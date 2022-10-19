RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Issue 1973

“Everything must be made as simple as possible. But not simpler.” ―Albert Einstein

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Seafood Bisque Day!

On this day in history: 1789 – John Jay is sworn in as the first Chief Justice of the United States.

Taking care of RV batteries, high-tech style

By Greg Illes

Sometimes batteries seem ridiculously simple—we tend to see them as either working or dead. But there is way more than meets the eye in this 2,000-year-old technology.

RV batteries are made with lead plates interleaved with lead-dioxide plates. The plates are immersed in sulfuric acid, and the electrochemical reaction creates the battery effect. The whole bundle is wrapped up in a big plastic box with the electrical terminals on top.

Reminder: Tony is stepping back from his daily RV reviews for now. Here’s a note from him:

I want to share with you that I am stepping back from my daily RV reviews. I will still review a new model RV in every Saturday’s newsletter, highlighting the best of what I see. I will also continue writing regular gadget reviews and editing the Great RV Accessories newsletter. And I’ll have some other contributions here and there.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Even though Tony is irreplaceable, we’ll bring back RV reviews on a daily basis beginning soon, and, of course, Tony will have a review every Saturday.

What advice would you give to someone buying a used RV?

Dear Dave,

We are about to purchase a Starcraft Launch Ultra Lite travel trailer to go full-time. We’re in our 60s. We need alllllll the information on what to know before buying this used unit, please. What are the most important things to check out in order to buy this RV? Thank you! —Lynn

DIY RV sink cover and cutting board—Useful RV kitchen accessory

If you have to buy a custom-made and custom-sized RV sink cover, the proposition can get pricey. However, in the video below from the folks at Living Life in Between, they teach you how to make your own for less than $50. Either way, if you need food prep space, you’ll find this invaluable RV kitchen accessory to be priceless.

Customize your RV: Start with the lighting

During the past three years, Kate Doherty has queried numerous RVers about what they’d like to change in their home on wheels. Comments like, “I didn’t know you could do that!” or, “I’d like to replace the couch but don’t know what to replace it with…” occur often. … This is a series of minor to major customizing projects showcasing many RVers’ dreams, which may inspire you to update or customize your own rig. This first installment deals with lighting and ceiling upgrades. Continue reading to learn more and get inspired.

Check your battery shutoff switch

From reader Joe Brignolo: “If you have a battery shutoff switch, as I do, make sure that switch is ON. More than once I have started the troubleshooting process only to find that switch in the OFF position. Inadvertent operation of that switch when looking for the compartment lights could leave you in the dark.” Thanks, Joe!

National Parks Quiz And Trivia

This is fun! This page from National Parks Trivia will get your brain working and teach you new things about our beautiful parks.

Recipe of the Day

Crab Bisque Soup

by Carolyn Parke from Idaho Falls, ID

Creamy and velvety, this crab bisque soup recipe is divine. Everyone will think it took all day to make, but really it’s ready in no time at all. Serve as a first course for your holiday dinner or for a special dinner. The delicate flavor of the crab, mixed with the complementary flavors of the creamed soups and a hint of smoky sherry, makes this bisque special. We added oyster crackers for a touch of crunch and loved the added texture.

Today, “freelancer” refers to a person who works on their own terms and completes contract work for one, or multiple, companies. The original freelancers weren’t writers, though. In the early 1800s, the term referred to medieval mercenaries, “free lances.” They were soldiers free of commitment to a particular country and instead worked for whoever offered the best pay.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Pita and Chip (a Corgi/Jack Russell Terrier and a Chihuahua) love traveling. Pita has a booster seat in the back but big bother, Stutz (not pictured), jumped in it first. Pita felt Chip had room for her in his booster seat.” —Liz Cashdollar

