RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 13, 2022

“I have the simplest tastes. I am always satisfied with the best.” ―Oscar Wilde

On this day in history: 1899 – Henry Bliss is the first person in the United States to be killed in a motor vehicle collision. (He was struck by an automobile on September 13 and died the following day from his injuries.)

Tip of the Day

Getting the most from your RV’s washer and dryer

By Gail Marsh

A special feature I never thought we’d need (or, for that matter, even really like) is our RV’s washer and dryer. When I first laid eyes on them, all I could think was, “There are a thousand other things I’d rather put in that big space!” Fast-forward a few years and I am so very happy our RV has “laundry.” Here’s how you can get the most from your RV’s washer and dryer.

Today’s RV review…

World debut of a new Class B

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I tow a fifth wheel with a 1/2-ton pickup?

Dear Dave,

My wife and I are looking into a fifth wheel purchase. I was wondering if we have to get a 3/4-ton pickup or higher? Or can I tow a fifth wheel with a 1/2-ton pickup? Thanks for any consideration! —Steve, 2021 Forest River Salem FSX

Video of the day

RV nightmare: How to prevent mold on a memory foam mattress

By Cheri Sicard

Memory foam mattresses are a popular way to upgrade RV mattresses. But did you know that mold on a memory foam mattress can turn your RV sweet dreams into nightmares?

It’s true that mold issues with memory foam mattresses in RVs can be a common headache. And once memory foam mold issues set in, there is sadly not much you can do besides get rid of that mattress.

The folks from New Family Dream learned this lesson the hard way.

6 stories of RVers who got kicked out of campgrounds. Was it fair?

All campgrounds have rules, and some have more than others. The question is, what is the penalty for violating the rules? How common is it to actually get kicked out of the campground? Here are some videos of folks who got kicked out of campgrounds for a wide variety of reasons. Watch them here, then let us know in the comments if you think the campgrounds were justified in kicking the campers out.

Reader poll

Have you ever had your RV’s black water tank professionally cleaned?

Quick Tip

Beware the universal lug wrench

Got one of those neat four-way lug wrenches, set to fit anything on the road? Before you need to use it on your RV, make sure it really fits. Some RVers have found that the wall thickness of these wrenches is too thick to clear the lug-nut-to-rim distance.

Okay, for some of you this couldn’t be more boring. But for others it could be incredibly fascinating. Plus, it would probably make some of the places you visit on your travels much more meaningful.

Website of the day

StyleBlueprint

It’s kind of a weird name for a travel/lifestyle site, but who are we to judge? Anyway, if you have plans to travel through/around Birmingham, Louisville, Memphis or Nashville, check this site out. There are tons of Southern travel ideas—there’s so much to see and do!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• The majority of readers, 53 percent, spend the night in commercial (or membership) RV parks most often.

• The highest percentage of voters, 32 percent, shop at Home Depot more than any other hardware store.

• 68 percent say they don’t care about celebrating their birthday—it’s just another day.

Recent poll: Do you make your bed every morning?

Recipe of the Day

Chinese Braised Pork (Crock Pot)

by Lauren Conforti from Harriman, TN

Wow, this braised pork is a smorgasbord of Asian flavors (like honey, coconut, soy sauce, peanut butter). Braising the pork ahead of slow roasting adds a nice texture to the meat. The roast sops up all the fantastic spices and juices from the braising liquid. Serve with rice and veggies for a wonderful meal.

Trivia

After just two weeks of wear, a pair of jeans will have grown a 1,000-strong colony of bacteria on the front of them, about 1,500-2,000 on the back, and 10,000 on the crotch. If that doesn’t send you straight to the laundry room…

*When looking at a large crowd, how many faces can the human brain recognize at a time? We tell you the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Lacey, a Jack Russell/Crested Chin [Chinese Crested] mix (our newest rescue), loves camping in our RV as long as she’s sitting on someone’s lap…which is most of the time! Here we’re camping at Prospect Mountain Campground in Granville MA.” —Nancy Miceli

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

A poodle and a collie are walking down the street when the poodle suddenly unloads on his friend. “My life is a mess,” he says. “My owner is mean, my girlfriend’s having an affair with a German shepherd, and I’m as nervous as a cat.” “Why don’t you go see a psychiatrist,” suggests the collie. “I can’t,” says the poodle. “I’m not allowed on the couch.”

