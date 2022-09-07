RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Issue 1943

Today’s thought

“Knowing too much of your future is never a good thing.” ―Rick Riordan

Tip of the Day

Beyond the basics—Extra tips for winterizing your RV

By Gail Marsh

Some folks use antifreeze to keep their RV pipes from freezing while stored over the winter. Other RVers use their air compressor to blow water from the lines and then pour a bit of antifreeze down each drain. So … after the antifreeze or compressed air, you’re good to go, right? Wrong! Here are a few extra tips for winterizing your RV.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

The r•pod 190 is iconic

Tony writes, “I have a surprising number of friends who have r•pod trailers and more than one of them has chosen this model. I can see why. The dinette in the back can be a sleeping space if you have a friend over, it has a dry bath, and it’s small and light enough that everyone I know who has one of these pulls it with a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Everyone.

“So would I prefer this or the Winnebago from yesterday?”

Click here to find out

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Is it OK to tow my older trailer at highway speeds?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2009 r·pod 171 by Forest River that I tow with a 2021 Toyota Tundra. Since the trailer is an older model, is it OK to tow it at today’s highway speeds? —Robert

Continue reading

Quick RV Tech Tip: The smart way one of our readers added a ladder

We have posted a couple of questions here in the past (like this one) regarding why some RV manufacturers don’t offer a ladder on their rig. We’ve also gotten a couple of suggestions for an aftermarket version and extension.

I got this email from one of our readers and thought it would be good info to share.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Pros and cons of single-axle vs. double-axle towing

By Cheri Sicard

If you have wondered about the pros and cons of single-axle RVs versus double-axle trailers, this video from Josh the RV Nerd will answer all.

Watch the video to learn more

“My motorhome blew a front tire! Here’s what I did to avoid disaster!”

By Eric Johnson of TechnoRV.com

I had a blowout on my passenger steer tire doing 65 mph in my 2016 Tiffin Phaeton. In this article, I am going to share exactly what happened and how I was able to control the RV and safely get it off the road. You can watch a video of me explaining what happened below…. Continue reading and watch Eric’s video here.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

If lightning strikes

An RVer complained that his RV had been parked near a tree that was struck by lightning. Now a lot of “stuff” in his rig doesn’t work, and he found a burned hole in his rig’s shore power cord. What’s he to do? Hope he has good insurance! Perhaps a surge suppressor might have helped, but many RVers report that when lightning strikes, a surge suppressor often sacrifices itself, but still some things in the rig are toasted. Often the damage is taken by control boards, as in your refrigerator. If the appliance won’t operate, shut down all power to the unit, both shore-supplied and battery. After a minute, try bringing the power back online and see if your appliance will work. Sometimes this “reboot” is all that’s required, but count yourself very fortunate if it does.

Website of the day

31 Best Places To Fly Fish In The U.S.A.

Okay, fly fishers, this one is for you! Not only is fly fishing a fun activity, but you also get to catch your lunch or dinner. And, is there any activity that’s more peaceful than wading in a river—just you and nature? We don’t think so!

Recipe of the Day

Yakitori Beef

by Nickole Smith-Palacios from New York, NY

Wow, the marinade for these beef kabobs is fantastic. It’s savory, tangy, tart, and slightly sweet all at once. The perfect balance of flavors. Marinating the sirloin steak makes the meat tender and juicy. We can’t wait to try this with other cuts of meat. A tasty addition to any grilling menu.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Kangaroos are well known as large, hopping mammals from Australia that carry their offspring in pouches. What may not be so well known, though, is that kangaroos cannot walk backwards.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“The girls, all rescue mutts, seem to be getting used to RVing! They are boondocking with us in this picture.” —Nancy Miceli

Leave here with a laugh

