RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Issue 1933

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Reputation is what other people know about you. Honor is what you know about yourself.” ―Lois McMaster Bujold

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Peach Pie Day!

On this day in history: 1932 – Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly across the United States nonstop (from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey).

Tip of the Day

17 impressive ways to use disposable shower caps while RVing

You might have one or two hiding in the bottom of your RV bathroom cupboard. It’s time to bring them out—shower caps, that is—or perhaps order a box of caps from Amazon or pick up some from your local dollar store. Why? Because there are so many ways to use disposable shower caps while RVing. And these 17 ideas have nothing to do with showering!

Continue reading

Today’s RV preview…

2023 Jayco Jay Feather 21MML is a home run

Tony writes, “This will be the smallest of the offerings in the Jay Feather line at 25’11”, but boy, does it pack a lot into that length. Further, I think the upgrades to the Jay Feather line, as exhibited in this prototype, put Jayco into a spot near the top of my personal favorites.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Photo Contest

The 16th edition of our photo contest is here. Click to see if your photo made the cut, then vote in our poll for your favorite photo. Remember, the winner wins a $50 Amazon gift card! Read the contest rules and/or submit your photo here.

Click here to vote for your favorite

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I know if my RV’s A/C ducts have collapsed?

Dear Dave,

There is a chance that the ducts for my RV’s two A/C units have collapsed. They are made of some type of duct board. The inside ceiling has a soft vinyl fabric covering. How would I repair them from inside the unit? There is a one-piece fiberglass sheet top outside. —Jesse, 2006 Tiffin 40QSH Phaeton

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

The best RV wheel chocks and how to properly chock your RV

By Cheri Sicard

If you are an RV newbie you might not have ever even heard the term “RV wheel chocks” before, but you need to know this important bit of information.

More seasoned RVers have no doubt run across the term and the tools, along with frequent advice on the vital importance of chocking the wheels on trailers. That’s because there are no brakes on trailers once you unhitch. And nobody wants a runaway trailer. Wheel chocks ensure that will NEVER happen.

Watch the video

Warning: If bit by a tick, there’s a 50% chance you’ll get Lyme disease

By Gail Marsh

Adult ticks and their babies (nymphs) are active. Really active! After sheltering under leaves and other decomposing matter, the little blood-sucking creatures are searching for hosts. And that could mean trouble for those of us who enjoy the outdoors. The reason? Ticks carry and transmit disease. Continue reading about Lyme disease and how to lower the risk of contracting it here.

Reader poll

How likely are you to buy an electric bicycle in the next couple of years?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• CURRENT SMOKE AND FIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Always retract your steps when parked temporarily

“NEVER leave your steps extended in a public place where cars and people are moving around. I pulled into a gas station and jumped out to see if I had pulled far enough forward to reach the fuel filler with the hose. Seconds later as I came back around the RV to get in, a car was trying to squeeze in between my RV and the pumps and ran over my steps! In my hurry I had not flipped the switch to retract the steps when the door was closed.” —Thanks to Jimmie C. for letting us learn from his painful lesson!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Did you know you can order a watchdog online? You can! Well, it’s more of a dogwatch… but it still does the trick!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Camp In South Dakota

Whether you’re in South Dakota to admire the beautiful Badlands, watch some adorable prairie dogs, or experience the giant jackalope at Wall Drug, this website will help you find the best place to camp.

Say "thanks!" for this newsletter We work incredibly hard here at RVtravel.com to provide you with the best news, information and advice about RVing. If you enjoyed this newsletter or if you learned something new say, "thanks!" We couldn't do what we do without those readers who provide voluntarily donations. Thank YOU for supporting us. Processing ... Donate Stripe Payments requires Javascript to be supported by the browser in order to operate.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• The future of RVing as many know it is doomed

• Tips to clean a gunky gray water tank. Yes, yours is gunky too

• A bright gadget review: Luci Core lights come in handy all around the RV

Recipe of the Day

Easy Stroganoff

by Natasha Latham from Garland, TX

Add this to your easy weeknight dinner recipe list! Making stroganoff from scratch can take time, but we were super impressed by how easy and delicious this version is. The sauce is creamy, tangy, and savory. It’s filled with bites of juicy steak and tender mushrooms. Poured over a bed of hot egg noodles, your family will love this simple dinner.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Back in 1985, Coca-Cola decided to rebrand and introduce a new formula. Coke drinkers were not happy and wanted the old formula back. Coke’s corporate hotline received about 1,500 angry calls a day from consumers requesting they switch back to the old formula. A short three months later, the old formula was reintroduced and it was such a big deal (Breaking news!) that ABC interrupted their showing of “General Hospital” to announce the news to the world.

*What percentage of sales at Walmart is groceries? What about Target? Yesterday’s trivia gives you the answer.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Mr. Magoo (Shar Pei/Chow mix) LOVES camping! Chasing chipmunks, exploring the woods, or just hanging by the campfire, he’ll love it when we go full-time next year!” —Bob Harker

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

The wildest multi-tool gadget…

This wild, elusive, totally unique multi-tool carabiner is perfect to keep on your key ring or backpack. When someone asks you for a screwdriver, wrench, can opener, bottle opener, cord-cutter, or ruler, tell them Sasquatch can help! Every camper and outdoor enthusiast needs one of these! It’s cool, but it will also come in handy at the campsite! Learn more or order. (Hurry, before he disappears again!)

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.