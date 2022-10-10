RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 10, 2022

Issue 1966

Today’s thought

“Life is not a matter of holding good cards, but of playing a poor hand well.” ―Robert Louis Stevenson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Walk to a Park Day!

On this day in history: 1913 – U.S. President Woodrow Wilson triggers the explosion of the Gamboa Dike, completing major construction on the Panama Canal.

Tip of the Day

Yep, you can use your salad spinner these 7 other ways

By Gail Marsh

I’ll admit it! I removed our salad spinner from the RV kitchen. I felt the space could be better used to hold other things. Boy, was I wrong! I’d forgotten how many different ways the salad spinner can come in handy while RVing. Here are just a few ideas and they have nothing to do with salads!

Today’s RV review…

Alliance Paradigm 310RL—2023 updates

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is a renewed look at the 2023 Alliance Paradigm 310RL. This is a fifth wheel that represents Alliance’s foray into what must be the standard fifth wheel platform that all fifth wheel makers build.

“For me its fun to watch the several companies that started while I’ve been writing this series and seeing how they’re progressing. In the case of Alliance, there are definitely improvements, but not a tremendous number of them only because they didn’t have to make a lot of improvements.”

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today's RV photo shows your rig

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Slide room works, then doesn't, then works, then doesn't…

Dear Dave,

When extending or retracting my RV’s slides, the power cuts out and the slides stop… then it comes on again. I checked the box and it shows one green light and two red. Is there a way to fix this? Thanks for your help. —Michelle, 2017 Gulf Stream Conquest

The basics of lithium batteries video discussion

Join Dave and Dustin Simpson as they discuss the basics of lithium batteries for RVs, and whether one is right for you (maybe not!). This originally aired last Wednesday evening in our Talkin’ RV Tech webinar series.

RVelectricity ™

Flooded lead acid battery safety reminders

By Mike Sokol

Dear Mike,

My husband is getting ready to pull out the golf cart batteries in our trailer, and I told him to be careful. Do you have a checklist of how to do this safely? What about things to avoid? —Evelyn

Read Mike's answer

Video of the day

Removable and easy DIY short bed truck camper version 2.0

Brian Waters produced a popular YouTube video on how to turn a short bed pickup truck with a camper shell into an easy-to-build DIY short bed truck camper.

The video below is version 2.0.

No backyard? No problem! DoggieLawn is the perfect no-mow solution for RVers

If your pup, Fido or Fifi, is missing the backyard of their sticks-and-bricks home, bring it to them! DoggieLawn is an eco-friendly, real (yup, real) patch of grass that comes with you in the RV. If Fido hates going to the bathroom when you’re down in the Arizona desert, and Fifi doesn’t like going on the sands in Florida, DoggieLawn comes into play! Continue reading.

Reader poll

How often do you buy a lottery ticket?

Quick Tip

Have the right-sized tools

This may sound like a no-brainer, but if you bought a new trailer you should check your tools before you might need them. “Make sure that you have a lug-wrench and jack that will work with YOUR trailer. The jack must fit under the axle when the tire is deflated.” —From “Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy”

Website of the day

The Weirdest Roadside Attraction in Every State

This list is way too much fun… and way too weird! We want to visit all these places! How many have you been to?

• You can do laundry in the RV even without a sewer hookup!

• Is expecting good customer service in the RV industry too much to ask?

• Silence your RV’s noisy air conditioner with this nifty gadget

Recipe of the Day

Cincinnati Chili

by Linda P from Cincinnati, OH

This is not your typical Tex-Mex chili. They do it differently in Ohio and this is pretty authentic Cincinnati chili. Adding cocoa, allspice, and cinnamon to typical chili spices sets this apart. It looks like your typical chili with meat and big chunks of onion, but after one bite you know the difference. At first, you taste the chili and cumin. As the chili lingers in your mouth, there’s a hint of chocolate and cinnamon. Serve over spaghetti and choose your favorite way to enjoy this hearty chili.

Trivia

In 1919 it took an army convoy 62 days to drive from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco. The convoy showed that not only was the American highway system inadequate for moving goods and people, but also for national defense. Lt. Colonel Dwight D. Eisenhower was on that trip, one he never forgot. As President, he signed the 1956 Federal Highway Act to create our interstate highway system. Today those 47,000 miles represent only 1 percent of all roads, yet carry 20 percent of all traffic including 40 percent of all truck traffic.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bobby the Cairn Terrier is my American Express dog. I never leave home without him. He is an 80-lb. dog in a 20-lb. body, and he is always up for anything.” —Cindy Sloan

MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY

Okay, now this is hilarious. If you have someone you share a bathroom with, you absolutely need to have this!

Leave here with a laugh

“I’ve got to get rid of our new chauffeur,” Arthur complained to his wife, Mirabelle. “His driving is terrible. He almost killed me three times!” “Oh,” pleaded Mirabelle, “just give him one more chance.”

