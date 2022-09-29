RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 29, 2022

Issue 1959

Tip of the Day

How to help prevent winter RV roof damage

Here are some tips from Dicor Corporation to help prevent winter RV roof damage.

After making repairs to and cleaning your roof, we are sure you want to keep it that way for as long as possible. We all know winter weather can be harsh. The effects of months and months of cold winds and snow can be damaging to a lot of things, especially your RV’s roof. Even for those living in slightly milder areas, an RV exposed to the elements without periodic care can suffer some real damage. Here’s how to best prevent roof damage.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

2023 Keystone Outback 271UFK—front kitchen debut

Tony writes, “This is an interesting layout with a kitchen at the front and a bedroom in the back. But what makes the bedroom unique is that it features a king-sized bed which is located in a slide room. The bathroom separates the front and back of the rig but doesn’t completely cut off the front and back.

Continue reading

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can we just open RV’s drain valves to winterize?

Dear Dave,

Our RV will be stored in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the winter. It has several low-point water drain valves that drain most of the water out. Do you think we still need to have it winterized to be on the safe side? I really enjoy your column; I read it every week. Thanks for any help. —Winfred, 2019 Jayco White Hawk 32KBS

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

RV organizing with Dollar Tree and IKEA Items

By Cheri Sicard

Anyone who has ever RVed knows that RV organizing is supremely important. When living in a small space, if your things do not have specific places to go, they will be in your way. Guaranteed.

The video below has clever RV organizing tips that won’t break the bank. That’s because presenter Liz Fenwick looked to her local Dollar Tree store to help her get the RV organizing job done. OK, most things come from Dollar Tree, and a few are from Amazon and IKEA, but none will set you back much money.

Watch the video

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

This is high on our list to get to because we’ve heard such wonderful things. Are you familiar with it?

Camper’s death could have been prevented with a satellite messenger. Don’t let it happen to you!

You may think that a satellite messenger, which allows you to communicate from just about anywhere, is just for back county junkies that participate in risky activities like mountain climbing, snowmobiling, mountain biking, etc. But a satellite messenger is for campers and RVers, too. Dave Helgeson, veteran RVer and boondocker, as well as long-time search and rescue volunteer, lists 10 reasons, in addition to potentially saving their life, why RVers should carry a satellite messenger, here.

Reader poll

Did you end up working in a career you dreamed of as a child?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Redirecting A/C drip

Use your roof-mounted air conditioner in humid weather, and you’ll soon have a stream of water coming off the roof from the A/C unit. If it’s leaking down where you don’t want it to, redirect it! Pop the shroud (outer cover) from your A/C unit and you’ll spot the drip pan that catches the moisture—and in the drip pan is hole that allows the pan to drain, and usually the hole has a lip on it, like a glass measuring cup. Stick an appropriately sized funnel under the spout, hook a piece of tubing to the funnel output, and reroute the liquid to elsewhere—perhaps a roof edge gutter. If your roof is flat, an alternative to the tubing is aluminum “U” channel, carefully adhered to the roof with a sealant appropriate to your roof material.

Essential equipment for RVers!

Camco TastePURE Water Filter with Flexible Hose Protector

This best-selling product reduces bad taste, odor, chlorine and sediment in drinking water with a 100-micron fiber filter. Use it at your campsite to keep sediment out of your RV water tank and improve the taste and smell of your drinking water. Many RVers consider this essential equipment. Learn more or order at a big discount.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Fall Foliage Prediction Map

Planning on peeping at some leaves this year? This map shows you when leaves will be at peak color in your area. Simply move the slider bar across the bottom dates to see what’s ahead.

Recent poll: Which of these best describes the way you use your RV?

Recipe of the Day

Potato Chowder Supreme

by Laurie Lott from South Williamsport, PA

Meat, potatoes, corn, and great taste… all rolled into one supreme chowder recipe. This is a hearty soup filled with smoky flavor from the bacon and pops of sweetness from the corn. Super creamy, the shredded cheese and green onions on top are a delicious final touch.

Click here for the recipe

