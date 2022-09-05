RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 5, 2022

Issue 1941

Today’s thought

“Though you can love what you do not master, you cannot master what you do not love.” —Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Labor Day, of course! It’s also National Be Late For Something Day, so we hope you took the opportunity to sleep in.

On this day in history: 1882 – The first United States Labor Day parade is held in New York City.

Tip of the Day

Are RV tire covers necessary? Are they worth the money?

By Gail Marsh

Those are the questions I asked our trusted, local RV technician. He didn’t answer with a simple “yes” or “no.” Instead, he said, “That depends.” Here’s what I learned.

How often do you travel?

Our tech wanted to know how we use our RV. He said, “If you’re always traveling, moving from RV park to RV park each day, tire covers will make you crazy! If you’re constantly taking them off and putting them back on, those covers will end up in a trash can. I guarantee it!”

He went on to explain, “But if your rig is going to sit in storage for several days, weeks, or even months at a time, it’s a good idea to put a cover on them.”

Today’s RV review…

2023 Jayco Eagle HT 320FBOK

Tony writes, “The way this trailer feels and the open, high-end vibe just make this a cut above. It’s funny when I have to go looking for things I don’t like. The only thing I can spot here is the floor ducted heating, but that’s such a small nit to pick, quite frankly. I think Jayco really nailed it here.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How can I enhance RV’s suspension and increase engine power?

Dear Dave,

We’re looking to upgrade our RV’s suspension for a smoother ride as well as increase the engine power. Would love to have your recommendations! Thank you! —Thomas, 2016 28′ Fleetwood Terra SE

Quick RV Tech Tip: Why does my RV’s slide mechanism make a popping noise?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s slide is making a loud popping noise when I close and open it. It seems to be coming from the bottom part around the lower bearing block. I have attached a video here. Any help you can give would be great. —Brandon, 2019 Thor Palazzo 33.2

RVelectricity ™

Should I upgrade to a 24-volt battery?

Hey Mike,

I have two 12V batteries on my 2018 Cedar Creek 5th wheel. The dealer is telling me I should replace them with 24V AGM batteries. I heard that my Ram pickup truck would not be able to charge the 24V batteries while driving. Is this true? Are there any other concerns I should be aware of going from 12V to 24V batteries? —John Morra

Video of the day

Replacing RV decals: From cracked and faded to fabulous for under $150

By Cheri Sicard

When it comes to replacing RV decals, a lot of people think this is a job that would be impossible to do yourself. This video will show you otherwise.

Is your RV looking dated, frumpy, and just plain old?

Video: “Five lessons I learned in 5 years of RVing”

Carolyn of the YouTube Channel Carolyn’s RV Life has lived on the road in an RV for five years. She’s traveled alone in 30 states and put 70,000 miles on her small Class C motorhome. In this video, she shares the top five lessons she’s learned in her travels. Watch it here.

Reader poll

Which season of the year is your favorite?

Quick Tip

Avoid trouble in mountain passes

By Jim Twamley

For all RVs it’s important that your brakes and tires be in top-notch condition. Traveling through mountain passes you will often encounter high winds. So, if you’re pulling a travel trailer, I highly recommend a load-leveling system with anti-sway control. If you have a diesel truck or a diesel pusher motorhome, you absolutely must have a compression braking system. If you don’t have a compression braking system, you will burn up your brakes and have repeated white-knuckle experiences. Equipment aside, the biggest safety tip for RV mountain driving is: “Don’t be in a hurry.” Allowing your rig to gain excess speed on a downhill run is just asking for trouble. When you’re plummeting down a hill in your multi-ton RV, it is extremely difficult to stay in your lane when you encounter a sharp turn at the bottom. I’ve seen RV rollovers and collisions from this common mistake.

Be sure to stay in the right-hand lane as much as possible. Take your time and don’t overtax your engine. Gear down and enjoy the scenery. Give yourself plenty of room to slow down and stop when following other vehicles. During summer months you will encounter a lot of road construction on mountain roads. You will encounter many controlled stops where road construction is being conducted on mountain roads, so if you’re limited on time, be sure to check your route with the various state departments of transportation when you plan your trip.

Website of the day

History.com: Labor Day 2022

How much do you really know about Labor Day? This page on History.com tells you facts, the meaning behind the day, and its founding. It’s fascinating!

Recipe of the Day

Peachy for Peach Cobbler

by Natalie Loop from Hudson, MI

Two words to describe this peach cobbler… just peachy! Using only a few ingredients not only makes this easy to prepare but allows the sweet, fresh peach flavor to shine through. Cooking the peaches in a simple syrup soaks up all the delicious peach flavor. The top is soft and buttery with a nice golden brown topping. Serve with a side of your favorite ice cream or a dollop of sweetened whipped cream.

Trivia

*This is an old bit of trivia from one of our older issues, but we recently came across the story and thought it was worth sharing again.

Who is the woman whose photo is to the right? Hint: If you have an Apple iPhone you know her well. Click here to learn her identity, and then watch the accompanying video to hear her tell her fascinating story.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Fiona the Aussie spent her first three years tied to a stove while her owner worked. She was turned into a rescue, where she came to us. Hairless, skittish, untrained. We found she had multiple allergies (which require daily meds). Seven years later she is a happy, affectionate, very intelligent lass.” —Cliff Chambliss

Leave here with a laugh

Don’t worry about all that stuff they’re saying about your phone and TV spying on you. Your vacuum cleaner has been gathering dirt on you for years!

