RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 9, 2022

Issue 1945

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Whatever you’re meant to do, do it now. The conditions are always impossible.” ―Doris Lessing

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Wiener Schnitzel Day!

On this day in history: 1972 – In Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park, a Cave Research Foundation exploration and mapping team discovers a link between the Mammoth and Flint Ridge cave systems, making it the longest known cave passageway in the world.

Tip of the Day

Leaking water heater pressure relief valve? This tool will help

By Dustin Simpson

Do you have a leaking water heater pressure relief valve? Is it normal for it to leak? Sometimes there can be a slight leak from your water heater’s pressure relief valve, especially if you have not used it in a while. This leak can be normal and may indicate that your pressure relief valve just needs to be cleared to free any debris from the seal. It also might mean that you need to replace the valve if the leak continues.

Continue reading

Today’s RV (p)review…

Aliner set to announce new eco-friendly model, Evolution

Tony writes, “There are a number of things I really like about these. I believe the assumption that they’re difficult to set up means a lot of people for whom this would be a good choice actually don’t look at them. That’s unfortunate. … The fact that one of these can fold down and be behind the envelope of whatever is towing them means it won’t have as large an impact on mileage as a traditional RV. Plus, you can easily store it in a garage. … You’ll find a few things that might be a surprise, including a window-style air conditioner under the rear couch to keep things cool here.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Quick RV Tech Tip: Can I keep trailer parked at home plugged into 120-volt source?

Dear Dave,

I just cooked one of my two wet cell batteries (Interstate deep cell). Question: Is it a good idea to keep your 30-amp trailer plugged into a 120-volt source while parked at home for 30 days straight? Would it be better to get a satellite battery maintainer? —Paul

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

How to start a charcoal grill without lighter fluid or a chimney

By Cheri Sicard

If you have ever wondered how to start a charcoal grill without lighter fluid, this extremely short but invaluable video is for you.

I specifically sought out this video because my own recent attempts at BBQ lighting have turned out abysmal. Last time I could barely get it to light and wasted a bunch of charcoal.

Watch the video

Advertisements

Stinky sewer dump? This will do the trick!

If a sewer hose doesn’t fit tightly, sewer gases will escape and make the odor when dumping almost unbearable. It’s embarrassing and disgusting! This sewer adapter hose seal plugs the hole. No more stink! Read more about it here or order one here.

Thinking of buying an RV? Think again!

ADVICE FROM AN RV LEMON LAWYER

If you are thinking of buying your first RV, beware: You will be lulled into a stupor, driven by dreams of the wonderful, charmed life you will live with it. Countless millions of dollars of advertising each year aim to pound this message into your head. And it works! Don’t trust yourself if you feel this way. Take a deep breath. Slow down. Carefully weigh the pros and cons of RV ownership and your motives for taking up the RV life. RV lemon law attorney Steve Lehto has some candid advice in this video about buying an RV. Continue reading and watch the informative video.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Do you set an alarm in the morning to wake up?

Tell us here

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Hey, pass the dog a beer, won’t ya? No, this isn’t a joke! The dog wants a beer!

Quick Tip

Unwanted showers? Tame that slideout swimming pool!

A new RVer complained that when he pulled in his motorhome slideouts, he got a bath. What happened? Rain had accumulated on the slideout and it came right on in with the slide. Yes, slide-toppers will help prevent some of this, but winds can blow rain in underneath slide-toppers and leave you with the same soaking feeling. If it’s been raining, consider de-leveling your rig, forward or back, to allow gravity to dump some of this collected rain off your slideouts before pulling them in. You may still get a bit of water, but it’s better than a bath!

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

15 national parks for fall color

This list from The Wilderness Society will help you plan your upcoming leaf-peeping trips. We’re getting excited. Are you?

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco

by Chantell Byrd

Spice up your Taco Tuesdays with these grilled shrimp tacos. Individually, each component is tasty. Once assembled, they’re delicious. The seasoned grilled shrimp have a slick kick and are full of flavor. Slightly tangy, jalapeno adds a punch of flavor to the cabbage slaw. On top is a smoky chipotle and adobo crema that’s fabulous on its own. Warming the tortillas on the grill is an excellent idea. Once assembled, these are made-at-home, restaurant-quality shrimp tacos your family will love.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The number of children dying from being left in a hot car is on the increase. There have been at least 929 pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths since 1998, according to Jan Null, meteorologist and founder of noheatstroke.org. Of those deaths, 53% were because someone forgot a child in a car.

*According to feng shui experts, should your bed be facing a door or not? Yesterday’s trivia answers that.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our baby girl Riley the Aussie was rescued from an abusive home as a puppy. She is now 12 years old and ‘Queen of the Yard.’ Affectionate with those she knows but still very reserved with those she does not know.” —Cliff Chambliss

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.