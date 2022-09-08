RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 8, 2022

Issue 1944

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Hope can be a powerful force. Maybe there’s no actual magic in it, but when you know what you hope for most and hold it like a light within you, you can make things happen, almost like magic.” ―Laini Taylor

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is World Ampersand Day! &&&!

On this day in history: 1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited.

Tip of the Day

RV Mods: Protect your headlights!

By Greg Illes

As we prepared for our Alaska trip, we read many warnings about damage caused by flying rocks. Having traveled thousands of miles of dirt roads in the Desert Southwest, we are no strangers to road hazards. But this time, the hazards were to come from other vehicles tossing stones up off the roadway. How could we protect our RV’s headlights?

Find out here



Today’s RV review…

Keystone Montana High Country 377FL

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is a renewed look at the Keystone Montana High Country 377FL. What sparked this gander is a comment from a reader, Dave, asking us to look at front living fifth wheels. Very specifically, the comment was, ‘My favorite layout! As opposed to fivers with a front bedroom, blah, blah, blah. Front LRs rule in fivers!!!’ But, how do you really feel?”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I bypass my never-used fresh water tank when winterizing RV?

Dear Dave,

I have never used my fresh water tank. How do I winterize my RV without doing anything to the fresh water tank? If I turn the pump on, can I bypass the fresh water tank? —Steve, 2021 Forest River 178BH

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

How to cut a memory foam mattress to fit your camper van or RV

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever wondered how to cut a memory foam mattress to fit in your camper van or RV? Is it even possible for mere mortals to custom-fit an RV mattress? And if it is, just how difficult and large a project is it?

All of that and more is answered in this short video DIY demo on how to cut a memory foam mattress. But the short answer: It’s not difficult or very time-consuming at all.

Watch the video

Reader says this popular TP caused problems in RV. Which brand is best?

One of our readers, Gary H., wrote to us about RV toilet paper and said that the brand we had recommended clogged up his RV’s black tank. Uh oh. What brand was it, and what are some tips to keep your black tank from clogging? Find out here.

Reader poll

Do you enjoy visiting caves?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Lighten up that BBQ!

Got a bum back but still like to grill? Here’s a tip from Robert M.: “I bought a Weber Q2000 grill for camping use, thinking how great it would be to store it in the camper or, in my case, the pickup bed. I found my back going out on me from lifting and moving it more than once, prompting me to buy a smaller, lighter unit. My son suggested that I should remove the cast iron grill plates and replace them with something lighter. I found a lightweight ceramic-coated aluminum grill at a local supermarket for about $10 that fits in just right. It has cut the weight of the grill in half, works great, and is actually easier to clean than the original grill plates. I have been using it now for four months, and my back thanks me for it.” Thanks, Robert!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

You know we love a good pun around here, and this one does not disappoint! You’ll be saying this from now on, guaranteed.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Top 25 National Wildlife Refuges for Birding

Grab your camera and your binoculars and be prepared to be blown away by what you’ll see at these wildlife refuges across the U.S.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 45 percent say that when growing up, their relationship was stronger with their mother than their father.

• 16 percent say they read the print edition of a daily newspaper every day.

• As a student, the highest percentage of voters, 44 percent, say they did better in math than they did in their reading/writing classes.

Recent poll: Do you maintain a journal or diary?

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Coconut Chicken

by Ashley Muller from Chandler, AZ

This is a fantastic way to up the flavor of chicken breasts. The coconut milk marinade makes the chicken moist and flavorful. Once grilled, the chicken is so tender you can cut it with a fork. You taste hints of the nutmeg and cardamom from the marinade. We love the crunch from the toasted coconut in each bite. It’s sweet, salty, and savory. Yum!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Feng shui experts explain that your bed facing a door (be it the main bedroom door or a balcony door) is bad luck because the door will “pull” your energy away from you as you sleep.

*Kangaroos can’t do what: hop on one foot, hop backward, or hop to a beat? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Cooper is a 4-month-old Bugg (Boston Terrier/Pug mix). He loves adventures. He gathers pine cones and sticks when we walk. Loves to play and nap. Coop sleeps under the driver’s seat (his doghouse) when we’re on the road.” —Thomas Scott

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.