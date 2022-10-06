RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 6, 2022

Issue 1964

Tip of the Day

Cut your RV lifestyle expenses!

By Bob Difley

Speaking in general terms, it seems the theme of every election is something like cutting the deficit, eliminating waste and becoming more efficient, that soon become the focus of every new government as it takes control. New ideas will be proposed, changes made, and the economy will continue, one way or another, good or bad, depending on your viewpoint.

So for my two cents I thought I would offer the following list of money-saving ideas, tips for reducing costs, and becoming more efficient – just like at the bigger House in D.C. Add yours in the comments section (minus political commentary, please).

Read More

Today’s RV review…

Keystone Bullet Premier 25FKPR – new open space couple’s camper

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of another new offering for 2023, this time from the Keystone Bullet family in the form of the Keystone Bullet Premier 29RKPR. This is a model with a very large open space in the main living area, thanks to opposing slides. It also features a kitchen at the back.”

Continue reading

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Have you been affected by Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian may just be one of the largest blows to ever hit the U.S. mainland. Have you been affected by this gigantic, devastating storm? We’d love to hear about your experiences. Please click here to share your experiences.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today's issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

No post from Dave today. Sorry, folks! He’ll be back tomorrow.

Video of the day

Commercial heated RV hose vs. DIY heated hose for winter camping

The team from All About RVs has produced a handy winter camping video comparing a commercially available heated RV hose versus a DIY heated hose you can make yourself. When it comes to winter camping, water and plumbing are always major worries, so give this video a watch if you are planning on doing any cold weather RVing.

The video also shares some additional tips for keeping you warm in your RV when the temperatures dip below freezing.

Watch the video

Cybercrime and ransomware attacks increasing. What this means for you and your RV

Reports of so-called “ransomware” cybercrime have been increasing, with stories of high-profile attacks against vital infrastructure, transportation, food production and medical facilities. A ferry system in Massachusetts, a major petroleum pipeline in the eastern U.S., as well as more than 560 healthcare facilities nationwide have been targeted. According to a recent report by National Public Radio, the U.S. suffered 65,000 ransomware attacks in 2020 – that’s more than seven an hour. What does this have to do with you and your RV? Find out in this important article.

Reader poll

When it comes to watching TV and movies on the road, how do you most often watch?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Leaky gutters?

If your rig is parked and leveled but condensation or water from light rains oozes over the top of the gutters and down the side of your rig, don’t immediately condemn the manufacturer. Time to get out the ladder and check the gutters. They may have debris in them that prevents the water from running where it needs to. Or you may find a gap between two pieces of gutter that needs to be filled in. If water still runs down the side of your rig after those fixes, go ahead and condemn the manufacturer.

Website of the day

38 Fall Movies to Get You in the Spirit

Sure, we’re RVers, but we’re also humans! And humans love movies! Here are 38 great movies to get you in the fall spirit. Make some popcorn and enjoy!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 37 percent have a dash cam on their RV or tow vehicle.

• 19 percent buy their clothes based on price, not on quality. Only 10 percent buy their clothes based on quality, not price, and the remaining 69 percent say both are equally important when buying clothes.

• 81 percent enjoy visiting offbeat roadside attractions.

Recent poll: Is your RV “out of action” because it needs repairs?

Recipe of the Day

Cheryl’s Hot Beefs

by Cheryl Beyer from Bloomington, MN

Wow, this shredded beef is rich with flavor. We opted to use the slow cooker and after the chuck roast simmers it’s tender and just melts in your mouth. There are a few simple ingredients and the Crock Pot does all the magic. The beef and juices have a rich flavor that has a hint of smoke. Serve on a bun for an easy Crock Pot meal. Everyone will love these sandwiches. We had an issue finding onion buns, but these were delish on a regular bun. We served it with a little bit of the juice from the slow cooker.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Wrigley’s gum was the first product with a barcode to be scanned at a supermarket (in 1974).

*When you’re on a hiking trail you’ve probably noticed small markers telling you you’re on the right path. What are those markers called and why? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Daisy the Bichon enjoys nap time after playing hard. She enjoys traveling with us and camping full time.” —Allan Weber

