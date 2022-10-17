RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 17, 2022

Issue 1971

Today’s thought

“Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” ―Maya Angelou

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pasta Day!

On this day in history: 1956 – The first commercial nuclear power station is officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II at Sellafield, England.

Tip of the Day

Dry-rotted floors in RVs and what it would take to fix them

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Last week, our RV repair shop received the below email from John W. regarding his RV’s dry-rotted floors:

Hello,

We have a Riverside Retro 186R with an area of rot in the subfloor. I know you guys are busy, but you come highly recommended and I would appreciate an estimate for repairs. I can bring the RV to you for an estimate if needed. I’ve included a photo, the rot is in the area marked by green tape.

Thank You, John

Well, John and others, join me as I sit down with my Service Manager, Zach. In this video, we share our initial thoughts on how extensive the water damage may be in the dry-rotted floor and what it would take to fix.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Good RV water pressure with city connection, none from onboard pump. Why?

Dear Dave,

About a week into a three-month trip, my Shurflo water pump suddenly stopped providing RV water pressure (barely trickles out, then no water flows). The city water connection/pressure works fine. No water is leaking out of the check valve. I have no water leaks. I have blown air through the water lines between the pump and fresh water tank, and through the water line from the outflow side of the pump. I can manually (with my mouth) suck water from the fresh water tank through the pump’s intake line. The pump strainer has no obstructions. Pump water line connections are tight.

RVelectricity ™

How many batteries are in a tank of propane?

By Mike Sokol

I found that question over on the Rockwood Facebook group, and saw that Tony Barthel was quoting a number I must have told him about the amount energy in a tank of propane compared to a 100 aH battery.

At the time I pulled a number out of my head, which was a bit of a SWAG (scientific wild-a** guess) since I already knew the energy equivalent of a gallon of propane, but I never showed my work. So let’s see what Tony said that I said, and we’ll find out if I knew what I was talking about or if I’m actually full of bologna…

Video of the day

15 incredible camping inventions: Useful but unusual camping gear

By Cheri Sicard

The camping inventions and unusual camping gear covered in the video below will be useful to all kinds of campers, both RVers and tenters, and anyone in between. These camping gadgets might be unique, but they’re still incredibly useful.

The folks from Top Fives say no matter which level of outdoor adventure suits you, there are some camping gadgets that you should never leave home without. The video represents their camping essential picks, along with some unique and innovative RVs.

Roadside Assistance gave us the wrong tire – on purpose!

By Kate Doherty

On May 27th, my spouse and I were approaching an RV park in Provo, Utah, for the night on our trek north for the summer. After settling into our pull-through site, we began our routine hookup. As I walked around the back of our motorcoach to open the electric bay, I noticed a narrow “v-shaped” gouge in our left rear tire. Almost new, having no more than 3,000-miles wear on the back tires, I called to my spouse: “We’ve got a tire problem.” He walked back, looked at the tire and said, “We’re not driving on that.” He continued our hookup and I called Good Sam Roadside Assistance. Continue reading for an important heads up. Have you ever encountered this situation?

Reader poll

Have you ever stayed at a nudist resort with your RV? Would you?

Quick Tip

It’s important to know your location

Always know the name and location of your campground including your site number (and GPS coordinates if possible). If it’s a public campground with no street address, then know which highway it’s along and the direction of the closest city. In an emergency you may have to call for help. If you don’t know where you are, you may have a serious problem.

Reader Pat Mitchell suggests if you’re concerned about being involved in an emergency situation while away from your rig, you could do what he does. “I usually just pick up a park brochure from the campground office to leave in our truck. It’s always handy and if we are in an accident, the location of our camper and other details are right there with us.” Thanks, Pat!

Website of the day

Ghost Tours of New Mexico

If you’ve never been on a ghost (or haunted) tour, you’re missing out! They’re fun and you learn a lot of history! Here are some of the most popular tours in New Mexico.

Recipe of the Day

Blueberry Apple Crisp

by Samantha Bideau from Louisville, KY

Apple crisps are a popular fall dessert. We love the addition of fresh blueberries to this sweet treat. The combination of apples and blueberries adds fresh flavor to this easy dessert. It’s filled with spice flavor thanks to the cloves, allspice, nutmeg, and cinnamon. On top of the fresh fruit is a buttery and crunchy oat streusel topping.

Trivia

President Andrew Jackson’s pet parrot, Poll, attended his funeral service. But he had to be removed from the room when he started cursing at the mourners.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our fur babies, Myka and Katie, a Wire Hair Fox Terrier and Airedale, love to travel.” —Connie Rubright

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

In this old Saturday Night Live skit, “The French Chef,” Julia Child (Dan Aykroyd), has an accident with a very sharp knife, so she tries to improvise a tourniquet out of a chicken bone and kitchen items. This is hilarious!

