken would be super tasty too. These Crock Pot fajitas are great if you’re busy and figuring out dinner. The slow cooker does all the work for you. Just set out your favorite toppings and each family member can assemble their own fajitas.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The 10 activities that contributed most to U.S. lightning fatalities between 2006 and 2020 were: 1: Fishing; 2: Beach activities; 3: Camping; 4: Farming and ranching; 5: Riding a bicycle, motorcycle or ATV; 6: Boating; 7: Social gatherings; 8: Roofing; 9: Headed to and from or waiting for a vehicle; 10: Yard work.

*The Great Pyramid of Giza was the tallest man-made structure for how long and until what other building took the title? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Hiking with my Australian Shepherd in Idaho on a trail overlooking Lake Pend Oreille. In our 14 years together we hiked over 3,500 miles of trails all around the U.S.” —Ralph Nottelman

*Editor’s note: Ralph submitted this photo to our photo contest, but we thought it was better suited here.

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

René Descartes, the philosopher, is known for his most famous maxim, “Cogito, ergo sum,” which means “I think, therefore I am.” One night Descartes was in his favorite bar. Closing time rolled around, and the barkeep said, “It’s closing time, Mr. Descartes. One more for the road?” Descartes replied: “I think not.” POOF! Thanks, Russ De Maris!

