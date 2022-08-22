RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 22, 2022

Issue 1931

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“One of the advantages of being disorganized is that one is always having surprising discoveries.” ―A.A. Milne

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pecan Torte Day!

On this day in history: 1902 – Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first President of the United States to make a public appearance in an automobile.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

It’s time for that annual fall RV cleanup

By Gail Marsh

Summer is winding down and kids are heading back to school. It’s just about time to put the RV away until next spring. But wait! After a fun-filled season of adventures that included numerous extended trips along with several long weekend jaunts, your rig may need to be cleaned first. I’m not just talking about a quick vacuum and brief swipe with a dust cloth, either. I’m talking about an annual fall RV cleanup.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

East To West Tandara 321RL-OK—It’s more than OK

After listing many, many things that he likes about the East to West Tandara 321RL-OK, Tony writes, “The number of detail points where someone clearly was paying attention is quite evident in this fifth wheel. There are a few more things they could easily do, such as better provisions for all the things we bring to bed that we shouldn’t, but this isn’t that big of a deal considering how many things East To West has done well.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Black tank handle hard to pull open. How can I fix it?

Dear Dave,

It has become increasingly difficult to pull open my black water tank handle. I’ve been needing to use a claw hammer to pry it open. (I know that this is probably not ideal.) I have tried lubricating it with RV slide lubricant and that didn’t work. Please help, as I live in my RV full-time and need to dump often. Thank you in advance. —Chiara, 2020 Forest River Wildwood 40FDEN

Read Dave’s answer

RVelectricity ™

by Mike Sokol

How many batteries equal a propane tank of energy?

Dear Mike,

I’m curious just how much battery power is needed to equal a 20-lb. tank of propane? For example, my 3-way fridge can run for a few weeks on propane mode, but when I try to power it from my batteries and inverter, it won’t even last a day before the battery is dead. Can you explain why this happens? —JP

Read Mike’s explanation

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Video of the day

Vet builds unbelievable super-stealth RV FedEx truck conversion

By Cheri Sicard

You are not going to believe the stealth RV that John, an Army veteran, built out of an old FedEx van.

John plans to live in the RV while using his GI Bill to become a helicopter pilot. He only has about 25K into the build, but this innovative stealth RV is built with both room and function in mind at every step.

This is truly amazing!

Beat the campground reservation crunch: Camp with the animals

By Scott Linden

The “campground crunch” is real. You’ve read about it, and you probably have or certainly will experience the mass of competitors jockeying for a campground reservation. … So, how to avoid the mob scene and find a campsite? Why not go just a bit outside the traditional RV park-campground realm and check out a wildlife refuge? Read all about this great idea!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

If this is something you haven’t replaced in a while, we’re suggesting you do. And with this. Because this is just very cute.

Reader poll

How many pets travel with you in your RV?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Easy way to check electrolyte level in “house” batteries

Are your “house” batteries located in such a way that it’s hard to see the electrolyte level when it comes time to check them? Fred C. knows your pain, and has one commercial solution. “I found a product that is relatively inexpensive, readily available, and very easy to install. It is the Qwik-Fill by Flow-Rite. This device comes in various configurations for different size batteries and is expandable if you add more batteries. It is available from Amazon, Camping World and a host of local RV parts dealers. After using this device for two years, I wouldn’t be without it!” Thanks, Fred!

Website of the day

27 Pretty Sunflower Fields to Visit Across the U.S.

Even if visiting sunflower fields doesn’t seem quite up your alley, trust us, once you get there and see these never-ending fields you’ll be so glad you went. They’re so beautiful!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Reader says this popular TP caused problems in RV. Which brand is best?

• RV park owner discusses experience with electric vehicles at his park

• Bird nest blues: It’s illegal to move a bird’s nest – even if it’s on your RV!

Recipe of the Day

Mock Pizza Casserole

by Mary Hendricks from Conyers, GA

This is one good casserole and would be perfect to take to a potluck. It’s kind of like having a pizza, but easier to keep warm. I like ground beef, sweet Italian sausage and pepperoni on my pizza so I used all three. Add whatever meats and seasonings to your liking. This dish was really easy to prepare and so tasty!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The very first aerosol can was invented to apply ski wax. In 1926, Norwegian inventor Erik Rotheim filed a patent for the aerosol can in Oslo, Norway, to make the application of ski wax faster and more efficient.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Rocky is a Spaniel mix, Honey is a Husky/German Shepherd/Border Collie mix, Rico is a Beagle. These are our traveling buddies. They love going to Pismo Beach. (Oh, heck. They like going anywhere!) All three are rescues. Rocky is 14, old and grumpy. Honey loves looking out the trailer windows at the neighbors trying to park their trailers. Rico was a lab experiment dog who thinks EVERYONE in the campground wants to pet him.” —Lindy Kolthoff

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.